I was shocked to learn that only 17% of the planes landing in Aspen are commercial passenger planes and that 83% are private, chartered or corporate — that's four out of five! As there is no required training for private pilots landing here, many have little appreciation of our tricky airspace. The result: More than two accidents a year, on average — and I never hear about them! Do you?

ASPEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO