Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
The Art and Architecture of Pennsylvania: Exploring its Cultural Diversitygmc94Pennsylvania State
College Enrollment Increases Looking Promising After Pandemic
There are promising signs that a college enrollment rise is happening, particularly for freshmen, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The COVID-19 pandemic and its accompanying isolation put a chill on college attendance but these post-pandemic times are seeing signs of a college enrollment rise on campus. The number...
WCU Welcomes Executive Director of Philadelphia’s Lest We Forget Museum of Slavery
On Monday, Feb. 13, at 3:30 PM, Gwen Ragsdale will present a free lecture in person and virtually in West Chester University’s Philips Autograph Library, located at the corner of High Street and University Avenue. Ragsdale is the founder and executive director of Philadelphia’s Lest We Forget Museum of Slavery, which is the only slavery museum in Philadelphia and the only museum with legitimate artifacts from the Transatlantic slave trade. An exhibition tour and reception will follow in the University’s Museum of Anthropology and Archeology, located in the Old Library at the corner of South Church Street and Rosedale Avenue.
Child Advocate Nonprofit Protesting Glen Mills School Reopening
A child-advocacy nonprofit is opposed to the state allowing the former Glen Mills School to reopen, writes Robert Moran for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Glen Mills school was closed and its license revoked following a 2019 child abuse and cover-up scandal. “Glen Mills was a dangerous facility that closed for...
Naming Rights to ‘The Linc’ Paying Off Big for Lincoln Financial
Lincoln Financial Group’s purchase of the naming rights to the Philadelphia Eagles’ new stadium in 2003 has really been beneficial for the Radnor-based life insurance/retirement investment firm. It didn’t seem so certain back in the day when executives didn’t like the fans and the media referring to the...
Delaware County Leadership: Laurie Ryan, President, Exton Region Chamber of Commerce
Laurie Ryan, President of the Exton Region Chamber of Commerce, grew up in Drexel Hilland Havertown as the oldest of five siblings. Inspired by the women’s lib movement in the ’70s and ’80s, she was driven to get a scholarship to college and find success in a career.
These Divas in Havertown Dance Their Way to Fitness
A group of senior citizens are part of a special fitness class “Dancing Divas” at the Haverford Township Community Recreational Environmental Center that’s teaching them some new dance steps, reports Dave Edwards for 6abc. The class is geared toward older women who like to move, said Elizabeth...
Inc. Magazine: Philadelphia-Born Celebrities Sing Wawa’s Praises to All of America
Wawa is renowned for eliciting strong feelings from those who grew up with it, even celebrities. For proof, look no further than Philadelphia’s celebrities who, even when they move away, continue to sing the praises of the Delco-based chain of convenience stores, writes Maria Aspan for Inc. magazine. On...
Lansdowne woman honored by CDC as a Public Health Trailblazer
Betsy Walls of Lansdowne who served as the director of personal health at the Chester County Health Departmentfor 18 years was honored this week by the CDC, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times.
Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Cites Local Ways to Honor Black History Month
The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board invites Montgomery County residents Celebrate Black History Month in Montgomery County. The following recommendations include both sites of historical significance in the Black community and commercial entities with proprietors or leaders of color. The Patriots of African Descent Monument. Valley Forge National Historical...
In Delco, That Neighbor Next Door Could Be a Philadelphia Eagle
Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce may be from Ohio, but he’s put down local roots, writes Erik Gunther for realtor.com. Kelce settled in Haverford Township after he got a bargain on a four-bedroom home that went for $680,000 in January 2018 after listing for $800,000 in May 2017. The...
Copy of USA Today: Italian Pizza Experts Rank Philadelphia Pizzeria among Top 50 in United States
If you want to find out where you can get the best pizza, ask an Italian, writes Mike Snider for USA Today. This time, a group of Italian pizza experts have created a list of the top 50 pizzerias from around the country, and one local joint made the cut. Pizzas were scored on the quality of the pizza dough and topping ingredients. Other factors included customer service and the wine and beverage lists.
2 Delco ZIP Codes Make List of Fastest Selling Homes in Region
Even with the housing market cooling in the Philadelphiaregion there are still two ZIP codes in Delaware County where home sales were quick and demand high as of January, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Split-Level Home in Thornton
A charming split-level home set on 1.32 gorgeous acres with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Thornton. The former owner of this 1960 residence was an avid gardener and surrounded the home with around 50 different species of plants and trees. The property is also home to a swimming pool and an inviting greenhouse.
Philadelphia Union Performance Ramps Up Its Value to $575M
The Philadelphia Union has risen five spots in value on Forbes’ ranking of Major League Soccer Clubs, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. The Union, home based in Chester, made it to the MLS Cup game for the second consecutive year last season and nearly won its first league championship in 2022.
With Zoning OK, Cobbs Creek Golf Course Work Proceeds, With Protests
Philadelphia City Council gave its final unanimous approval Feb. 2 allowing a zoning exception for the Cobbs Creek Golf Course, but not without some musical protest from Jonathan Leibovic, writes Pat Loeb for KYW Newsradio.
Aqua Invests $1.5 Million in Main Replacement Project in Haverford Township
Aqua Pennsylvania announced that a $1.5 million main replacement project is underway in Haverford Township. This investment is part of Aqua’s continuing infrastructure improvement program to improve service and reliability for customers on the Main Line. Crews recently began working to replace 4,808 feet of aging 6-inch water mains...
These Eagles Fans Went to Arizona for a Second Chance
(From left) Tom (no last name given), Denny Alessandrine, Jim Wallin and Mike Daggett, at the Pima Canyon Trailhead in Phoenix. They were three friends in Philadelphia and hard-core Eagles fans who needed to get sober, so they headed out to Arizona to see Jimmy Wallin. Wallin, a Cardinal O’Hara...
Wayne-Based RainCaper Brings Fine Art to Rainwear
The Wayne-based accessories company RainCaper, started by a mother and daughter team, is using fine art to make everyday items into something special, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Philadelphia International Airport Added a Restroom … for Dogs
Traveling on a plane with dogs just became much easier with the 2018 addition of a pet restroom at Philadelphia International Airport, writes Joe Trinacria for Philadelphia magazine. The “Animal Relief Area” located at Terminal D was the first of several that the airport plans to add over the next...
New York Times: The Impact of an Online Romance Scam
Former Glenolden woman Kate Kleinert was the victim of a romance scam that started on Facebook, writes Emily Schmall for The New York Times. Kate Kleinert accepted a Facebook friend request during COVID isolation in the summer of 2020 from a man who called himself Tony and described himself as a Norwegian doctor working in Iraq.
