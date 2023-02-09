Read full article on original website
Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jimmy Johnson rips Jerry Jones’ absurd Eagles claim
The journey to Super Bowl LVII wasn’t an easy one, but when it comes to describing how the Philadelphia Eagles got there, some people have some explaining to do. In particular, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Jones made a comment earlier this month about the Eagles saying they put all of their eggs in one Read more... The post Jimmy Johnson rips Jerry Jones’ absurd Eagles claim appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Makes Surprise Pick for Super Bowl Winner
After an early exit from the NFL playoffs, Dak Prescott wants to stay in the good graces of Dallas Cowboys fans in any way possible. If that means picking against some friends in the Super Bowl, so be it. During the NFL Honors awards ceremony, Prescott was asked to pick...
NBC Philadelphia
Robbie Gould Joins 49ers' Whining About Eagles With Awful Jalen Hurts Take
Another 49ers player has a boneheaded Eagles opinion originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. We should've known it would go this way when they threw a tantrum on the field in the waning moments of the NFC Championship Game, but the San Francisco 49ers just can't stop crying about their loss to the Eagles.
Washington Examiner
Crime is so bad in Philly, they're stealing the cars of Philadelphia Eagles players
Philadelphia is experiencing a crime wave like no other in its over 300-year history. Theft, muggings, assaults, carjackings, and homicides are all plaguing the city's communities. And, while these stories continue to humiliate Philadelphia, Democratic government officials continue to sit idly by, silently giving their consent to the policies that have turned the city's jails into doors.
Robbie Gould does not want to kick for the Bears
Robbie Gould admitted he'll likely be heading to free agency this offseason, despite his interest in returning to the San Francisco 49ers, where he's played the last six years. "Obviously, I would love to go back there," Gould said to The 33rd Team. "There's a lot of guys that are...
Big Blue View
Adoree’ Jackson: Giants gave Julian Love grief over Nick Sirianni comments
It’s safe to say the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t exactly fans of one another. In the days leading up to Super Bowl LVII, Giants safety Julian Love appeared on the popular NFL network program Good Morning Football, where he didn’t hide his feelings about Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. Love proclaimed Sirianni was receiving a “free ride” as Philly’s head coach, in essence implying that the team’s success was due to the work of general manager Howie Roseman’s roster construction and not Sirianni and his staff.
Chiefs reveal massive injury report news
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Super Bowl 57, and a significant update was given by the Chiefs on Friday regarding a number of players that were previously listed as questionable for the game. The Chiefs revealed on Friday that there are currently no injury Read more... The post Chiefs reveal massive injury report news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bala Cynwyd Billionaire, Convinced Eagles Will Win, Is Jetting 100 People to Arizona to Watch Birds Prevail
While the Eagles are the narrow favorite to win the Super Bowl, for Bala Cynwyd billionaire and founder of Susquehanna International Group Jeff Yass, things are much clearer, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. “The math guys don’t get it,” he said. “This will be a game of...
In Delco, That Neighbor Next Door Could Be a Philadelphia Eagle
Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce may be from Ohio, but he’s put down local roots, writes Erik Gunther for realtor.com. Kelce settled in Haverford Township after he got a bargain on a four-bedroom home that went for $680,000 in January 2018 after listing for $800,000 in May 2017. The...
New York lawmaker proposes plan to move Jets back to Queens
NEW YORK -- A New York lawmaker says he wants to bring the Jets back to Queens after 40 years in the New Jersey Meadowlands. "They're the New York Jets. They should be here," said Queens Sen. Joseph Addabbo, who outlined his plan during an appearance on CBS2's political talk show "The Point with Marcia Kramer." It's what Addabbo might call the perfect alignment of the stars.There are already plans to build a soccer stadium in Willets Point and Gang Green could opt out of their contract at MetLife Stadium next year. Addabbo proposes upping the planned 25,000-seat soccer stadium...
Philly Receives 1,500 Gallons Of Lube In Case The Eagles Win The Super Bowl
'To protect raucous Eagles fans against themselves.'
Delaware 4th-graders ask for delay after Super Bowl with handwritten note. Can they get it?
If it wasn't the loopy letters of a likely 9-year-old's handwriting, it may have been the "GO E.A.G.L.E.S.!" written in closing that did it for him. St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School's principal, Carlo Testa, received a handwritten letter he wasn't expecting after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers to...
Eagles fans: Happy with Nick Sirianni? Well, then, thank this guy for telling Howie Roseman to hire him
Yeah, that first press conference was a disaster. And when the Eagles stumbled out of the gate last season in Nick Sirianni’s debut, the doubters wondered: What have we done? After all, before they let Carson Wentz run him out of town, the previous guy delivered a championship and was memorialized with a statue.
Camden High Defeats Paul VI in CamCo Tourney Semifinal
Paul VI came closer than most South Jersey teams who go up against the Camden High basketball team. At the Camden County tournament quarterfinals on February 11 at Sterling High, they were running neck-and-neck with the Panthers, and only three points behind at the half. It wasn't until midway through the third quarter that Camden High turned up the heat. The Panthers won by a score of 74-56, bringing their record to 22-2. Next up for the Panthers is a semifinal matchup against Bishop Eustace at 4 PM on February 14 at Eastern High.
Washington Township School District Grants 2 Hour Delay Monday After Super Bowl
GO BIRDS! More kids in New Jersey will get to have some extra shut-eye on Monday morning!. The K-12 Washington Township school district in South Jersey has made the announcement granting students and staff a 2 hour delay on Feb 13, the Monday after Super Bowl LVII. This is the second school district in New Jersey to grant a 2 hour delay. Nice!
earnthenecklace.com
Llarisa Abreu Leaving CBS 3: Where Is the Philadelphia Meteorologist Going?
The primary source of weather information for Philadelphians is Llarisa Abreu. Many don’t leave their homes in the morning until they get the weather update from her. But now, Llarisa Abreu is leaving CBS 3 News for her next career adventure. CBS 3 viewers now have many questions since the announcement and are particularly intrigued to find out if she is also departing the city. Here’s what the meteorologist said about her exit from CBS 3 News.
