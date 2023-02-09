Read full article on original website
Austin City Manager responds as City Council moves to oust him
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin city manager Spencer Cronk released a statement Saturday in response to media requests for him to comment on reports that say the city council intends to ask him to resign or be fired. KXAN learned of this move from two members of city council, under the condition of anonymity, who say […]
Austin Energy: Power restored following historic ice storm
Austin Energy said Saturday that it has restored power to 99.9% of its customers following the ice storm.
Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk is out, some city council members say
Austin City Council members unanimously agreed to part ways with City Manager Spencer Cronk, three city council members who agreed to confirm the decision on the condition of anonymity said.
fox7austin.com
Activists work to pass the Crown Act in Pflugerville
Crown stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. The City of Austin recently passed a similar legislation.
kut.org
San Marcos' contract with police was repealed. What happens now?
San Marcos has fewer than 120 days to renegotiate its contract with the police union after repealing the deal earlier this week. No meeting dates or deadlines have been set yet. The contract, which was renewed in October, was meant to last through Sept. 30, 2025. San Marcos Councilwoman Alyssa...
UT Surplus REuse Store breathes new life into used university furniture, books
Each week, the UT Surplus REuse Store opens its doors to hundreds of UT students and community members alike, in an effort to breathe new life into repurposed goods.
How the ice storm impacted Austin's real estate market
AUSTIN, Texas — The ice storm had an effect on many aspects throughout Central Texas, including the Austin real estate market. Ari Rastegar, founder and CEO of Rastegar Property Company and an Austin native, said the ice storm greatly affected his apartment properties. "We're a very large apartment owner...
kut.org
Why do sidewalks in Austin suddenly end?
Locke Riti spent a day last March hanging out on the sidewalk in front of his aunt’s house in Hyde Park. “We’re doing a bake sale for Ukraine,” the 7-year-old said. Locke and his cousin, Maple, were selling scones, muffins and cookies they had baked, and planned to send the profits to aid groups.
Austin Chronicle
How Bad Was the "Ice Hurricane," Really?
As of Wednesday morning, the city office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management counted 99% of AE customers with their power back – meaning about 2,600 without (almost 1,000 of those in the 78757 and 78758 ZIP codes in North Central Austin). Outages on critical load circuits have all been restored; those still in the dark have the most complicated outages that will require the most time to fix. Rain and high winds this week have added to that burden.
300-job knife factory, HQ project dies in Leander
An economic development project that had been billed as a milestone for a Williamson County suburb has fizzled out.
KXAN
Kaxan, beloved mascot of KXAN, diagnosed with brain cancer
AUSTIN (KXAN) — After several months of diminished mobility and behavioral changes, a neurologist has found a large tumor in KXAN mascot Kaxan’s brain. If you have been a frequent viewer of KXAN over the last ten years, you have likely seen this handsome fluff ball appear alongside Jim Spencer, KXAN’s former chief meteorologist.
New Nonstop Route Connects Texas To Spring Break Capital Of The World
American Airlines just announced a new flight route just in time for spring break!
How much would Austin have to pay to part ways with its city manager?
If terminated, Cronk's severance package — according to a 2018 resolution — includes a year of base pay and six months of COBRA premiums.
kut.org
Behind closed doors, council members decide Austin city manager has to go, sources say
Austin’s chief executive, Spencer Cronk, will either resign or be fired, according to three council members who relayed parts of a private meeting about his employment to KUT. A change in leadership could happen as early as next week. The council members, who spoke on the condition of not...
Best Buy in Pflugerville to close permanently
Best Buy in Pflugerville will close March 4. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) The Best Buy electronics and appliance store located in the Stone Hill Town Center at 19000 Limestone Commercial Drive, Ste. 600, Pflugerville, will close permanently March 4. A Best Buy representative confirmed the closure, saying low sales volume and...
Travis County approves $3M contract for 200 shelters in Southeast Austin
Esperanza Community is a transitional shelter complex in Southeast Austin for people experiencing homelessness. (Courtesy The Other Ones Foundation) Travis County commissioners approved a $3 million supportive housing contract with The Other Ones Foundation at a Feb. 7 voting session. The contract provides funding for TOOF and people living on-site...
Keeping roots in East Austin: Meet the couple behind Black-owned business ‘Ink Empire’
The DJ inside the shop, sets the tone. And it's hard to miss the tall regal chair sitting in the middle of the back wall, underneath the business' bold letters, 'Ink Empire.' The couple behind Ink Empire is from Killeen, Texas. About five years ago, they wanted a better chance of creating something they could call their own, that would be successful. So, they took a leap of faith and moved to Austin where they've built their empire—an ink empire that is.
Austin Chronicle
New County Clerk Takes Over Elections and More From a Local Legend
Dyana Limon-Mercado's first job after graduating from Texas State University was working as a clerk in the Austin Municipal Court – an experience that she said led directly to the office she holds now. "It was through that experience working firsthand in our jail that I saw, unfortunately, how...
fox7austin.com
Fire at North Austin used car lot
AUSTIN, Texas - Authorities are trying to determine what caused a fire at a used car lot in North Austin. Shortly before 7 a.m. on February 11, Austin firefighters were called to Prestige Autoplex on Research Boulevard just south of McNeil Drive. The fire was quickly upgraded to a second...
CBS Austin
Some remaining Austin Energy power outages are the resident's responsibility
AUSTIN, Texas — The number of people without power is shrinking. leaving only the people with complex outages, or damage they are responsible for fixing. That means if you still don't have power, the fix may be on you. Megan Biesele had an electrical fire in her backyard about...
