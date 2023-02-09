ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, PA

DELCO.Today

College Enrollment Increases Looking Promising After Pandemic

There are promising signs that a college enrollment rise is happening, particularly for freshmen, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The COVID-19 pandemic and its accompanying isolation put a chill on college attendance but these post-pandemic times are seeing signs of a college enrollment rise on campus. The number...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

WCU Welcomes Executive Director of Philadelphia’s Lest We Forget Museum of Slavery

On Monday, Feb. 13, at 3:30 PM, Gwen Ragsdale will present a free lecture in person and virtually in West Chester University’s Philips Autograph Library, located at the corner of High Street and University Avenue. Ragsdale is the founder and executive director of Philadelphia’s Lest We Forget Museum of Slavery, which is the only slavery museum in Philadelphia and the only museum with legitimate artifacts from the Transatlantic slave trade. An exhibition tour and reception will follow in the University’s Museum of Anthropology and Archeology, located in the Old Library at the corner of South Church Street and Rosedale Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

These Divas in Havertown Dance Their Way to Fitness

A group of senior citizens are part of a special fitness class “Dancing Divas” at the Haverford Township Community Recreational Environmental Center that’s teaching them some new dance steps, reports Dave Edwards for 6abc. The class is geared toward older women who like to move, said Elizabeth...
HAVERTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Cites Local Ways to Honor Black History Month

The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board invites Montgomery County residents Celebrate Black History Month in Montgomery County. The following recommendations include both sites of historical significance in the Black community and commercial entities with proprietors or leaders of color. The Patriots of African Descent Monument. Valley Forge National Historical...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Copy of USA Today: Italian Pizza Experts Rank Philadelphia Pizzeria among Top 50 in United States

If you want to find out where you can get the best pizza, ask an Italian, writes Mike Snider for USA Today. This time, a group of Italian pizza experts have created a list of the top 50 pizzerias from around the country, and one local joint made the cut. Pizzas were scored on the quality of the pizza dough and topping ingredients. Other factors included customer service and the wine and beverage lists.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Split-Level Home in Thornton

A charming split-level home set on 1.32 gorgeous acres with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Thornton. The former owner of this 1960 residence was an avid gardener and surrounded the home with around 50 different species of plants and trees. The property is also home to a swimming pool and an inviting greenhouse.
THORNTON, PA
DELCO.Today

Philadelphia Union Performance Ramps Up Its Value to $575M

The Philadelphia Union has risen five spots in value on Forbes’ ranking of Major League Soccer Clubs, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. The Union, home based in Chester, made it to the MLS Cup game for the second consecutive year last season and nearly won its first league championship in 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

These Eagles Fans Went to Arizona for a Second Chance

(From left) Tom (no last name given), Denny Alessandrine, Jim Wallin and Mike Daggett, at the Pima Canyon Trailhead in Phoenix. They were three friends in Philadelphia and hard-core Eagles fans who needed to get sober, so they headed out to Arizona to see Jimmy Wallin. Wallin, a Cardinal O’Hara...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

New York Times: The Impact of an Online Romance Scam

Former Glenolden woman Kate Kleinert was the victim of a romance scam that started on Facebook, writes Emily Schmall for The New York Times. Kate Kleinert accepted a Facebook friend request during COVID isolation in the summer of 2020 from a man who called himself Tony and described himself as a Norwegian doctor working in Iraq.
GLENOLDEN, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

