Keep Marolt Open Space
Standing on the west end of the Castle Creek Bridge, look to the southwest at the tranquil Marolt Open Space. Imagine a proper-sized roundabout where Highway 82 and Cemetery Lane meet. The existing Highway 82 is widened between the existing roundabout and a new roundabout at Cemetery Lane to accommodate necessary lanes of traffic and a bus lane into the new roundabout (this would be a minimal impact to the open space).
Synergy of efficiency
A new bridge over Castle Creek is coming, and it is a given that a bunch of very wealthy people will not be pleased. The old bridge is deteriorating. Concrete cracks and steel rusts. We are looking at the state imposing weight restrictions. A huge brouhaha is brewing. Either a...
Aspen schools superintendent talks safety
In the wake of the Aspen School District going into a “secure” mode following a potential threat last month, and Wednesday’s minor gas leak that led to the cancellation of classes at Aspen High School, Superintendent David Baugh spoke about student safety measures to the Board of Education on Wednesday.
New lifts, restaurants and terrain tweaks envisioned at Snowmass
Aspen Skiing Co. has unveiled an updated vision for Snowmass Ski Area that includes several replacement chairlifts, one new lift, new and expanded restaurants, more beginning skier facilities and expanded snowmaking. SkiCo’s new master development plan includes replacing the Village Express chairlift out of Base Village with a gondola as...
Moose force relocation of ski race
A nordic ski race which runs between two mountain communities has been moved entirely into one town to avoid a number of moose now occupying an area of the race route. The Owl Creek Chase is still scheduled for a mass start at 9 a.m. Sunday. But the race will take place entirely in Aspen. The new 13-kilometer course will run on nordic trails near Aspen Middle School and Moore Open Space, per event organizers. The race is annually run from Snowmass to Aspen in a 20.3-kilometer enduro format. The unspecified number of moose are apparently camping out in the Buttermilk community about a...
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
SMV postal troubles
I went to the Snowmass Village post office on Jan. 17 to retrieve my mail from box No. 6895, the same box I have had for over 30 years. I was locked out. Expecting it to be a simple matter, I was shocked to learn my box had been sold online to someone else. I'd just been there three days before. There was no notice, nor a warning in my box.
ACES aims to provide 'just the facts' on Colorado wolf reintroduction
The Aspen Center for Environmental Studies will host an event on wolf reintroduction in Colorado next month and aims to avoid the contentiousness and rancor the topic usually fuels. The event won’t be a celebration of wolf reintroduction but instead will offer a fact-based educational presentation, ACES CEO Chris Lane...
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
Keep our airport small
I was shocked to learn that only 17% of the planes landing in Aspen are commercial passenger planes and that 83% are private, chartered or corporate — that's four out of five! As there is no required training for private pilots landing here, many have little appreciation of our tricky airspace. The result: More than two accidents a year, on average — and I never hear about them! Do you?
Structures in Aspen’s backyard named to ‘Most Endangered’ list
A site deemed to be one of Colorado’s most endangered places is in Aspen’s backyard. Colorado Preservation Inc. named the William C. Koch Homestead in Hunter Creek Valley northeast of Aspen as one of five new sites on its list of Colorado’s Most Endangered Places on Thursday. The homestead, also known as Adelaide Ranch, consists of intact but deteriorating buildings in a meadow north of Hunter Creek. Thousands of hikers, mountain bikers, skiers and equestrians pass by the site annually, most with no realization how important the ranch was to Aspen in its early days.
Danforth: This town has a brand-name problem
The Aspen post office should get ready to adopt a major change that will radically upgrade its image. Effective in a month, it should officially change Aspen’s zip code from 81611 to 81611X. The addition of an “X” will reinforce Aspen’s brand association with a its new, more upscale residents.
As public officials applaud, some anglers are protesting the Blue Valley Land Exchange over concerns about losing access to a prized fishing spot
Every couple of weeks, Austin Ezman will wake up early to drive from his home in Breckenridge about 45 minutes north to a pull off in Grand County that overlooks a bend in the Blue River. From the top of a steep ledge, Ezman often looks down on the river...
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
This Colorado Mountain Town Is Expanding Its Hot Springs — With 10 Adults-only Pools, a Cold Plunge, and a Waterfall Pool
The hot springs in Colorado's Rocky Mountains are just like ones you'd find in Iceland or Japan.
Local duo launches new digital marketing agency in Roaring Fork Valley
A Roaring Fork Valley native and a former marketing project manager for Visit Glenwood Springs teamed up to launch a new digital marketing agency this year designed for the tourism and hospitality industry. Hospitality Marketing, co-founded by Olivia Savard and Marlene Neidert, says it will strive to help hospitality businesses...
Rancho del Rio is One of the Coolest Hidden Gems in Colorado
For outdoor enthusiasts, Colorado is quite literally a big, fun, playground. However, unlike well-known meccas for the outdoorsy types, one such place has remained a fairly well-kept secret. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's Rancho del Rio. Colorado's "Unusual" Mountain Resort. Rancho del Rio is located high in the Colorado...
Bird flu linked to bear, mountain lion and skunk deaths
Bird flu has been linked to three mammalian deaths in Colorado, including a black bear, a skunk and a mountain lion, according to state wildlife officials.
Heavy bands of snow predicted in Summit County through Thursday evening as snowstorm potential grows for next week
Wind gusts up to 55 mph and bands of heavy snow could make driving difficult until Thursday evening, according to National Weather Service of Boulder reports. An incoming storm is expected to bring hazards mostly to the High Country, including Summit County, as a cold front moves across the state and mountains from late Wednesday until Thursday evening.
Beaver Creek soaked in conspiracies, extremism thanks to annual Steamboat Institute confab
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS – In 2005, when Fox pundit Laura Ingraham attended the Aspen Institute, she was widely quoted as saying she was there as a “token conservative.” That quip caught the attention of a conservative business couple in Steamboat Springs – Jennifer Schubert-Akin and her husband Rick Akin.
