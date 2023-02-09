A nordic ski race which runs between two mountain communities has been moved entirely into one town to avoid a number of moose now occupying an area of the race route. The Owl Creek Chase is still scheduled for a mass start at 9 a.m. Sunday. But the race will take place entirely in Aspen. The new 13-kilometer course will run on nordic trails near Aspen Middle School and Moore Open Space, per event organizers. The race is annually run from Snowmass to Aspen in a 20.3-kilometer enduro format. The unspecified number of moose are apparently camping out in the Buttermilk community about a...

ASPEN, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO