Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Bear markets allow long-term investors the opportunity to pounce on high-quality businesses at discount. Buying stakes in these three industry-leading stocks would be a smart way to put $300 to work. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now
A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons. You’re reading a free...
Here's How Much A $1,000 Investment In Tesla Stock Will Be Worth In 2030 If Ron Baron's Price Target Hits
One of the most outspoken Tesla Inc TSLA bulls and investors laid out a price target for shares of the electric vehicle leader at the start of November. Here’s what went into the price target and how much the stock could be worth in eight years if his goal is reached.
$5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Richer
Even well-known stocks can produce outsized returns. Here are three that can do just that over the next 20 years.
Motley Fool
2 Excellent Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Never Sell
Pfizer is an innovative drugmaker on the verge of significantly expanding its lineup of medicines. Apple is looking at lucrative opportunities to monetize its huge and growing installed base. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
This Is Warren Buffett's No. 1 Stock to Buy (and You Won't Find It in Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio)
The Oracle of Omaha has spent over $63 billion since mid-2018 buying a stock that doesn't show up in Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings or investment portfolio.
5 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Trading Under $10 That Also Have Huge Dividends
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity.
Experts: 3 Places You Shouldn’t Use Your Debit Card
How often do you think about where, and when, you should use your debit card? While you may like to think that employing best practices can keep these cards safe, this doesn't always guarantee a debit...
2 Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens This Year
These two companies have historically delivered market-beating returns. They can do the same in the future.
Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is Undervalued: 'I Think That It's Coming Back'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer he wants to own Sherwin-Williams Co SHW. "Everything that they could possibly say negative about it is out there. I want to come out with a more positive thesis," he added. "Right now, this is a coiled spring, even though it’s...
Android Headlines
How many SHIB cryptos can make you a millionaire in 2023
Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token that hit the market for the first time in August 2020. Shiba Inu was first made because Dogecoin was becoming more popular then. But by the end of 2021, its value had increased by more than 48,000,000%, making it one of the most successful cryptocurrencies ever. Do you want to know how the Shiba Inu coins could make you a billionaire?
Warren Buffett More Than Doubles His Money on This Stock Every 2 Years
Berkshire Hathaway's longest-held stock is generating a jaw-dropping 54.2% annual yield, relative to cost.
Motley Fool
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Here’s How Much Americans Have in Their Savings Accounts in 2023
How much do you currently have in your savings account? For nearly a third of average Americans, this number is $100 or less. See the List: GOBankingRates' Best Banks of 2023The Future of Finances:...
Ark's Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Is Going To $1M, Jim Cramer Says Yeah, And I 'Walked On Water' In The Sea Of Galilee
Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood is doubling down on her prediction that Bitcoin BTC/USD will reach $500,000 and Jim Cramer can't help but laugh. Wood Sees Exponential Rise: In Ark Invest's Big Ideas release for 2023, Wood noted that "the price of one bitcoin could exceed $1 million in the next decade."
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist
These companies are built to last -- and their dividends are, too.
World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is "In Jeopardy" but Sees an Unexpected Solution
Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar.
Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
If You Invested $10,000 in Tesla in 2019, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
The Model 3 provided a major catalyst for Tesla's stock growth in recent years.
Here’s the average Social Security check for 66 million beneficiaries in 2023
More than 65 million Social Security recipients are receiving higher payments starting this month. The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment is the largest one-time increase since 1981 when benefits rose 11.2% and a large boost from the 5.9% increase that took effect this year. A recent analysis by The Motley Fool shows...
