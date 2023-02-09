Read full article on original website
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
The Art and Architecture of Pennsylvania: Exploring its Cultural Diversitygmc94Pennsylvania State
Phillymag.com
Why Are Philly Brands Flocking to the Suburbs?
Changes in work and living patterns have prompted brands long associated with the city to set up shop on the Main Line. That’s great for the ’burbs, but what’s it mean for the city?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every...
Two Areas in Bucks County Among Ten Most Beautiful Towns in Pennsylvania to Visit
Outside of its famed cities of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has many picturesque places, with two of them in Bucks County. Lisa Wright wrote about the two towns for The Travel.
philadelphiaweekly.com
15 Best Cheap Philadelphia Hotels: Charming Boutique Hotels & Hostels from Downtown to Fishtown!
Philadelphia is annually named one of the greatest US cities to visit for its incredible culture and historic landmarks. With all of its iconic attractions and tourist destinations, lodging in the city can be expensive. This list highlights the top 15 cheap hotels in Philly, all conveniently located in safe neighborhoods!
Philly Mechanic Admits To Putting Phony Air Bags In Cars: Feds
A Philadelphia automotive technician pleaded guilty to putting fake Chinese airbags in cars that he sold to unwitting customers, according to federal officials. Emiliano Rodriguez, a 45-year-old Dominican national living in Philly, copped to one count of trafficking counterfeit goods and two more related counts in federal court on Thursday, Feb. 9, said US Attorney Jacqueline Romero.
Philly Area Pizzerias Named Among Best In America
Thin-crust or deep-dish, Yelp's latest rundown of the 100 best pizzerias in US and Canada has something for everyone. Including three Pennsylvania pizzerias. The user-review site identified businesses in the pizza category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. Here...
delawarevalleynews.com
Parking Restrictions/ Road Closures For Super Bowl Celebrations In City
In anticipation of celebrations Sunday evening, some streets in the center city area and in South Philadelphia will be closed to traffic and parking. The entire list can be found below. Should the Eagles be successful, fans can look for another celebration at the Art Museum. Those restrictions will include everything on this list plus more, along the Ben Franklin Parkway.
Mexican restaurant in Rittenhouse, Philadelphia damaged in flames
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A popular Center City restaurant says its future is unclear after flames damaged it Thursday night.Firefighters were called to Tequilas Mexican Restaurant and Bar just before 6 p.m.The restaurant is at 16th and Locust Streets.The cause of the fire is under investigation.The team posted on their Instagram page about the incident.No one was injured.
Car catches fire after crash on Broad Street in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A car was left scorched and badly damaged after a crash Saturday morning in North Philadelphia.Police said crews were at the scene of the multi-vehicle crash just after 4 a.m. near Bristol and North Broad Streets.There were no major injuries reported, despite the extensive damage.It was not clear what led up to the crash.
One of Pennsylvania’s Best Dive Bars is in West Chester
Looking for the best dive bars in Pennsylvania? Well, there’s one right in the heart of Chester County, located in West Chester, according to East Coast Traveler on NewsBreak. Jake’s Bar in West Chester is a favorite spot for college students — especially those at West Chester University —...
PhillyBite
Top 6 Best Food Trucks in Philadelphia
- If you're in the mood for fast, tasty food, the best places to go are the numerous food trucks in Philadelphia. Food Trucks in Philly are a fixture in the city, and it's easy to spot. Try out Tacos Don Memo for some of the best duck tacos. Another popular food truck is The Crepe Truck Philly, a family-owned and operated food truck located on Norris Street in Philadelphia.
WCU Welcomes Executive Director of Philadelphia’s Lest We Forget Museum of Slavery
On Monday, Feb. 13, at 3:30 PM, Gwen Ragsdale will present a free lecture in person and virtually in West Chester University’s Philips Autograph Library, located at the corner of High Street and University Avenue. Ragsdale is the founder and executive director of Philadelphia’s Lest We Forget Museum of Slavery, which is the only slavery museum in Philadelphia and the only museum with legitimate artifacts from the Transatlantic slave trade. An exhibition tour and reception will follow in the University’s Museum of Anthropology and Archeology, located in the Old Library at the corner of South Church Street and Rosedale Avenue.
West Norriton Resident Has No Problem Admitting That His Moonlighting Job Is a Drag
By day, West Norriton resident Derek Lightcap is a counselor at the Valley Forge Memorial Garden cemetery in King of Prussia. He balances the weight of that career with a polar-opposite moonlighting job: Lightcap is a drag performer, sassily entertaining crowds with the persona he’s created, Fanci Dismount. “I’ve...
Philadelphia siblings reported missing
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The brother of a girl who went missing in Northwest Philadelphia last month has been reported missing this week. Shymeir Robinson, 11, was reported missing on Wednesday by his family. On January 25, his 17-year-old sister Dymond Robinson was reported missing. Shymeir was last seen on February 8, 2023, at 7:30 am, on the 2900 block of N. Bambrey St. Dymond Robinson was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, at 2900 North Bambrey. Shymeir is 11-years-of-age, 5’6″, 180 lbs., and was last seen wearing light brown pants, dark blue shirt, black backpack, black jacket, and a The post Philadelphia siblings reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Philly Folk Festival organizers to cancel for summer 2023
Philadelphia Folk Fest organizers say they’re planning to cancel this year’s festival, in hopes of “rebuilding” for a return in 2024. This year’s festival was originally scheduled for August 17th to the 20th.
Balloon artist crafts Eagles tribute at Willow Grove Park Mall
For Max Koperstein, starting a balloon business was a full-circle moment that dates back to his childhood. His latest masterpiece is a tribute to the Philadelphia Eagles!
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
When it comes to racism in Pa., not much has changed | Michael Coard
A look at the commonwealth's history reveals a long and troubling past. The post When it comes to racism in Pa., not much has changed | Michael Coard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
2 teenagers shot in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood
Philadelphia police say two teenagers were shot on Friday night in the Old City neighborhood.
In Delco, That Neighbor Next Door Could Be a Philadelphia Eagle
Philadelphia EaglesCenter Jason Kelce may be from Ohio, but he’s put down local roots, writes Erik Gunther for realtor.com. Kelce settled in Haverford Township after he got a bargain on a four-bedroom home that went for $680,000 in January 2018 after listing for $800,000 in May 2017.
