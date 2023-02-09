If you want to find out where you can get the best pizza, ask an Italian, writes Mike Snider for USA Today. This time, a group of Italian pizza experts have created a list of the top 50 pizzerias from around the country, and one local joint made the cut. Pizzas were scored on the quality of the pizza dough and topping ingredients. Other factors included customer service and the wine and beverage lists.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO