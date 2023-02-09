Suns Acquire Kevin Durant for Crowder, Bridges, Johnson and Massive Haul of Draft Picks

The Phoenix Suns strike a deal with the Brooklyn Nets to land Kevin Durant and TJ Warren for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks, and a 2028 pick swap.

The Phoenix Suns were finally able to finally land Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant following his trade request last summer. The trade pieces involved, according to Adrian Wojnarowski, are Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks, and a 2028 pick swap for Durant and TJ Warren.

Earlier this week, the Nets reportedly told inquiring teams they were not planning to trade him before Thursday's deadline.

Clearly that changed late Wednesday night, as this came right after the Nets traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks along with Markieff Morris in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two future second-round picks.

Durant is currently out with a MCL sprain, which he suffered on Jan. 8th. He will not return before the All-Star break.

However - when healthy - Durant has proven to be one of the best scorers in league history thanks to his ability to hit shots from anywhere on the floor. Prior to his injury, he helped Brooklyn win a stretch that included 18-of-20 games.

Now, he pairs with Devin Booker to form one of the best scoring duos in the NBA.

The Phoenix Suns are currently 30-26 and will play the Atlanta Hawks tonight.