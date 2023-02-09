ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Motley Fool

$5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Richer

Relatively small investments can grow to massive proportions, given enough time. Amazon's colossal scale and diversified revenue streams make it a stock market juggernaut. As Tesla's production numbers continue to snowball, the company looks to be hitting its stride. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool

Is Tesla Stock Still a Buy After Increasing 60% This Year?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this week's video, I cover everything you...
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street

E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood

In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now

Wood is bullish on a streaming pioneer that's disrupting the enormous TV ad market. She also sees exponential growth ahead for the electric vehicle industry -- and the company best positioned to lead it. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool

Should You Buy Shiba Inu While It's Below $0.01?

Shiba Inu’s biggest catalyst yet may be days away. Followers are speculating the launch of Shibarium -- a Layer 2 scaling solution -- could happen as soon as next week. Still, Shiba Inu, trading at a fraction of a cent, has a long way to go to reach $0.01.
Motley Fool

The Smartest Investors Are Buying These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks

Apple's services growth will help to smooth out its earnings over time. UPS continues to transform in ways that enhance its underlying earnings potential. Alphabet's cash flow generation is astonishing, and Google Cloud is moving toward profitability. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
CNBC

Luxury brands diverge: Tapestry stock rises while Capri slides after earnings

Shares of Kate Spade owner Tapestry increased after earnings. The company, whose brands include Coach, beat analyst expectations and raised its annual profit forecast, despite slowing traffic in China. Tapestry's gains came a day after Capri's disappointing third quarter earnings sent that stock falling. Tapestry's gains, sending the stock up...
Motley Fool

85% of Warren Buffett's $354 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Just 10 Stocks

The Oracle of Omaha has run circles around the S&P 500 since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. Despite having stakes in close to four dozen securities, nearly $302 billion of Berkshire's invested assets are in only 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool

Why Lyft Stock Shifted Into Reverse Today

Lyft lost money in the fourth quarter, in part due to insurance-related charges that caught analysts off guard. The company also provided softer-than-expected revenue guidance for the current quarter. The results led to a series of downgrades and raised questions about whether archrival Uber is lapping the company. You’re reading...
Motley Fool

Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Now

Veeva Systems dominates its market niche and produces growing cash flows. Salesforce is an established growth stock with a strong competitive advantage. Zscaler is one of the stars in a high-growth industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool

2 Tech Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

The Trade Desk will likely benefit from the growing digital ad market. Apple's tech dominance, cash reserves, and profit can't be ignored. Investors will need to be patient with the tech sector's current volatility. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...

