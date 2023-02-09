ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trusted Reviews

Disney laying off 7,000 staff but doubling down on streaming

By Jon Mundy
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 3 days ago

Disney is laying off 7,000 members of staff as it seeks to cut $5.5 billion (£4.5 billion) in costs.

Returning Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the news that he would be laying off 4 percent of the company’s global workforce at an earnings report on Wednesday. He didn’t specify exactly where these cuts would be made.

The Disney stalwart unveiled a new operating structure that would break the company down into three main divisions: Disney entertainment, ESPN, and Disney Parks experiences and products. This will mean that all of the company’s content production and distribution efforts (excluding sports) will be housed under one metaphorical roof.

He also placed streaming at the centre of this revamped Disney, revealing that “Our priority is the enduring growth and profitability of our streaming business”.

This renewed focus comes just as Disney Plus subscriber numbers have started to slow. The lucrative streaming platform, which is home to various Marvel and Star Wars-based movies and TV shows, added a mere 200,000 subscribers in its domestic US market during the latest quarter, and 1.2 million internationally.

While revenues are up for the division containing Disney Plus, it sustained an operating loss of $1.1 billion. It seems a prolific streaming platform got expensive to run in late 2022, just like most other things.

All the same, Iger expects Disney Plus to “hit profitability by the end of fiscal 2024”.

“We must return creativity to the center of the company, increase accountability, improve results and ensure the quality of our content and experiences,” said Iger.

Comments / 0

Related
Trusted Reviews

Netflix ‘extra member’ fees lurch ever closer to home

Netflix has expanded its ‘extra member’ password sharing fees to four more countries, but the UK and the US have escaped the clampdown down for now. After trialling the fees in Latin America, the streaming giant is expanding the scheme to four more countries in three more continents. While Brits are exempt for now, the roll out gives us an idea of what we can expect.
Trusted Reviews

Sonos CEO takes a pop at audio efforts of Google, Amazon, and Apple

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence has offered a withering assessment of rival audio efforts from the major tech players, which would include Amazon, Google, and Apple. The executive was speaking at Sonos’s Q1 2023 earnings call when he picked up on the fact (via The Verge) that he had “seen some of the traditional players go heavy discounting”. He said that this was a trend that his company had “always fought against and don’t really believe in”.
Trusted Reviews

Microsoft announces AI event – Bing chatbot expected

Microsoft has announced an in-person news event for later today geared around AI. The company sent out invites last week, but made its plans public just a day ahead of the event. It’s surely no coincidence that this public announcement came mere minutes after Google announced Bard, it’s own AI-based ChatGPT rival. Google will also be holding its own AI-focused event tomorrow.
Trusted Reviews

How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea: Stream the Premier League live and listen free

How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea: The Premier League action continues as Chelsea travel to West Ham. Here’s how to watch on TV and online or listen for free. These two clubs don’t like each other, which is fabulous news for the rest of us who like to enjoy a bit of a scrap over a Saturday lunchtime. West London travels to East London as Chelsea make the trip to the London Stadium to battle the Hammers.
Trusted Reviews

Apple chip executive talks about Mac as a gaming platform

The man in charge of Apple’s impressive chip division has spoken about the potential of the Mac as a gaming platform. Apple recently announced a MacBook Pro and Mac Mini refresh, complete with newly souped up M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. In the wake of these announcements, Apple’s vice president of Platform Architecture and Hardware Technologies Tim Millet has been speaking to TechCrunch.
Trusted Reviews

Apple testing Pay Later feature out on staff

Apple is reportedly testing out its Pay Later feature for Apple Wallet on its own staff. The company announced Apple Pay Later at WWDC 2022 in June. It was to be an addition to the Apple Wallet app in iOS 16, but missed the rollout of Apple’s latest mobile OS several months later amidst reports of major technical issues.
Trusted Reviews

RealMe 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition is a Real Thing

Tacky product tie-ins are a bona fide guilty pleasure and few have cracked open our hankering like the new RealMe 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition. The Coke-infused version of the handset is adorned with the iconic American soft drink’s branding on a 70/30 asymmetrical rear design, complete with red accents around the camera rings. RealMe meets The Real Thing. Get it?
Trusted Reviews

Realme GT 3 with 240W charging confirmed

Realme has confirmed that it will be launching the Realme GT 3 globally with the headline feature of 240W charging. The way in which we received this news is somewhat confusing. Realme has just rolled out the GT Neo 5 as a China-only flagship phone, with 240W charging as its stand-out feature.
Trusted Reviews

1Password will soon let you ditch your one password

The 1Password password managing software – which keeps all of your logins safe via a master password – will soon allow users to drop that one password in favour of a biometric passkey. If you’re still with us, the popular security solution has announced the integration of passkeys...
Trusted Reviews

How to watch The Last of Us Episode 5 two days early in the UK

There’s a treat in store for The Last of Us fans – the early drop of the season’s fifth episode. UK fans will be able to join in the early watch party and here’s how. The Last of Us is becoming more and more popular by the week. The legions of gamers who’ve been waiting years for the adaption from HBO have been joined by millions more viewers tuning in following the huge buzz from the premiere and subsequent episodes.
Trusted Reviews

OnePlus confirms there won’t be an 11 Pro or an 11T

OnePlus has confirmed that there will be no OnePlus 11 Pro in 2023, nor will there be an 11T later in the year. The Oppo-owned brand has announced its new flagship phone, the OnePlus 11, and fans of the brand will notice that there’s something missing from that name. There’s no ‘Pro’ in the title.
Trusted Reviews

OnePlus Pad premium full-sized tablet announced

OnePlus has announced its entry to the tablet market with the classy and capable OnePlus Pad. The first big OnePlus launch event of the year has just wrapped, during which the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 were announced. Arguably the biggest surprise of the event, however, was the official unveiling of the OnePlus Pad.
Trusted Reviews

Microsoft Bing search ‘reinvented’ as web’s AI-powered copilot

Microsoft has announced a new era of Microsoft Bing search engine with an OpenAI-powered copilot to sit within Bing and the company’s Edge browser. At a special event on Tuesday, Microsoft said the integration of the artificial intelligence-powered tool will result in better quality and more complete search results, as well as the ability to generate content and engage in a more conversational search experience.
Trusted Reviews

Switch sales overtake Game Boy but Nintendo did not have a good 2022

The Nintendo Switch has officially overtaken the Game Boy in lifetime sales, but that’s just about the only good news to emerge from Nintendo’s latest earnings report. Nintendo’s Switch console had sold 122.55 million units as of the end of 2022, which sees the hybrid overtaking both the Sony PS4 and the might Nintendo Game Boy in the all-time console sales charts. Only the Nintendo DS and the Sony PS2 now stand in front of the Switch.
Trusted Reviews

Nintendo Direct reveals more on Zelda, Pikmin, Metroid and more

Nintendo held its first Direct event of 2023 late last night, revealing fresh footage and details for new Zelda, Pikmin, and Metroid games for Switch, among other things. The event kicked off with footage of the eagerly awaited Pikmin 4. Nintendo’s latest pint-sized take on real time strategy introduces a new dog-like companion that can be sent into battle and even ridden by the titular Pikmin. It launches July 21, 2023.
Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy