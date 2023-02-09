Read full article on original website
Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk is out, some city council members say
Austin City Council members unanimously agreed to part ways with City Manager Spencer Cronk, three city council members who agreed to confirm the decision on the condition of anonymity said.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Strong reactions to Gov. Abbott's memo on diversity
AUSTIN, Texas — More than 50% of the students at the University of Texas at Austin are people of color. Freshman Alluwee Moore has already gotten involved in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives on campus. What You Need To Know. More than 50% of the UT Austin population...
Austin City Manager responds as City Council moves to oust him
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin city manager Spencer Cronk released a statement Saturday in response to media requests for him to comment on reports that say the city council intends to ask him to resign or be fired. KXAN learned of this move from two members of city council, under the condition of anonymity, who say […]
Round Rock City Council to consider orders calling elections for bond, council seats
Facilities such as the Clay Madsen Recreation Center could see some improvements should the bond be passed. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock City Council could call the largest bond election in the city's history, as well as an election to decide two council seats and the city's next mayor, during a Feb. 9 meeting.
kut.org
Behind closed doors, council members decide Austin city manager has to go, sources say
Austin’s chief executive, Spencer Cronk, will either resign or be fired, according to three council members who relayed parts of a private meeting about his employment to KUT. A change in leadership could happen as early as next week. The council members, who spoke on the condition of not...
City of New Braunfels shows modest growth
From 2016-21, the population in New Braunfels has grown by 44.02%. That figure is slightly higher than Comal County but substantially higher than Guadalupe County and Texas as a whole, which has had a population increase of more than 7.07% in the same time period. Population change. New Braunfels. 2016:...
fox7austin.com
Activists work to pass the Crown Act in Pflugerville
Crown stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. The City of Austin recently passed a similar legislation.
Austin City Council pass winter storm ordinances aimed to help residents
AUSTIN, Texas — It was a busy day for Austin City Council after they approved several ordinances aimed at helping residents impacted by the winter storm that came through Central Texas last week. The Development Services Department stated that two ordinances will go into effect from Feb. 9 through...
How much would Austin have to pay to part ways with its city manager?
If terminated, Cronk's severance package — according to a 2018 resolution — includes a year of base pay and six months of COBRA premiums.
Family confirms Georgetown ISD student death caused by fentanyl
The family of a Georgetown ISD student who died earlier this year confirmed with KXAN the cause of death was related to fentanyl.
300-job knife factory, HQ project dies in Leander
An economic development project that had been billed as a milestone for a Williamson County suburb has fizzled out.
Austin Energy: Power restored following historic ice storm
Austin Energy said Saturday that it has restored power to 99.9% of its customers following the ice storm.
Travis County DA's Office announces charges against Austin police officer in connection with March 2021 incident
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above spells the officer's name as "Alejandra." However, it is spelled "Alejandro." The Travis County District Attorney's Office has filed charges against an Austin Police Department officer in connection with an incident that occurred in March 2021. The DA's office said it...
CBS Austin
Austin Police officer charged in alleged 2021 assault
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin Police officer will be charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Assault with Bodily Injury and Official Oppression in connection to an incident in 2021, according to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office. The charges were filed against Officer Alejandro Gaitan as...
Round Rock, Austin ISDs expected to pay teachers for winter storm school closures
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Now that last week's ice storm has come and gone, Central Texas school districts are looking to make sure teachers will still get paid for the days that the storm canceled class. Round Rock ISD's Board of Trustees is expected to adopt an emergency resolution...
hellogeorgetown.com
Special Tree Disposal Services for Georgetown Residents
The following is a news release from the City of Georgetown, TX. The City of Georgetown will offer two, special tree disposal services for Georgetown residents in the wake for Winter Storm Mara (Jan. 30-Feb. 2, 2023): A special curbside collection and an additional drop-off location. These services are for...
enchantingtexas.com
13 Best Things to do in Georgetown, Texas
Georgetown, Texas is located in the Texas Hill Country, just north of Austin. It is known for its charming downtown area, which sits on the banks of the San Gabriel River. The city was once one of the largest producers wheat and cotton in the country and is now a delightful small town with plenty to explore.
AFD: Fire out at northwest Austin business
The fire is now out, AFD said, and one firefighter was treated for minor injuries.
Charter, private school growth continues to rise in Leander
Demographers expect local enrollment in charter schools to continue to take students from Leander ISD. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The number of students living within Leander ISD who attend a charter school is increasing, according to data from Population and Survey Analysts. In 2018, charter schools pulled 1,059 students from the...
'It's just inexcusable and it's heartbreaking' | More former Bowie High School students talk about alleged abuse in federal lawsuit against Austin ISD
AUSTIN, Texas — More legal issues are surfacing for the Austin Independent School District (AISD) and a long-time drama teacher. We are now hearing from two former Bowie High School students who joined a federal lawsuit against AISD in January. In September, the KVUE Defenders first reported on a...
