Travis County, TX

spectrumlocalnews.com

Strong reactions to Gov. Abbott's memo on diversity

AUSTIN, Texas — More than 50% of the students at the University of Texas at Austin are people of color. Freshman Alluwee Moore has already gotten involved in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives on campus. What You Need To Know. More than 50% of the UT Austin population...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Austin City Manager responds as City Council moves to oust him

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin city manager Spencer Cronk released a statement Saturday in response to media requests for him to comment on reports that say the city council intends to ask him to resign or be fired. KXAN learned of this move from two members of city council, under the condition of anonymity, who say […]
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

City of New Braunfels shows modest growth

From 2016-21, the population in New Braunfels has grown by 44.02%. That figure is slightly higher than Comal County but substantially higher than Guadalupe County and Texas as a whole, which has had a population increase of more than 7.07% in the same time period. Population change. New Braunfels. 2016:...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Police officer charged in alleged 2021 assault

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin Police officer will be charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Assault with Bodily Injury and Official Oppression in connection to an incident in 2021, according to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office. The charges were filed against Officer Alejandro Gaitan as...
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Special Tree Disposal Services for Georgetown Residents

The following is a news release from the City of Georgetown, TX. The City of Georgetown will offer two, special tree disposal services for Georgetown residents in the wake for Winter Storm Mara (Jan. 30-Feb. 2, 2023): A special curbside collection and an additional drop-off location. These services are for...
GEORGETOWN, TX
enchantingtexas.com

13 Best Things to do in Georgetown, Texas

Georgetown, Texas is located in the Texas Hill Country, just north of Austin. It is known for its charming downtown area, which sits on the banks of the San Gabriel River. The city was once one of the largest producers wheat and cotton in the country and is now a delightful small town with plenty to explore.
GEORGETOWN, TX

