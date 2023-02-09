Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man charged with stabbing, killing his wife
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police saidthe massive police presence near Ebert Street late Saturday night was due to a murder suspect refusing to surrender. Officers were originally dispatched to a home on Kaywood Lane to assist Emergency Medical Services for a death investigation involving a possible fall. EMS arrived...
WXII 12
Large police presence in Winston-Salem near Ebert Street Saturday night
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There is a large police presence in Winston-Salem near Ebert Street and Oak Grove Road Saturday night. WXII 12 News confirmed roughly 12 police cars are at the scene, including fire crews. Stay with WXII 12 News on this developing story as we work to gather...
cbs17
Man wanted for breaking into car outside restaurant, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are trying to identify a man they said is wanted for breaking into a vehicle. Officers said the man was caught on camera breaking into the vehicle at a restaurant on the 1800 block of North Pointe Drive on Wednesday. They said it...
WXII 12
Bystander shot in the middle of an argument, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 22-year old woman was shot and injured in the middle of an argument on Oak Ridge Drive, according to Winston-Salem police. Officers said the call came in, just after 2 a.m. Sunday. The victim told police she was at a park with multiple people when...
WXII 12
Man shot and killed during an argument, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot and killed during an argument with someone he knew Saturday morning, according to Winston-Salem Police. Officers were called to Eastwood Drive just before 3 a.m. with reports of shots fired. While officers were on their way, callers said someone had been shot.
WXII 12
Two drivers suffer life-threatening injuries in head-on collision on I-42, officers say
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Two drivers are in critical condition after an SUV crossed the middle yellow line Friday morning, officers said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Around 9 a.m., the State Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash on Interstate...
WXII 12
'That will be a massive weight lifted': Kernersville police officer shot on job faces suspect in court Monday, two years following incident
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — It's been nearly two years since retired Kernersville police Officer Sean Houle was shot in the line of duty. There's no doubt he has had a long road to recovery. He's only about a month removed from his most recent surgery and is doing well. Houle...
cbs17
Durham purse snatchers wanted for broad daylight robbery, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking the public to help identify suspects that are wanted for robbery. On Wednesday at 11:06 a.m., police said the suspects robbed a woman and took her purse. They said the incident happened in the 3500 block of Mount Moriah...
63-year-old man hit by car in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — 63-year-old man hit by car at the intersection of South Graham Hopedale Road and North Mebane Street Wednesday, police say. Officers said they got the call around 9:32 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed that 63-year-old Rodney Alan Jones was walking across the street when a Nissan...
1 airlifted to hospital after Thomasville shooting on Carolina Avenue, police say
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thomasville police are investigating after a shooting on Thursday night. Police say a man was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Thomasville detectives are investigating in the 700 block of Carolina Avenue. There is no suspect information available at this time. This is a […]
WXII 12
Four seriously injured, including one airlifted after crash on I-85, EMS say
Four people were sent to the hospital, including one airlifted after a crash on Highway 61, near Interstate 85 Saturday morning, according to Guilford County EMS. Crews said they received a call at about 3 a.m. with reports of a crash. A spokesperson told WXII 12 News that a truck...
WXII 12
Suspects jump from moving vehicle during chase, causing crash, deputies say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An early Thursday morning car chase ended in suspects fleeing just before a crash, deputies said. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office reported that a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle near Reidsville Road and Old Belews Creek Road around 2:30 a.m. The driver refused to stop,...
WXII 12
Shooting turns homicide, 25-year-old dead, police searching for shooter
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A shooting on Jan. 28 has proved fatal for one man, officers said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Lyhaven Drive around 4 p.m. and located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII...
Violent confrontation involving man, 4 women leads to double shooting in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is expected to face charges after a violent confrontation ended with him and a woman in a hospital with gunshot wounds, according to Winston-Salem police. At 5:12 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a double shooting on the 900 block of Bethabara Pointe Circle. At the scene, […]
Barricaded suspect injured after standoff with police, SWAT on Golden Gate Drive in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police say they were in a standoff with a barricaded suspect that led to a shooting. Friday morning, police and SWAT team members were staged on Golden Gate Drive with officers spotted entering and exiting a home. This is right off State Street where shops and restaurants are located. Police […]
WXII 12
Thomasville police investigate shooting on Carolina Avenue
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Police in Thomasville are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday night. Police said detectives were on the scene of the shooting at a house in the 700 block of Carolina Avenue just before 7:44 p.m. Police said a man was airlifted...
School bus crash Friday sends four students to local hospital
Four students were hospitalized Friday after a school bus crash in Durham. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the bus was hit by a Buick on East Geer Street near Summerlin Road around 3:47 p.m.. Highway patrol said after the collision bus came to a rest partially in...
1 found dead after report of shots fired on Western Villa Drive in Clemmons
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a shooting in Clemmons overnight, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At about 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Western Villa Drive in Clemmons. At the scene, deputies found one person dead. The sheriff’s office has not released […]
