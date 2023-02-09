Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TV Star Found Dead At 34Daily News NowAustin, TX
Famed Hollywood Actor Dies Suddenly At 34News Breaking LIVEAustin, TX
Texas and Oklahoma to pay $100M for early exit from Big 12 to join SECJalyn SmootAustin, TX
This Massive Farmers' Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAustin, TX
Legendary Republican DiesNews Breaking LIVEAustin, TX
Related
Austin City Manager responds as City Council moves to oust him
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin city manager Spencer Cronk released a statement Saturday in response to media requests for him to comment on reports that say the city council intends to ask him to resign or be fired. KXAN learned of this move from two members of city council, under the condition of anonymity, who say […]
Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk is out, some city council members say
Austin City Council members unanimously agreed to part ways with City Manager Spencer Cronk, three city council members who agreed to confirm the decision on the condition of anonymity said.
kut.org
San Marcos' contract with police was repealed. What happens now?
San Marcos has fewer than 120 days to renegotiate its contract with the police union after repealing the deal earlier this week. No meeting dates or deadlines have been set yet. The contract, which was renewed in October, was meant to last through Sept. 30, 2025. San Marcos Councilwoman Alyssa...
kut.org
Behind closed doors, council members decide Austin city manager has to go, sources say
Austin’s chief executive, Spencer Cronk, will either resign or be fired, according to three council members who relayed parts of a private meeting about his employment to KUT. A change in leadership could happen as early as next week. The council members, who spoke on the condition of not...
Austin City Council pass winter storm ordinances aimed to help residents
AUSTIN, Texas — It was a busy day for Austin City Council after they approved several ordinances aimed at helping residents impacted by the winter storm that came through Central Texas last week. The Development Services Department stated that two ordinances will go into effect from Feb. 9 through...
fox7austin.com
Activists work to pass the Crown Act in Pflugerville
Crown stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. The City of Austin recently passed a similar legislation.
Possible I-35 expansion could lead to resident, business displacement
AUSTIN, Texas — In an effort to fix the congestion along Interstate 35, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is proposing a project to expand the highway. But, the expansion would come at the cost of displacing 107 businesses. The 107 businesses that would be displaced include 69 commercial...
How much would Austin have to pay to part ways with its city manager?
If terminated, Cronk's severance package — according to a 2018 resolution — includes a year of base pay and six months of COBRA premiums.
Family confirms Georgetown ISD student death caused by fentanyl
The family of a Georgetown ISD student who died earlier this year confirmed with KXAN the cause of death was related to fentanyl.
Austin Energy: Power restored following historic ice storm
Austin Energy said Saturday that it has restored power to 99.9% of its customers following the ice storm.
300-job knife factory, HQ project dies in Leander
An economic development project that had been billed as a milestone for a Williamson County suburb has fizzled out.
APD: No threat from reported ‘suspicious package’ downtown, Congress Bridge reopened
Officers responded to 111 E. Caesar Chavez St., where The LINE is located, for a call about a suspicious package, according to a tweet from APD.
Motorcyclist crashes into former Texas Lotto Commission building in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video states that the motorcyclist crashed into the Texas Lottery Commission building. However, it was the former location of the commission. KVUE is reporting multiple incidents involving motorcycles in the Downtown Austin area overnight Thursday into Friday. At around 2:30 a.m., a...
hellogeorgetown.com
Special Tree Disposal Services for Georgetown Residents
The following is a news release from the City of Georgetown, TX. The City of Georgetown will offer two, special tree disposal services for Georgetown residents in the wake for Winter Storm Mara (Jan. 30-Feb. 2, 2023): A special curbside collection and an additional drop-off location. These services are for...
Where to find homelessness resources in Austin
Whether it is finding access to food or programs aimed to get you back into the workforce and/or housing, there are plenty of local resources to go around.
City relaunches program to help people with unpaid citations, outstanding warrants
The City of Austin said the program helps people take care of unpaid citations and/or outstanding warrants without the threat of arrest.
kut.org
Why do sidewalks in Austin suddenly end?
Locke Riti spent a day last March hanging out on the sidewalk in front of his aunt’s house in Hyde Park. “We’re doing a bake sale for Ukraine,” the 7-year-old said. Locke and his cousin, Maple, were selling scones, muffins and cookies they had baked, and planned to send the profits to aid groups.
fox7austin.com
State chainsaw team back to work in Austin after being released
AUSTIN, Texas - A chainsaw strike team continued to work on several fallen trees in South Austin, just one of many assignments for the day. "The mission is still making sure that we have access to roadways, sidewalks and fire hydrants and locating other potential hazards, issues along electrical lines, things like that. So getting in, most of our roads are cleared, but we still have some spots where we need to get further access and make sure that we've got two lanes of travel, things like that," said Karl Flocke with the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Travis County approves $3M contract for 200 shelters in Southeast Austin
Esperanza Community is a transitional shelter complex in Southeast Austin for people experiencing homelessness. (Courtesy The Other Ones Foundation) Travis County commissioners approved a $3 million supportive housing contract with The Other Ones Foundation at a Feb. 7 voting session. The contract provides funding for TOOF and people living on-site...
Travis County DA's Office announces charges against Austin police officer in connection with March 2021 incident
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above spells the officer's name as "Alejandra." However, it is spelled "Alejandro." The Travis County District Attorney's Office has filed charges against an Austin Police Department officer in connection with an incident that occurred in March 2021. The DA's office said it...
Comments / 1