Florida State

Tampa Bay Times

State lawmakers consider giving DeSantis OK to transport migrants from anywhere in U.S.

TALLAHASSEE — In the face of several lawsuits challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ covert operation to relocate migrants from the Texas border to Massachusetts, the governor’s office now wants lawmakers to revise the law to remove potentially unconstitutional provisions, and give the governor more authority to use Florida taxpayer funds to transport migrants around the country.
New York Post

Florida lawmakers officially hand Ron DeSantis control of Disney World’s special tax district

Disney World’s new “sheriff” — Gov. Ron DeSantis — has officially been deputized. The Florida Senate on Friday voted 26-9 to end Walt Disney World’s control over its special tax district after more than five decades of quasi-governmental autonomy. The legislation will rename the Reedy Creek Improvement District as the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, and install a new board comprised of DeSantis appointees. “This is obviously now going to be controlled by the state of Florida, which is no longer self-governing for them,” DeSantis said at a Wednesday press conference prior to the passage. “So, there’s a new sheriff in town, and...
