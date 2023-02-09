ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Investing in the Stock Market Could Turn Your $5,000 Into $140,000. Here's How.

Compound earnings can help your savings grow exponentially. A long-term outlook is key and can protect you against market volatility.
Why Has Cathie Wood Bought This Stock for Seven Days in a Row?

Cathie Wood has bought Velo3D every single trading day starting with the first day of last week. Velo3D raised its guidance earlier this week, validating Wood's recent interest. The stock has soared 41% in the last seven trading days.
2 Excellent Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Never Sell

Pfizer is an innovative drugmaker on the verge of significantly expanding its lineup of medicines. Apple is looking at lucrative opportunities to monetize its huge and growing installed base.
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Agree Realty now owns more than 1,800 retail properties. This net-lease REIT has consistently outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average on total return and yield. Its rock-solid balance sheet should fuel more portfolio and dividend growth.
Down 45%, Is Amazon Stock a Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunity?

In 2022, Amazon stock suffered its sharpest decline in more than two decades, and the company reported its first full-year loss since 2014. High inflation will likely be a serious headwind for Amazon in the near term, but the company has plenty of room to grow its business in the long run.
A Bull Market Is Coming: Should You Buy Amazon Stock Now?

Mighty online retailer Amazon posted its first annual loss in almost 10 years. The economy is slowing it down, but parts of its business are demonstrating progress. Investors should expect Amazon to bounce back, but not necessarily in the near term.

