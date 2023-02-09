ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kristen Walters

Major discount retailer opens new store location in Wisconsin

A major discount retail chain recently opened another new store location in Wisconsin and will be hosting a grand opening event this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular discount retail chain Big Lots! will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Wisconsin store location in West Bend, according to local sources.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jobs, jobs, jobs at Collin’s Deck Bar and Saloon Royale in West Bend, Wi

West Bend, Wi – Collin’s Deck Bar and Saloon Royale, both located on Main Street in downtown West Bend, Wi, are looking for an enthusiastic bartender to provide an excellent guest experience. Good bartenders will be able to create classic and innovative drinks exceeding customers’ needs and expectations. Hours and days will vary. Compensation includes salary and tips.
WEST BEND, WI
tourcounsel.com

Fox River Mall | Shopping center in Wisconsin

Fox River Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping center located in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, United States, which serves the Appleton, Wisconsin metropolitan area. It is a major driver of the local economy and its construction helped spur the growth of the Grand Chute shopping district, which is today known as the "shopping capital of Wisconsin". At 1.21 million square feet, it is the largest mall in the state.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Timmerman Plaza Walmart closing, residents in possible food desert

MILWAUKEE - The Walmart Supercenter inside Timmerman Plaza is closing down for good, and thousands of people who rely on this store are scared they won't have a grocery store. The Hunger Task Force is thinking of a Mobile Market stop for this location when Walmart leaves. This decision can help thousands of people access fresh fruits and vegetables.
MILWAUKEE, WI
JM McBride

City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'

A Milwaukee alderman is calling the planned closing of a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Walmart "infuriating." In a press release emailed through the City of Milwaukee's e-notify system, Ald. Mark Chambers Jr. said "the sudden announcement today by Walmart that it will close its store at 10330 W. Silver Spring Dr. is terrible news for the northwest side and for the greater community."
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie Costco employee pays tribute to beloved coworker

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Costco employee and shoppers are remembering a beloved store worker who passed away suddenly this week. According to Mike Fitzpatrick’s family, the 62-year-old Sun Prairie man died due to a heart attack. Costco Customer Service employee Kyle Obroslinski heard the news Thursday morning...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
dailydodge.com

DOT Seeking Comments On Highway 16 Improvements From Watertown To Oconomowoc

(Watertown) The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is seeking public input on improvements along Highway 16 from Watertown to Oconomowoc. The project will replace the pavement along the highway from East Main Street in Watertown to Rock River Road in Oconomowoc. Additional improvements include installation of a roundabout at 16 and East Main Street, and bridge deck surface repairs along the project corridor.
WATERTOWN, WI
WISN

Brown Deer apartment residents cut off by elevator outage

BROWN DEER, Wis. — An elevator outage is affecting dozens of seniors and those with mobility issues at a Brown Deer apartment building. Residents of the 100-unit Green Court Apartments are being told it'll be several months before the elevator is repaired. Resident Latrice Morgan is fiercely independent, working...
BROWN DEER, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Slinger delays consideration of TID 8 plan until March

SLINGER — Slinger Administrator Margaret Wilber announced on Friday that a Joint Review Board consideration of tax incremental district 8 and a public hearing regarding the plan have been delayed until March. Wilber said that Slinger’s development partner, Milwaukee-based real estate developer Three Leaf Partners, requested more time to...
SLINGER, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Brookfield alder who made controversial comments on housing avoids censure

An attempt to censure a Brookfield alderman for comments made during a public meeting failed to pass the common council Tuesday night. Brookfield residents packed the common council chamber, mostly to voice support for Ald. Kris Seals. Last month, Seals spoke out against an affordable housing project and made comments which some felt were discriminatory […] The post Brookfield alder who made controversial comments on housing avoids censure appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
BROOKFIELD, WI
spectrumnews1.com

A clean break: Appleton business prospers after it decides to do the one thing it didn't want to do

APPLETON, Wis. — Cindy Wendzicki wasn’t sure quitting her job and starting a business was a good idea. But she knew this, “My kids – I would have to work Tuesday and Thursday nights and that’s always when school events were,” she said. “Anything that they would have, they would have school events on those nights. So I was like, ‘I’m missing out on so much of my kids’ lives.’ And they were young. … I was just like, ‘I want to work for myself.’”
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

GREAT VIDEO: Ice circles in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you ever seen ice circles? Action 2 News viewer Jeff Dawson captured the interesting shapes at Two Rivers South Pier. The video looks like the water turned into a big bowl of Cheerios!. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says ice circles usually form...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bay View bakery burglar sentenced

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 12 months in the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center – formerly the House of Correction – for robbing a Bay View bakery in April 2021. Dominic Kolp, 46, pleaded guilty to burglary of a building/dwelling. A felony bail jumping...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy