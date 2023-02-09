Read full article on original website
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
The Art and Architecture of Pennsylvania: Exploring its Cultural Diversitygmc94Pennsylvania State
Naming Rights to ‘The Linc’ Paying Off Big for Lincoln Financial
Lincoln Financial Group’s purchase of the naming rights to the Philadelphia Eagles’ new stadium in 2003 has really been beneficial for the Radnor-based life insurance/retirement investment firm. It didn’t seem so certain back in the day when executives didn’t like the fans and the media referring to the...
In Delco, That Neighbor Next Door Could Be a Philadelphia Eagle
Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce may be from Ohio, but he’s put down local roots, writes Erik Gunther for realtor.com. Kelce settled in Haverford Township after he got a bargain on a four-bedroom home that went for $680,000 in January 2018 after listing for $800,000 in May 2017. The...
Tips on How to Deal with LinkedIn as In-person Networking Returns
When you are invited to present LinkedIn at an in-person networking event, and it’s your day to babysit your grandson, you pack an iPad and dinosaurs!. Yep! The little 2-year-old dude front and center is JJ, and he was a delightful companion at the Next Level Networking (for women) event this week. Thank goodness french fries were on the menu! It’s a vegetable, right?
Opinion: Football, Freedom & Our Collective Future: The Uniting Force of Super Bowl LVII
Many of us watched anxiously when Damar Hamlin, safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed on the field after what looked like a routine tackle. We witnessed response teams run to his aid in under 10 seconds. In wake of this tragedy, sports fans from New York to California shared their support for Hamlin’s recovery and the NFL’s decision to end the game after he was rushed to the hospital.
Leading Humanely Through Change: 3 Keys to Transition and Thrive
Processing change can be difficult in the best of times, but the last few years have presented enormous challenges and substantial change in many aspects of our personal and professional lives. With so much change happening outside of people’s control, what can leaders do to help their teams, organizations, and...
It’s a February Frenzy of SCORE Webinars to Help Your Business
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties has a wide range of February SCORE webinars to help small business owners achieve success with their business. How To Find Funding Opportunities For Black-Owned Businesses.
Former CEO Shares Thoughts on How Gov. Shapiro Can Boost PA’s Innovation Economy
Jeff Marrazzo is the former CEO of Spark Therapeutics and member of Gov. Josh Shapiro's transition team's innovation subcommittee. Jeff Marrazzo, the former CEO of Philadelphia-based Spark Therapeutics and a member of the innovation subcommittee of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s transition team, has several ideas on how Pennsylvania’s new governor can support the state’s innovation economy, particularly companies in biotechnology and life sciences, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Philadelphia Union Performance Ramps Up Its Value to $575M
The Philadelphia Unionhas risen five spots in value on Forbes’ ranking of Major League Soccer Clubs, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. The Union, home based in Chester, made it to the MLS Cup game for the second consecutive year last season and nearly won its first league championship in 2022.
Inc. Magazine: Philadelphia-Born Celebrities Sing Wawa’s Praises to All of America
Wawa is renowned for eliciting strong feelings from those who grew up with it, even celebrities. For proof, look no further than Philadelphia’s celebrities who, even when they move away, continue to sing the praises of the Delco-based chain of convenience stores, writes Maria Aspan for Inc. magazine. On...
Copy of USA Today: Italian Pizza Experts Rank Philadelphia Pizzeria among Top 50 in United States
If you want to find out where you can get the best pizza, ask an Italian, writes Mike Snider for USA Today. This time, a group of Italian pizza experts have created a list of the top 50 pizzerias from around the country, and one local joint made the cut. Pizzas were scored on the quality of the pizza dough and topping ingredients. Other factors included customer service and the wine and beverage lists.
