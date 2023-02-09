Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First of a Kind: Massive Multi-Record-Breaking Waterpark Cruise Ship to Set Sail from Miami Next YearUncovering FloridaMiami, FL
8 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FLEast Coast TravelerFort Lauderdale, FL
Valentines Date Idea: Sugar Brickell Rooftop Bar & Lounge ✨The FleptMiami, FL
Discovering the Best Mexican Restaurants in MiamiOscarMiami, FL
The Dolphins Need To Upgrade Their Quarterback Room in 2023Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Related
NBC Miami
Zoo Miami Employees Recall ‘Hectic' Moments of Saving Woman's Life
On a hot September afternoon, four Zoo Miami employees responded to a call about someone collapsing by the zoo’s tiger exhibit. When they got there, they realized a woman had gone into cardiac arrest. They quickly jumped into action — and on Friday, they were honored by the American...
NBC Miami
Suspect in Murder of NJ Kindergarten Teacher Arrested in Miami
A man wanted in connection with the killing of a 33-year-old kindergarten teacher in New Jersey was arrested in Miami, officials said. Cesar Santana, 36, was taken into custody shortly after midnight Friday on Biscayne Boulevard, according to an arrest report. Santana was being held without bond on a warrant...
NBC Miami
Death Investigation Underway Outside Miami Gardens Home
A death investigation is underway Friday after at least one person was killed outside a home in Miami Gardens. Officers arrived at the scene at the home near the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street, but did not release details on the incident at this time. Police did...
NBC Miami
Miami Police Investigate Apartment Burglary Inside Brickell Building
Miami Police Department is investigating an apartment burglary that happened Saturday at around 2:41 p.m. at SLS Brickell Miami. Officers responded to 801 S Miami Avenue, upon arrival, units were advised a subject was possibly armed and still in the building, MPD said. The suspect was not located, and the...
NBC Miami
2 Juveniles Killed After Shooting in Miami Gardens Neighborhood: Police
An investigation is underway Friday morning after two juveniles were found dead in a Miami Gardens neighborhood. Officers arrived at the scene at the home near the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street just before 12:30 a.m. after reports of a suspicious vehicle. Police found a four-door sedan...
NBC Miami
2 Juveniles Found Shot to Death in Car in Miami Gardens Neighborhood
Police are investigating after two juveniles were found shot to death inside a car in a Miami Gardens neighborhood early Friday. Officers responded to the scene outside a home near the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street just before 12:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle, Miami Gardens Police officials said.
NBC Miami
3 Arrested, Officer Injured in El Portal School Brawl Caught on Camera
A mother alleges her teen daughter was roughly arrested during a fight Thursday near a middle school in El Portal that resulted in an officer getting struck in the face. Miami-Dade Police said officers responded to Horace Mann Middle School after 4 p.m. to assist a Miami-Dade Schools Police officer who got injured while taking the teen into custody.
NBC Miami
Judge Grants Bond to Ex-Hialeah Cops Accused of Kidnapping and Beating Homeless Man
Two former Hialeah Police officers accused of kidnapping a homeless man, driving him to an isolated location, and beating him while he was handcuffed were back in court Friday where a judge granted their release on bond. The officers, 27-year-old Rafael Otano and 22-year-old Lorenzo Orfila, turned themselves in to...
NBC Miami
Pembroke Pines Motorman Killed in Crash Was Honored for Saving Man's Life in 2009
A Pembroke Pines Police motorman killed in a motorcycle crash was once credited with saving a man's life nearly 14 years ago. Officer Charles Herring, a 22-year veteran of the department, was killed Thursday when a piece of debris fell from a tree and struck him, causing him to fall from his motorcycle.
NBC Miami
Woman Hospitalized After Being Shot by Boyfriend in Lauderhill
The Lauderhill Police Department is investigating after they received a call early Saturday morning that a woman had been shot, officials said. The incident occurred just after 2:30 a.m. near the 5300 block of NW 24th Court in Lauderhill. When police arrived on the scene, they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Comments / 0