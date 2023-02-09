Read full article on original website
While Ron DeSantis Is Fighting Culture Wars, Millions Of Floridians Are Losing Their Health Care
The Florida governor's record of opposing Medicaid expansion — and other initiatives to expand coverage — deserves more attention than it's getting
Disney's strategy to win its battle with DeSantis is to just wait until he runs for president, says a top Florida Democrat
The Republican governor called the legislature back to Tallahassee on Monday for a special session, in part to settle the Disney dispute.
White House knocks DeSantis as Biden visits Florida: 'I would not get into a fight with Mickey Mouse'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre teased Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday, questioning his administration's ongoing feud with the Walt Disney Company.
In win for DeSantis admin., judge rules Florida didn’t violate ‘Stop WOKE’ order
A federal judge dismissed a motion to block Florida officials' survey of universities for programs focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Jimmy Fallon Rips Ron DeSantis With A Trumpy Slogan For 2024
The "Tonight Show" host had some suggestions for Florida's Republican governor.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Biden trip to Florida reveals growing concern for DeSantis 2024 run
President Joe Biden's recent trip to Florida signaled the president might view Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) as a likely 2024 contender.
State lawmakers consider giving DeSantis OK to transport migrants from anywhere in U.S.
TALLAHASSEE — In the face of several lawsuits challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ covert operation to relocate migrants from the Texas border to Massachusetts, the governor’s office now wants lawmakers to revise the law to remove potentially unconstitutional provisions, and give the governor more authority to use Florida taxpayer funds to transport migrants around the country.
Florida lawmakers officially hand Ron DeSantis control of Disney World’s special tax district
Disney World’s new “sheriff” — Gov. Ron DeSantis — has officially been deputized. The Florida Senate on Friday voted 26-9 to end Walt Disney World’s control over its special tax district after more than five decades of quasi-governmental autonomy. The legislation will rename the Reedy Creek Improvement District as the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, and install a new board comprised of DeSantis appointees. “This is obviously now going to be controlled by the state of Florida, which is no longer self-governing for them,” DeSantis said at a Wednesday press conference prior to the passage. “So, there’s a new sheriff in town, and...
Florida legislature expands Ron DeSantis' program to fly migrants to blue states
Florida lawmakers passed a bill Friday expanding a program used to fly migrants to Democratic-led cities and states. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration will now be able to relocate migrants elsewhere from any state in the country, not just from Florida. The bill formally creates the Unauthorized Alien Transport...
White House continues attacks on DeSantis’ migrant response in Florida
During a Friday White House press briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeated her commentary about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, accusing him of improperly deploying the Coast Guard as a political stunt to respond to migrants coming to the Florida Keys.
Hurricane Ian destroyed Florida's beloved 'dome home' that was originally built to survive storms
The final blow: How the legendary landmark 'dome home' in Cape Romano, Florida that was originally built to withstand deadly storm surges succumbed to Hurricane Ian
A Florida diver was swept away by a current and lost at sea for hours until his family rushed to his rescue
Dylan Gartenmayer has been diving and spearfishing along the Florida coast since he was 10. That experience helped him survive a frightening ordeal that left him stranded at sea.
Nonprofit sues federal government to protect snake found in Florida
The Center for Biological Diversity sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Thursday in an attempt to protect a snake that resides in the Sunshine State.
NBC Miami
Missing South Florida Lyft Driver's Car Found With Slaying Suspect After Chase
The car owned by a missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver was found in North Carolina and the man who was driving it is wanted in connection with a homicide last week in southwest Florida, authorities said Friday. Lyft driver Gary Levin hasn't been heard from since Monday, when his family...
The plan to give DeSantis new control over Disney gets approved by the Florida House.
The plan to give DeSantis new control o ver Disney gets approved by the Florida House. In light of his internal feud with Disney, Florida senators decided on Thursday to grant Governor Ron DeSantis new authority over the government's most famous theme parks.
wegotthiscovered.com
Reality star Julie Chrisley headed to federal medical center after being reassigned from Florida prison
One half of the disgraced reality show couple from Chrisley Knows Best will not be serving a prison term in Florida after all. Julie Chrisley, who was born in 1973, was reassigned to a federal medical center in Kentucky from a prison camp in Marianna, Florida. Chrisley was ordered to...
GOP in FL give DeSantis wins on Disney and Migrants, will he run in 2024?
After a five-day long special session that ended Friday, the GOP lead Florida House and Senate approved seven bills, including measures that Gov. Ron DeSantis wanted to be top priorities.
