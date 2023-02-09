Read full article on original website
Texas killer John Balentine shares remorseful words before execution
A man sentenced to death for killing three teens more than two decades ago was executed in Texas Wednesday night — and apologized to his victims’ families in his final moments. John Balentine, 54, was pronounced dead at the state penitentiary in Huntsville at 6:36 p.m., just hours after the state’s Court of Criminal Appeals (CCA) overruled a district judge’s decision to delay the execution, The Texas Tribune reported. “I want to apologize for the wrong I did to y’all. Forgive me, I’m ready,” Balentine said to witnesses, which included seven relatives of the victims. Balentine was sentenced to death by lethal injection...
Death row inmate convicted of murdering dancer says his dad is actual killer
An Oklahoma death row inmate convicted of raping and killing a University of Oklahoma dance student in 1996 is seeking to have his death sentence thrown out, alleging in a court filing that his late father is the actual killer.Attorneys for Anthony Sanchez, 44, asked the Court of Criminal Appeals for an evidentiary hearing, and say his convictions and sentences should be vacated. In their filing, attorneys allege that Sanchez's father, Thomas Glen Sanchez, is the actual killer of 21-year-old Juli Busken.Thomas Glen Sanchez died last year. A former girlfriend of Thomas Glen Sanchez claims he confessed more than once...
Who Is Wesley Ruiz? Texas Prisoner to Be Executed for 2007 Police Murder
Ruiz, 43, is set to receive a lethal injection for the killing of Dallas Police Senior Corporal Mark Nix.
Ex-Arkansas cops charged after video of violent arrest goes viral
Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers have been charged after a graphic video of them beating a detainee went viral online, prosecutors have announced. Former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies Zack King and Levi White are charged with using excessive force in the Aug. 21 arrest of Randal Worcester in the town of Mulberry, the US Justice Department said Tuesday. The two former deputies pleaded not guilty during their court appearance Tuesday afternoon. Police said they had responded to 27-year-old Worcester allegedly making threats to a clerk at a nearby convenience store, where he then attacked one of the deputies outside. Video taken by a bystander shows...
From hangings to lethal injection — haunting photos show how the death penalty has evolved in America
Chilling photos depict the history of capital punishment in America, from public hangings to firing squads to lethal injection.
Black Farmer Arrested After Accusing White Neighbors Of Racism, Harassment
Colorado farmers Courtney and Nicole Mallery were arrested after alleging that they were stalked, harassed, chased, and followed by their white neighbors for years.
Oklahoma Death Row Inmate Claims His Father Killed The Ballerina In Whose Murder He Was Convicted
Anthony Sanchez was convicted in 2006 of the rape and murder of Oklahoma University student Juli Busken a decade earlier. But a woman now says his father, Glen, repeatedly confessed to the murder before dying by suicide last year. A death row inmate says he is innocent of brutally murdering...
NPR uncovered secret execution tapes from Virginia. More remain hidden
Four tapes mysteriously donated to a library reveal uncertainty behind the scenes of the death chamber — and indicate the prison neglected to record evidence during an execution gone wrong.
Mother of Tyre Nichols on police officers charged with his murder: ‘I hate that five Black men did this’
Tyre Nichols’s stepfather has said the officers charged with murdering his son are “monsters” who beat him like a “piñata”.Rodney Wells added that the five policemen had “disgraced their families” but he and his wife would pray for them as well as their son.Mr Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died after police from the Memphis, Tennessee, Police department (MPD) punched, kicked and pepper sprayed him following a traffic stop on 7 January. He was unarmed.Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr, Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith have all been sacked and charged with murder.Speaking to MSNBC on Saturday,...
Texas Store Clerks Attack Elderly Black Woman Over $50 Bill In A Crash Course On White Privilege
White store clerks in Austin County, Texas, attacked 65-year-old Betty Smith for finding a $50 bill on the floor. Protesters are calling for the store to be boycotted and the arresting officers to be held accountable. The post Texas Store Clerks Attack Elderly Black Woman Over $50 Bill In A Crash Course On White Privilege appeared first on NewsOne.
Daily Beast
Disturbing Video Shows Ohio Cop Repeatedly Punch Black Woman
Two Ohio police officers are under investigation after a witness filmed a cop viciously punch a Black woman in the face while making an arrest. The video came to light on Tuesday, when local news outlet Dayton 24/7 shared footage on Facebook from a bystander showing a Butler Township officer repeatedly punching the woman.
Parents may have planned apparent murder-suicide in Louisiana, official says
Four family members were found fatally shot in a home south of downtown New Orleans on Thursday in an apparent murder-suicide that authorities say may have been planned by one or both parents. The family was discovered in a home in Harvey after a man called 911 around 7:50 a.m....
Ex-Army sergeant convicted in brutal stabbing death of soldier in Georgia barracks gets life in prison
A former U.S. Army soldier who pleaded guilty to the 2020 killing of another soldier in retaliation for the victim's reporting of his marijuana has been sentenced to life in prison.
Virginia family sentenced for forcing a woman into ‘modern-day equivalent of slavery’
A judge sentenced three family members in Virginia court on Tuesday after they forced another family member into what prosecutors described as “the modern-day equivalent of slavery” for more than 10 years.
A Capitol rioter identified by the massive tattoo on his stomach sentenced to 78 months in prison
James McGrew, of Mississippi, hurled a handrail at Capitol police. He pleaded guilty to assaulting law-enforcement officers on January 6, 2021.
WAAY-TV
Former Alabama prison lieutenant faces federal civil rights charges for attacking inmates
A former employee with the Alabama Department of Corrections is now facing federal civil rights charges related to use of excessive force and alleged attempts to hide his actions. The four-count indictment, announced Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Justice, says Mohammad Shahid Jenkins willfully deprived two inmates of their...
Texas man confesses to 'gruesome' decapitation of his newlywed wife
And this week's top stories.
Death row inmate’s attorneys called sentence ‘justifiable lynching’ in 1999 hearing
Attorneys for a Black death row inmate in Texas are seeking that his sentence be relieved in light of evidence detailing racists attitudes and actions from his previous counsel and the all-White jury that sentenced him.
Matt Gaetz apologises for ‘unintended consequences’ after inviting accused murderer to lead Pledge of Allegiance
Republican US Rep Matt Gaetz apologised for the “unintended consequences” after inviting a man accused of murder to lead the Pledge of Allegiance during a committee hearing this month.The Florida congressman had invited Corey Beekman, a US Army National Guard combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, to recite the pledge during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on 1 February, bringing up old wounds for the family of the man Mr Beekman was accused of killing.After a standoff with Michigan police in 2019, Mr Beekman was arrested and charged with murder, assault with intent to murder and two counts of...
Guard sprayed inmates with chemicals — and beat them with the can in Alabama, feds say
He’s now facing federal charges over the two separate beatings, prosecutors say.
