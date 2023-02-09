ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

The Comeback

Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Jimmy Johnson rips Jerry Jones’ absurd Eagles claim

The journey to Super Bowl LVII wasn’t an easy one, but when it comes to describing how the Philadelphia Eagles got there, some people have some explaining to do. In particular, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Jones made a comment earlier this month about the Eagles saying they put all of their eggs in one Read more... The post Jimmy Johnson rips Jerry Jones’ absurd Eagles claim appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

Crime is so bad in Philly, they're stealing the cars of Philadelphia Eagles players

Philadelphia is experiencing a crime wave like no other in its over 300-year history. Theft, muggings, assaults, carjackings, and homicides are all plaguing the city's communities. And, while these stories continue to humiliate Philadelphia, Democratic government officials continue to sit idly by, silently giving their consent to the policies that have turned the city's jails into doors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Big Blue View

Adoree’ Jackson: Giants gave Julian Love grief over Nick Sirianni comments

It’s safe to say the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t exactly fans of one another. In the days leading up to Super Bowl LVII, Giants safety Julian Love appeared on the popular NFL network program Good Morning Football, where he didn’t hide his feelings about Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. Love proclaimed Sirianni was receiving a “free ride” as Philly’s head coach, in essence implying that the team’s success was due to the work of general manager Howie Roseman’s roster construction and not Sirianni and his staff.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

Chiefs reveal massive injury report news

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Super Bowl 57, and a significant update was given by the Chiefs on Friday regarding a number of players that were previously listed as questionable for the game. The Chiefs revealed on Friday that there are currently no injury Read more... The post Chiefs reveal massive injury report news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS New York

New York lawmaker proposes plan to move Jets back to Queens

NEW YORK -- A New York lawmaker says he wants to bring the Jets back to Queens after 40 years in the New Jersey Meadowlands. "They're the New York Jets. They should be here," said Queens Sen. Joseph Addabbo, who outlined his plan during an appearance on CBS2's political talk show "The Point with Marcia Kramer."  It's what Addabbo might call the perfect alignment of the stars.There are already plans to build a soccer stadium in Willets Point and Gang Green could opt out of their contract at MetLife Stadium next year. Addabbo proposes upping the planned 25,000-seat soccer stadium...
QUEENS, NY
TAPinto.net

Camden High Defeats Paul VI in CamCo Tourney Semifinal

Paul VI came closer than most South Jersey teams who go up against the Camden High basketball team. At the Camden County tournament quarterfinals on February 11 at Sterling High, they were running neck-and-neck with the Panthers, and only three points behind at the half.  It wasn't until midway through the third quarter that Camden High turned up the heat. The Panthers won by a score of 74-56, bringing their record to 22-2. Next up for the Panthers is a semifinal matchup against Bishop Eustace at 4 PM on February 14 at Eastern High.
CAMDEN, NJ
earnthenecklace.com

Llarisa Abreu Leaving CBS 3: Where Is the Philadelphia Meteorologist Going?

The primary source of weather information for Philadelphians is Llarisa Abreu. Many don’t leave their homes in the morning until they get the weather update from her. But now, Llarisa Abreu is leaving CBS 3 News for her next career adventure. CBS 3 viewers now have many questions since the announcement and are particularly intrigued to find out if she is also departing the city. Here’s what the meteorologist said about her exit from CBS 3 News.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
