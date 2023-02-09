Read full article on original website
Mystery of green beams of light flashing above Hawaii mountain solved
Trudeau: US fighter shot down object over northern Canada
Hawaii advocates seek to raise awareness about key tax credit for working families. Tax season is underway and an expanded credit could help many Hawaii families — but only if they know about it. Viruses could put Hawaii state flower’s future at risk, scientists say. Updated: 17 hours...
Have you tried the other (other) white meat? ... Swordfish
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s commercial fishing industry is asking Hawaii families to consider (or reconsider) a fish that’s fallen out of favor over the years. While Hawaii is known for its ahi and other tuna, swordfish is actually a big part of the commercial fishing industry in the islands. So much so that the Hawaii Longline Association says its fleet provides about half the country’s demand for swordfish — caught more than 1,000 miles north of Hawaii.
Locals react to possible mandatory helmet measure in Hawaii
HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) -- HB 1111 relates to protective devices for motorcycles, scooters and mopeds. KITV4 got reaction on this measure from the University of Hawaii where many students ride to school on mopeds or scooters. In 2021, Hawaii's state data, shows a total of 33 motorcyclist, motor scooter, and moped...
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Māla
On Saturday, Big Island Now will feature a new guest column called “Gardening in Hawaiʻi with Tom Timmons.” He is a certified Master Gardener who will bring his knowledge and wit to all things related to plants. So for Feb. 10, the “Hawaiian Word of the Day”...
Hawaii’s Finest is Bringing Living808 Viewers A Special Discount
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
BHS student swims open ocean, sets record
While her classmates were in school last month, Berkeley High School sophomore Maya Merhige was in Hawaii swimming for 27 and a half hours in the open ocean. On January 19, she became the youngest person to swim 28 miles of the Moloka’i channel in Hawaii, and 90th person worldwide to swim for over 24 hours. She set the record for the longest swim of the channel.
New bill proposes an outright ban to riding in truck beds
Should the law prohibit people from riding in the back of pickup trucks? A new bill moving through the legislature raises safety concerns around the issue, as traffic fatalities continue to rise.
LIST: Current transmitter disruptions
Kamaʻāina special offers program is back throughout Hawaiian Islands
The Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau announced the return of its program geared exclusively toward kamaʻāina, offering Hawai‘i residents new specials on accommodations, activities, attractions, shopping, dining and more throughout the Hawaiian Islands. The Kamaʻāina Special Offers Program includes new offers from members of the Hawai‘i...
Two Big Island resorts among top 15 in country by U.S. News & World Report
In the “Best Hotels in the USA” list by the U.S. News & World Report, two Big island resorts made the top 15. The Four Seasons Resort Hualalai was ranked No. 6 and Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection in Puakō came in at No. 15. The Four...
Can you afford to buy a house in Hawaii in 2023?
Smartasset came out with a Hawaii Mortgage Calculator breaking down the average cost of owning a Hawaii home.
First Alert Weather Feb. 11, 2023
Viruses could put Hawaii state flower’s future at risk, scientists say. University of Hawaii researchers have discovered two new viruses that could threaten Hawaii’s state flower, the hibiscus. Filming of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Hawaii Bill Proposes Taxation for Vacation Gambling Trips
Many residents from the state like to take trips to locations that offer gambling entertainment primarily because the activity is illegal in Hawaii. One of the most popular locations is the gambling capital of the world, Las Vegas. Yet, while many enjoy the activity and it brings profits for operators involved in the organization process, a new proposal will likely make gambling trips more expensive.
The Most Expensive Luxury Hotels in Hawaii
Waikiki Beach is home to the most expensive hotel in Hawaii, according to a new survey by TravelMag.com. The survey compared rates at all luxury hotels in Hawaii based on the minimum price a couple will have to spend for an overnight stay during the period February 1 to March 31, 2023. Other than around Christmas and New Year, hotel rates in Hawaii tend to be at their highest during these two months.
STUDY: Hawaii’s top food for the Big Game this Sunday
If you plan on hosting a Big Game party this weekend, it is important to bring an all-star dish to get everyone in a festive mood.
14 recruits graduate with new class as Adult Correctional Officers
The Department of Public Safety welcomed a new class of adult correctional officers during a graduation ceremony at the Neal Blaisdell Center in Honolulu. Fourteen recruits with the graduating class have completed basic training and will begin their careers as correctional officers in facilities across the state. Basic Corrections Recruit...
Love to gamble? Lawmakers want to tax those junkets to the 9th Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - That quick junket to the Ninth Island — or any other gambling location — could cost you a lot more under a proposal moving in the state Legislature. The bill introduced by state Sen. Stanley Chang would originally have banned all advertising of gambling-related tours...
Why This Island Has the Most Shark Attacks in Hawaii
You’re much more likely to suffer a sunburn in Hawaii than in a shark attack. But, while rare, shark attacks still happen. According to recent data, Hawaii has seven to eight fatal shark attacks yearly. However, out of the eight major islands that make up Hawaii, Maui has the...
Fentanyl & meth continue to hit Hawaii
According to a federal drug official, Hawaii's counties continue to seize steady amounts of fentanyl in both powder and counterfeit pills. It's generally manufactured by Mexican Cartels and shipped to the islands via parcels.
