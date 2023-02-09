ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KXAN

Austin City Manager responds as City Council moves to oust him

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin city manager Spencer Cronk released a statement Saturday in response to media requests for him to comment on reports that say the city council intends to ask him to resign or be fired. KXAN learned of this move from two members of city council, under the condition of anonymity, who say […]
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

San Marcos' contract with police was repealed. What happens now?

San Marcos has fewer than 120 days to renegotiate its contract with the police union after repealing the deal earlier this week. No meeting dates or deadlines have been set yet. The contract, which was renewed in October, was meant to last through Sept. 30, 2025. San Marcos Councilwoman Alyssa...
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

How the ice storm impacted Austin's real estate market

AUSTIN, Texas — The ice storm had an effect on many aspects throughout Central Texas, including the Austin real estate market. Ari Rastegar, founder and CEO of Rastegar Property Company and an Austin native, said the ice storm greatly affected his apartment properties. "We're a very large apartment owner...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Why do sidewalks in Austin suddenly end?

Locke Riti spent a day last March hanging out on the sidewalk in front of his aunt’s house in Hyde Park. “We’re doing a bake sale for Ukraine,” the 7-year-old said. Locke and his cousin, Maple, were selling scones, muffins and cookies they had baked, and planned to send the profits to aid groups.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

How Bad Was the "Ice Hurricane," Really?

As of Wednesday morning, the city office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management counted 99% of AE customers with their power back – meaning about 2,600 without (almost 1,000 of those in the 78757 and 78758 ZIP codes in North Central Austin). Outages on critical load circuits have all been restored; those still in the dark have the most complicated outages that will require the most time to fix. Rain and high winds this week have added to that burden.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Kaxan, beloved mascot of KXAN, diagnosed with brain cancer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After several months of diminished mobility and behavioral changes, a neurologist has found a large tumor in KXAN mascot Kaxan’s brain. If you have been a frequent viewer of KXAN over the last ten years, you have likely seen this handsome fluff ball appear alongside Jim Spencer, KXAN’s former chief meteorologist.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Best Buy in Pflugerville to close permanently

Best Buy in Pflugerville will close March 4. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) The Best Buy electronics and appliance store located in the Stone Hill Town Center at 19000 Limestone Commercial Drive, Ste. 600, Pflugerville, will close permanently March 4. A Best Buy representative confirmed the closure, saying low sales volume and...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KXAN

Keeping roots in East Austin: Meet the couple behind Black-owned business ‘Ink Empire’

The DJ inside the shop, sets the tone. And it's hard to miss the tall regal chair sitting in the middle of the back wall, underneath the business' bold letters, 'Ink Empire.' The couple behind Ink Empire is from Killeen, Texas. About five years ago, they wanted a better chance of creating something they could call their own, that would be successful. So, they took a leap of faith and moved to Austin where they've built their empire—an ink empire that is.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

New County Clerk Takes Over Elections and More From a Local Legend

Dyana Limon-Mercado's first job after graduating from Texas State University was working as a clerk in the Austin Municipal Court – an experience that she said led directly to the office she holds now. "It was through that experience working firsthand in our jail that I saw, unfortunately, how...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Fire at North Austin used car lot

AUSTIN, Texas - Authorities are trying to determine what caused a fire at a used car lot in North Austin. Shortly before 7 a.m. on February 11, Austin firefighters were called to Prestige Autoplex on Research Boulevard just south of McNeil Drive. The fire was quickly upgraded to a second...
AUSTIN, TX

