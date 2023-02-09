Read full article on original website
3 Growth Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
All three stocks have strong competitive advantages within their industries. Each of the stocks has seen their valuations come down significantly in the bear market.
The Best Industrial Stocks to Buy Right Now With $500
Tesla's surging production numbers are leading to record revenue and profits. The company's new, lower prices should help attract more demand as production continues to ramp up. Generac is well-positioned to benefit from the long-term trend towards off-grid renewable energy solutions.
2 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share
Olo operates a software-as-a-service platform for restaurant chains. Low share prices might seem enticing, but actually don't have much meaning.
The Quantino Electric Vehicle Needs No Battery!
We’ve all heard of electric vehicles, but have you heard of an EV that doesn’t need a battery? London-based nanoFlowcell Holdings plc (NFC) has set up a US subsidiary in New York called nanoFlowcell USA LLC, which aims to sell the Quantino twentyfive, an electric sports car without a battery. Let’s look at what makes this EV unique and how it works.
3 Exceptional Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 3% to Buy Without Hesitation
Brookfield recently initiated an attractive dividend that it expects to increase rapidly over the next several years. Broadcom has delivered eye-popping dividend growth over the years. Camden Properties continues to grow its attractive payout.
Solar electric vehicle startup says its car will go 400 miles on a full battery and never needs to be charged
Aptera says its sun-powered vehicle can travel up to 40 miles per day using solar energy alone. It aims to start production in 2023.
EV battery startup Ionbox claims impressive charging times
Ionblox, an EV battery startup that makes batteries for vertical take-off and landing aircraft (or VTOLs) and electric cars, had some good news on Wednesday. It announced a second close of its Series B round at an increased $32 million. The company claims it can produce super-fast lithium-ion batteries that...
Tesla’s road to U.S.-funded EV charging means giving up its biggest advantage
Tesla’s road to $7.5 billion in government subsidies that would help it expand electric vehicle charging means giving up its biggest strength: an exclusive charging network for its owners. Tesla will have to expand its charging infrastructure to include the Combined Charging System, or CCS, connectors, which are utilized...
Another Solar EV Startup on Life Support
Another day, another solar EV car startup in dire straits, but this one is getting creative when it comes to raising funds. Sono Motors is a German automotive startup founded in 2016 by three friends who wanted to bring a mid-size solar EV crossover to the market. The company's Sion had a lucrative price point of about $29,900, a range of 305 km (189 miles) and was scheduled to begin sales in Europe later this year – the U.S. is not on the roadmap. Well, right now, the company is fighting for its life and trying to stay afloat using a crowdfunding-style campaign that asks people to pay upfront or, just give what they can.
Arrcus snaps up $50M for a software-based alternative to costly network router equipment
One of those new customers is coming in the form of the lead investor in this round. The Series D is being led by Prosperity7, the investment arm of petrochemical giant Aramco (aka the Saudi Arabian Oil Company), which is coming on as a strategic investor. Previous backers Clear Ventures,...
Cummins sees billions from its hydrogen electrolyzer business
The New Power division at Cummins Inc. probably won’t break even on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization before 2027. But when it does, it may never look back. One reason is its investment in producing electrolyzers, a critical enabler to making hydrogen fuel for zero-emission long-haul trucking among myriad other uses.
EV battery has 50% more energy density than traditional lithium-ion, 10-minute charge
Ionblox announced it has received $32 million in funds following a second close of series B funding. The funds, provided by Lilium, Applied Ventures, Temasek, and Catalus Capital, are expected to help the startup scale its high-power cells for electric aviation and prototype its fast-charge electric vehicle (EV) cells. The...
Where Will Honeywell Be in 10 Years?
The industrial conglomerate is flexing its growth muscles, and the coming decade looks very positive.
BlueFire Project Shatters Recharging Wait Times For Electric Vehicles
As part of the 'BLUEFIRE' project, the recharging technology has been tested in a racing kart and subjected to real resistance tests on the road, greatly exceeding expectations. The slow charging speed of electric vehicles is one of the handicaps that still prevents the user experience of an electric car...
