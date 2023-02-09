• To request storm debris collection, call 512/974-2000. Austin Resource Recovery's 35 contracted and city crews (and counting) are traveling collection routes based on the highest concentrations of calls. Because 311 is overwhelmed with the volume of calls, ARR suggests you request a pickup through the Austin 311 mobile app, at austin311.org, or through the Austin Disaster Relief Network at link.adrn.org/ws-cleanup-request. Travis County's Transportation & Natural Resources team has cleared all county roads and is setting up drop-off sites for debris at locations that are not yet determined (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality must review them first). Call the TNR dispatch team for pickup at 512/854-9433. You can also drop debris at Hornsby Bend Biosolids Treatment Plant (2210 FM 973 S.) – 600 tons of brush have already been received.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO