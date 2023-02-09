ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin Chronicle

How Bad Was the "Ice Hurricane," Really?

As of Wednesday morning, the city office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management counted 99% of AE customers with their power back – meaning about 2,600 without (almost 1,000 of those in the 78757 and 78758 ZIP codes in North Central Austin). Outages on critical load circuits have all been restored; those still in the dark have the most complicated outages that will require the most time to fix. Rain and high winds this week have added to that burden.
Austin Chronicle

Got Repairs or Debris Following the Ice Storm? Here's What to Do.

• To request storm debris collection, call 512/974-2000. Austin Resource Recovery's 35 contracted and city crews (and counting) are traveling collection routes based on the highest concentrations of calls. Because 311 is overwhelmed with the volume of calls, ARR suggests you request a pickup through the Austin 311 mobile app, at austin311.org, or through the Austin Disaster Relief Network at link.adrn.org/ws-cleanup-request. Travis County's Transportation & Natural Resources team has cleared all county roads and is setting up drop-off sites for debris at locations that are not yet determined (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality must review them first). Call the TNR dispatch team for pickup at 512/854-9433. You can also drop debris at Hornsby Bend Biosolids Treatment Plant (2210 FM 973 S.) – 600 tons of brush have already been received.
