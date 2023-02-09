Disney World’s new “sheriff” — Gov. Ron DeSantis — has officially been deputized. The Florida Senate on Friday voted 26-9 to end Walt Disney World’s control over its special tax district after more than five decades of quasi-governmental autonomy. The legislation will rename the Reedy Creek Improvement District as the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, and install a new board comprised of DeSantis appointees. “This is obviously now going to be controlled by the state of Florida, which is no longer self-governing for them,” DeSantis said at a Wednesday press conference prior to the passage. “So, there’s a new sheriff in town, and...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO