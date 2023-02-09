ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester Springs, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DELCO.Today

Tips on How to Deal with LinkedIn as In-person Networking Returns

When you are invited to present LinkedIn at an in-person networking event, and it’s your day to babysit your grandson, you pack an iPad and dinosaurs!. Yep! The little 2-year-old dude front and center is JJ, and he was a delightful companion at the Next Level Networking (for women) event this week. Thank goodness french fries were on the menu! It’s a vegetable, right?
MARYLAND STATE
DELCO.Today

Opinion: Football, Freedom & Our Collective Future: The Uniting Force of Super Bowl LVII

Many of us watched anxiously when Damar Hamlin, safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed on the field after what looked like a routine tackle. We witnessed response teams run to his aid in under 10 seconds. In wake of this tragedy, sports fans from New York to California shared their support for Hamlin’s recovery and the NFL’s decision to end the game after he was rushed to the hospital.
CALIFORNIA STATE
DELCO.Today

Leading Humanely Through Change: 3 Keys to Transition and Thrive

Processing change can be difficult in the best of times, but the last few years have presented enormous challenges and substantial change in many aspects of our personal and professional lives. With so much change happening outside of people’s control, what can leaders do to help their teams, organizations, and...
DELCO.Today

Former CEO Shares Thoughts on How Gov. Shapiro Can Boost PA’s Innovation Economy

Jeff Marrazzo is the former CEO of Spark Therapeutics and member of Gov. Josh Shapiro's transition team's innovation subcommittee. Jeff Marrazzo, the former CEO of Philadelphia-based Spark Therapeutics and a member of the innovation subcommittee of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s transition team, has several ideas on how Pennsylvania’s new governor can support the state’s innovation economy, particularly companies in biotechnology and life sciences, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
DELCO.Today

Philadelphia Union Performance Ramps Up Its Value to $575M

The Philadelphia Unionhas risen five spots in value on Forbes’ ranking of Major League Soccer Clubs, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. The Union, home based in Chester, made it to the MLS Cup game for the second consecutive year last season and nearly won its first league championship in 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Copy of USA Today: Italian Pizza Experts Rank Philadelphia Pizzeria among Top 50 in United States

If you want to find out where you can get the best pizza, ask an Italian, writes Mike Snider for USA Today. This time, a group of Italian pizza experts have created a list of the top 50 pizzerias from around the country, and one local joint made the cut. Pizzas were scored on the quality of the pizza dough and topping ingredients. Other factors included customer service and the wine and beverage lists.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy