Funeral services announced for slain Milwaukee police officerJM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Major discount retailer opens new store location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWest Bend, WI
Fond du Lac's Resident Eats More Than 30,000 Thousand Big MacMadocFond Du Lac, WI
Traveler From Wisconsin Shares an Inspiring Story of Incredible Zambian Woman in His Upcoming BookThe Nerdy MeKohler, WI
This Historic Restaurant in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWhitefish Bay, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Property Loss Management recognized as leading business in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – The red, white, and blue trucks from Property Loss Management are a familiar sight across Washington County, Wi especially following an emergency situation like a devastating fire, storm damage, mold or water damage. Jim Sprouse is the general manager at the helm of the business....
Major discount retailer opens new store location in Wisconsin
A major discount retail chain recently opened another new store location in Wisconsin and will be hosting a grand opening event this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular discount retail chain Big Lots! will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Wisconsin store location in West Bend, according to local sources.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jobs, jobs, jobs at Collin’s Deck Bar and Saloon Royale in West Bend, Wi
West Bend, Wi – Collin’s Deck Bar and Saloon Royale, both located on Main Street in downtown West Bend, Wi, are looking for an enthusiastic bartender to provide an excellent guest experience. Good bartenders will be able to create classic and innovative drinks exceeding customers’ needs and expectations. Hours and days will vary. Compensation includes salary and tips.
5 places to pre-order Paczki in Milwaukee County before Fat Tuesday
Fat Tuesday is fast approaching on Feb. 21, 2023, and it's a tradition to eat Paczki. But you might want to pre-order the Polish doughnuts to make sure you get some. Paczki are Polish doughnuts with filling, often jelly, that are staples on Mardi Gras, according to Eater.com. Fat Tuesday is meant to celebrate feasting before Lent.
tourcounsel.com
Fox River Mall | Shopping center in Wisconsin
Fox River Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping center located in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, United States, which serves the Appleton, Wisconsin metropolitan area. It is a major driver of the local economy and its construction helped spur the growth of the Grand Chute shopping district, which is today known as the "shopping capital of Wisconsin". At 1.21 million square feet, it is the largest mall in the state.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Timmerman Plaza Walmart closing, residents in possible food desert
MILWAUKEE - The Walmart Supercenter inside Timmerman Plaza is closing down for good, and thousands of people who rely on this store are scared they won't have a grocery store. The Hunger Task Force is thinking of a Mobile Market stop for this location when Walmart leaves. This decision can help thousands of people access fresh fruits and vegetables.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Big Lots! to offer doorbusters, scratch-off prizes during grand opening weekend
WEST BEND — Big Lots! announced on Wednesday that they will be offering doorbuster deals and scratch-off cards with the potential for discounts to the first 100 customers each day during their grand opening weekend, which begins on Saturday. Big Lots! will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening...
City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'
A Milwaukee alderman is calling the planned closing of a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Walmart "infuriating." In a press release emailed through the City of Milwaukee's e-notify system, Ald. Mark Chambers Jr. said "the sudden announcement today by Walmart that it will close its store at 10330 W. Silver Spring Dr. is terrible news for the northwest side and for the greater community."
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie Costco employee pays tribute to beloved coworker
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Costco employee and shoppers are remembering a beloved store worker who passed away suddenly this week. According to Mike Fitzpatrick’s family, the 62-year-old Sun Prairie man died due to a heart attack. Costco Customer Service employee Kyle Obroslinski heard the news Thursday morning...
dailydodge.com
DOT Seeking Comments On Highway 16 Improvements From Watertown To Oconomowoc
(Watertown) The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is seeking public input on improvements along Highway 16 from Watertown to Oconomowoc. The project will replace the pavement along the highway from East Main Street in Watertown to Rock River Road in Oconomowoc. Additional improvements include installation of a roundabout at 16 and East Main Street, and bridge deck surface repairs along the project corridor.
WISN
Brown Deer apartment residents cut off by elevator outage
BROWN DEER, Wis. — An elevator outage is affecting dozens of seniors and those with mobility issues at a Brown Deer apartment building. Residents of the 100-unit Green Court Apartments are being told it'll be several months before the elevator is repaired. Resident Latrice Morgan is fiercely independent, working...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Slinger delays consideration of TID 8 plan until March
SLINGER — Slinger Administrator Margaret Wilber announced on Friday that a Joint Review Board consideration of tax incremental district 8 and a public hearing regarding the plan have been delayed until March. Wilber said that Slinger’s development partner, Milwaukee-based real estate developer Three Leaf Partners, requested more time to...
Brookfield alder who made controversial comments on housing avoids censure
An attempt to censure a Brookfield alderman for comments made during a public meeting failed to pass the common council Tuesday night. Brookfield residents packed the common council chamber, mostly to voice support for Ald. Kris Seals. Last month, Seals spoke out against an affordable housing project and made comments which some felt were discriminatory […] The post Brookfield alder who made controversial comments on housing avoids censure appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Massive retail superstore closing in Wisconsin
A massive retail and grocery superstore recently announced that it would be closing at least one of its store locations in Wisconsin next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”
The USDA‘s definition of the term is triggering widespread concern among city residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USDA.gov and Fox6Now.com.
spectrumnews1.com
A clean break: Appleton business prospers after it decides to do the one thing it didn't want to do
APPLETON, Wis. — Cindy Wendzicki wasn’t sure quitting her job and starting a business was a good idea. But she knew this, “My kids – I would have to work Tuesday and Thursday nights and that’s always when school events were,” she said. “Anything that they would have, they would have school events on those nights. So I was like, ‘I’m missing out on so much of my kids’ lives.’ And they were young. … I was just like, ‘I want to work for myself.’”
WBAY Green Bay
GREAT VIDEO: Ice circles in Two Rivers
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you ever seen ice circles? Action 2 News viewer Jeff Dawson captured the interesting shapes at Two Rivers South Pier. The video looks like the water turned into a big bowl of Cheerios!. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says ice circles usually form...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bay View bakery burglar sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 12 months in the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center – formerly the House of Correction – for robbing a Bay View bakery in April 2021. Dominic Kolp, 46, pleaded guilty to burglary of a building/dwelling. A felony bail jumping...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County Breakfast on the Farm is Saturday, June 10, 2023
Roden Echo Valley is a 700+ cow dairy farm owned and operated by the Roden family. The Roden farm was purchased in 1995 by Bob and Cindy Roden; Bob had started his own farm in the Town of Saukville. When he and Cindy married in 1983 she joined him and together they grew five more farmers.
CBS 58
Wauwatosa says goodbye to retiring officer Tracy Burbach at Longfellow Middle School
WAUWATOSA (CBS 58) -- Students and staff couldn't let officer Tracy Burbach retire without a big surprise sendoff. Burbach has been on the force for more than 30 years and has spent more than a decade as a school resource officer, primarily at Longfellow Middle School. "I am completely overwhelmed....
