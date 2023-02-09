Read full article on original website
SMV postal troubles
I went to the Snowmass Village post office on Jan. 17 to retrieve my mail from box No. 6895, the same box I have had for over 30 years. I was locked out. Expecting it to be a simple matter, I was shocked to learn my box had been sold online to someone else. I'd just been there three days before. There was no notice, nor a warning in my box.
ACES aims to provide 'just the facts' on Colorado wolf reintroduction
The Aspen Center for Environmental Studies will host an event on wolf reintroduction in Colorado next month and aims to avoid the contentiousness and rancor the topic usually fuels. The event won’t be a celebration of wolf reintroduction but instead will offer a fact-based educational presentation, ACES CEO Chris Lane...
New lifts, restaurants and terrain tweaks envisioned at Snowmass
Aspen Skiing Co. has unveiled an updated vision for Snowmass Ski Area that includes several replacement chairlifts, one new lift, new and expanded restaurants, more beginning skier facilities and expanded snowmaking. SkiCo’s new master development plan includes replacing the Village Express chairlift out of Base Village with a gondola as...
Aspen schools superintendent talks safety
In the wake of the Aspen School District going into a “secure” mode following a potential threat last month, and Wednesday’s minor gas leak that led to the cancellation of classes at Aspen High School, Superintendent David Baugh spoke about student safety measures to the Board of Education on Wednesday.
Blementhal: Touting Aspen’s political newbies
Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his tree stump last week and saw his shadow. But the true significance of this sighting should not be lost on any of us since this is the 107th time over the past 137 years that Phil has made similar appearances on Groundhog Day, saw his shadow signaling another six weeks of winter and then returned to the warmth and comfort of his hibernation den.
Keep Marolt Open Space
Standing on the west end of the Castle Creek Bridge, look to the southwest at the tranquil Marolt Open Space. Imagine a proper-sized roundabout where Highway 82 and Cemetery Lane meet. The existing Highway 82 is widened between the existing roundabout and a new roundabout at Cemetery Lane to accommodate necessary lanes of traffic and a bus lane into the new roundabout (this would be a minimal impact to the open space).
Keep our airport small
I was shocked to learn that only 17% of the planes landing in Aspen are commercial passenger planes and that 83% are private, chartered or corporate — that's four out of five! As there is no required training for private pilots landing here, many have little appreciation of our tricky airspace. The result: More than two accidents a year, on average — and I never hear about them! Do you?
Danforth: This town has a brand-name problem
The Aspen post office should get ready to adopt a major change that will radically upgrade its image. Effective in a month, it should officially change Aspen’s zip code from 81611 to 81611X. The addition of an “X” will reinforce Aspen’s brand association with a its new, more upscale residents.
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
Bird flu linked to bear, mountain lion and skunk deaths
Bird flu has been linked to three mammalian deaths in Colorado, including a black bear, a skunk and a mountain lion, according to state wildlife officials.
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
Synergy of efficiency
A new bridge over Castle Creek is coming, and it is a given that a bunch of very wealthy people will not be pleased. The old bridge is deteriorating. Concrete cracks and steel rusts. We are looking at the state imposing weight restrictions. A huge brouhaha is brewing. Either a...
Local duo launches new digital marketing agency in Roaring Fork Valley
A Roaring Fork Valley native and a former marketing project manager for Visit Glenwood Springs teamed up to launch a new digital marketing agency this year designed for the tourism and hospitality industry. Hospitality Marketing, co-founded by Olivia Savard and Marlene Neidert, says it will strive to help hospitality businesses...
Heavy bands of snow predicted in Summit County through Thursday evening as snowstorm potential grows for next week
Wind gusts up to 55 mph and bands of heavy snow could make driving difficult until Thursday evening, according to National Weather Service of Boulder reports. An incoming storm is expected to bring hazards mostly to the High Country, including Summit County, as a cold front moves across the state and mountains from late Wednesday until Thursday evening.
