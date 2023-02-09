ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
New York Post

Florida lawmakers officially hand Ron DeSantis control of Disney World’s special tax district

Disney World’s new “sheriff” — Gov. Ron DeSantis — has officially been deputized. The Florida Senate on Friday voted 26-9 to end Walt Disney World’s control over its special tax district after more than five decades of quasi-governmental autonomy. The legislation will rename the Reedy Creek Improvement District as the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, and install a new board comprised of DeSantis appointees. “This is obviously now going to be controlled by the state of Florida, which is no longer self-governing for them,” DeSantis said at a Wednesday press conference prior to the passage. “So, there’s a new sheriff in town, and...
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfanatic.com

Florida Lawmakers Approve Disney District Takeover Plan

Two days after being filed, new legislation that will strip The Walt Disney Company of its power over the Reedy Creek Improvement District has been approved to go before the Florida Legislature. According to the Orlando Sentinel,. “Florida lawmakers moved forward Wednesday with a state overhaul of Disney World’s Reedy...
FLORIDA STATE

