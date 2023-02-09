ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Texas killer John Balentine shares remorseful words before execution

A man sentenced to death for killing three teens more than two decades ago was executed in Texas Wednesday night — and apologized to his victims’ families in his final moments. John Balentine, 54, was pronounced dead at the state penitentiary in Huntsville at 6:36 p.m., just hours after the state’s Court of Criminal Appeals (CCA) overruled a district judge’s decision to delay the execution, The Texas Tribune reported.  “I want to apologize for the wrong I did to y’all. Forgive me, I’m ready,” Balentine said to witnesses, which included seven relatives of the victims. Balentine was sentenced to death by lethal injection...
AMARILLO, TX
CBS News

Death row inmate convicted of murdering dancer says his dad is actual killer

An Oklahoma death row inmate convicted of raping and killing a University of Oklahoma dance student in 1996 is seeking to have his death sentence thrown out, alleging in a court filing that his late father is the actual killer.Attorneys for Anthony Sanchez, 44, asked the Court of Criminal Appeals for an evidentiary hearing, and say his convictions and sentences should be vacated. In their filing, attorneys allege that Sanchez's father, Thomas Glen Sanchez, is the actual killer of 21-year-old Juli Busken.Thomas Glen Sanchez died last year. A former girlfriend of Thomas Glen Sanchez claims he confessed more than once...
NORMAN, OK
New York Post

Ex-Arkansas cops charged after video of violent arrest goes viral

Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers have been charged after a graphic video of them beating a detainee went viral online, prosecutors have announced. Former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies Zack King and Levi White are charged with using excessive force in the Aug. 21 arrest of Randal Worcester in the town of Mulberry, the US Justice Department said Tuesday. The two former deputies pleaded not guilty during their court appearance Tuesday afternoon. Police said they had responded to 27-year-old Worcester allegedly making threats to a clerk at a nearby convenience store, where he then attacked one of the deputies outside. Video taken by a bystander shows...
MULBERRY, AR
The Independent

Mother of Tyre Nichols on police officers charged with his murder: ‘I hate that five Black men did this’

Tyre Nichols’s stepfather has said the officers charged with murdering his son are “monsters” who beat him like a “piñata”.Rodney Wells added that the five policemen had “disgraced their families” but he and his wife would pray for them as well as their son.Mr Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died after police from the Memphis, Tennessee, Police department (MPD) punched, kicked and pepper sprayed him following a traffic stop on 7 January. He was unarmed.Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr, Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith have all been sacked and charged with murder.Speaking to  MSNBC on Saturday,...
MEMPHIS, TN
BlackAmericaWeb

Texas Store Clerks Attack Elderly Black Woman Over $50 Bill In A Crash Course On White Privilege

White store clerks in Austin County, Texas, attacked 65-year-old Betty Smith for finding a $50 bill on the floor. Protesters are calling for the store to be boycotted and the arresting officers to be held accountable. The post Texas Store Clerks Attack Elderly Black Woman Over $50 Bill In A Crash Course On White Privilege appeared first on NewsOne.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
Daily Beast

Disturbing Video Shows Ohio Cop Repeatedly Punch Black Woman

Two Ohio police officers are under investigation after a witness filmed a cop viciously punch a Black woman in the face while making an arrest. The video came to light on Tuesday, when local news outlet Dayton 24/7 shared footage on Facebook from a bystander showing a Butler Township officer repeatedly punching the woman.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Matt Gaetz apologises for ‘unintended consequences’ after inviting accused murderer to lead Pledge of Allegiance

Republican US Rep Matt Gaetz apologised for the “unintended consequences” after inviting a man accused of murder to lead the Pledge of Allegiance during a committee hearing this month.The Florida congressman had invited Corey Beekman, a US Army National Guard combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, to recite the pledge during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on 1 February, bringing up old wounds for the family of the man Mr Beekman was accused of killing.After a standoff with Michigan police in 2019, Mr Beekman was arrested and charged with murder, assault with intent to murder and two counts of...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy