Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers have been charged after a graphic video of them beating a detainee went viral online, prosecutors have announced. Former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies Zack King and Levi White are charged with using excessive force in the Aug. 21 arrest of Randal Worcester in the town of Mulberry, the US Justice Department said Tuesday. The two former deputies pleaded not guilty during their court appearance Tuesday afternoon. Police said they had responded to 27-year-old Worcester allegedly making threats to a clerk at a nearby convenience store, where he then attacked one of the deputies outside. Video taken by a bystander shows...

MULBERRY, AR ・ 17 DAYS AGO