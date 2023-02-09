Housekeeping by Day, Rockstar at Night — Indiana State Park Employees Had No Idea Their Co-Worker Leads a Double Life

Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
2 men arrested in the 1975 drowning in Indiana of a 17-year-old church camp worker who 'fought for her life'
Two Indiana men have been arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old girl whose 1975 drowning death remained a cold case until evidence linked the suspects to the victim in a decades-long investigation, police said. Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn, have each...
Is it Really a Felony to Forge a Doctor’s Note in Indiana?
A little white lie might seem like a good idea until it lands you in jail. I will admit that I have forged a signature or two in my life. I'm pretty sure the statute of limitations is up from the time that I signed my report card, instead of my mom. She was supposed to sign it because I had a failing grade. Oh, I should also mention that I changed that F to a B on the said report card. Wow - A weight has been lifted from my shoulders.
We May Never Really Know Why These Indiana Trees Are Covered with Shoes
Just this past weekend, we went for a drive through south central Kentucky--Simpson and Warren Counties, to be exact. One of the reasons was to see a giant fork in the road, one of many quirky roadside attractions this country has to offer. Have you ever seen the world's largest...
Can I legally marry my cousin in Indiana?
While the topic may be taboo to some readers, the answer may surprise you.
Indiana State Police arrest California man in drug bust during traffic stop
CHICAGO (CBS) – A California man is in custody after a big drug bust in Indiana Friday afternoon. K9 Cole is seen pictured with 154 pounds of cocaine. Indiana State troopers pulled over a semi-truck in Indianapolis around 2:30 p.m. after he failed to signal while changing lanes.The trooper noticed something was off and called for a K9 Unit.The narcotics dog alerted his handler and troopers found 70 kilos of cocaine inside the sleeper of the semi. That's worth nearly $3 million.The 43-year-old driver was arrested on drug charges.
wfft.com
Troopers arrest man accused of driving drunk with pregnant wife, kids in car
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) -- Indiana State Police have arrested a man accused of driving drunk this morning with his family in the car. Troopers say 31-year-old Alex James Kincaid of Akron, Ohio had a blood-alcohol concentration of .21, nearly three times the Indiana legal limit of .08. Kincaid is...
The Two Indiana Restaurants Worthy of Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat
Yelp is the go-to source for the latest reviews and ratings of local restaurants. Yelpers (Yes, that is what we are called) provide very useful information about great places to eat in the United States. America's Top 100 Places to Eat According to Yelp. I didn't realize how long that...
UpNorthLive.com
Indiana man dies in Luce County snowmobile crash
LUCE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Indiana man died in a snowmobile crash on Wednesday in Luce County, according to Michigan State Police. At 9 p.m. on Feb. 8, MSP troopers were dispatched to Devil's Hallow Lake Trail and County Road 371 for a report of a crash involving a single snowmobile.
OnlyInYourState
Here Are The 6 Most-Recommended BBQ Restaurants In Indiana, According To Our Readers
It’s no secret that we here at Only In Your State are big fans of hearing from you, our dear friends and readers. Sometimes, we’ll ask for feature recommendations from you at the end of articles (usually by filling out this form), and sometimes we’ll get a flood of recommendations from you about, well, many of the same places! More often than not, you guys let us know loud and clear what your favorite places to eat in Indiana are just by the sheer number of recommendations we get for them, so today, let’s take a look at what appears to be a favorite topic among OIYS foodies: the best BBQ in Indiana, as recommended by readers in the form of (sometimes dozens of) suggestions. Bring your appetite. You’ll need it.
OnlyInYourState
The Secret Waterfall In Indiana That Most People Don’t Know About
Let’s be real here: the cat is out of the bag, and the bag is probably on fire – kind of like Indiana is (figuratively speaking, anyway). Turns out, Indiana is nothing near the “flyover state” it frequently gets pegged as; it’s outrageously beautiful, with an amazing array of landscapes, natural wonders, beautiful towns, and so much more to offer that it’s almost silly. For example, did you know that there are numerous waterfalls in Indiana (among plenty of other natural delights)? It’s true – let’s take a closer look at one of the lesser-appreciated, elusive falls: Rock Rest Falls.
State agencies lost millions of dollars in property & equipment paid for by taxpayers
INDIANAPOLIS — 13 Investigates has obtained a database that details property state agencies have reported missing or stolen. The data shows dozens of state offices reported hundreds of missing and stolen items in recent years, costing taxpayers millions of dollars. What’s missing. State agencies own a lot of...
See Which Indiana Restaurant Has Been Named One of the Most Romantic in America
Nothing says "I love you" like a delicious meal - whether you stay home and enjoy the food you prepared yourself, or if you go to a fancy schmancy restaurant and spend half of your paycheck. Food equals love, and sometimes it's worth it to splurge a little extra for that special someone.
Man known as person of interest in wife’s disappearance extradited back to Indiana
HAMILTON, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has a man considered a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance in their custody, less than one week after confirming he would be extradited back to Indiana. Xavier Breland was booked into the Hamilton County at 8:54 p.m. Wednesday, February 8. Jail records show he is […]
bchsrebellion.com
History and hauntings draw people to two of northern Kentucky’s spookiest places
Northern Kentucky has multiple different unexplainable places, and according to local sources and sources like Travel Channel, these places are rumored to be haunted. These legends range from demonic possession, murder, mobsters and a bloody well. For people who don’t believe in ghosts or demons, these places still offer history...
The Science Behind Why Indiana Farmers Paint Their Barns Red
Barns are a common site as you drive practically anywhere in the state of Indiana which isn't surprising seeing that more than 80% of the state's land is "devoted to farms, forests, and woodland," according to the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. While you may see a barn painted white or brown, or not painted at all, it seems that the majority of them are red. When you hear the word, "barn," chances are the color you picture in your head is red. But, why red? Was it to keep people off a farmer's property like a stop sign? Or maybe the color was meant to be a deterrent to certain animals or pests? It turns out, painting a barn red wasn't a conscious choice. It just happened to be the color that was created when farmers mixed what ingredients they had around the farm to make the paint.
Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana
One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
This Indiana Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend.
3 Things I Didn’t Know About DUI Checkpoints in Indiana
We are fortunate to live in a time where innovation has given us multiple options to get home safely after going out for drinks beyond calling a cab or having someone in the group volunteer to not have any alcohol so they can be the designated driver for the night. While those two options are still perfectly good, and better than no options at all, the rise of ride-sharing services, Uber and Lyft, over the past several years has made it even easier to get home in a way other than driving yourself because you "only had a few," or you don't think you're that bad. However, as we know, many people push their luck and try to drive themselves home regardless of how many drinks they've had. As long as that continues, law enforcement across Indiana will continue to set up DUI checkpoints in an effort to keep the roads safe. I've always assumed that if you see a checkpoint on the road, you are required to go through it. But, that's not the case. As it turns out, you do have rights.
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound
An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported hearing a high-pitched sound while out on a walk and then saw a silver, spacecraft-looking object at 6:19 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
ISP: Beech Grove man busted with 15 pounds of pot and edibles legally bought in Michigan
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a Beech Grove man who was caught with marijuana and edibles bought over state lines, according to troopers. A trooper stopped a motorist in Steuben County, just a few miles south of the Michigan state line on Monday afternoon. Police said the driver, Matthew Scott Bell, 45, […]
