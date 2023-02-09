ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

bethanyclipper.com

Stores begin selling recreational marijuana

Bethany, MO: With border states such as Iowa and Kansas failing to approve recreation marijuana, local authorities are waiting to see for what repercussions may be in store for Missouri with a potential influx of customers from Iowa. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
BETHANY, MO
KFVS12

Mo. DHSS names director of cannabis regulation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services named its new director of cannabis regulation. According to a release from DHSS, the new director, Amy Moore, has been with the department for four years, most recently serving as the deputy director and counsel for the Division of Cannabis Regulation.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Legal Weed Week: Alcohol comparison and uncertain future

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri’s Amendment 3, in a lot of ways, put marijuana use in the same category as alcohol. You have to be 21, and you’re encouraged to use it responsibly. But there are differences between the two. While Missouri has state laws and even...
MISSOURI STATE
Student Life

Recreational marijuana sales now legal in Missouri

Last week, as a part of Amendment 3, which Missourians voted in favor of last November, the recreational sale of marijuana became legal in the state of Missouri. The amendment expunges criminal records of individuals arrested for possession of marijuana, prohibits law enforcement from searching a vehicle purely on the suspicion that the substance is in a vehicle, and makes the sale of recreational marijuana via dispensaries legal. You must be 21 to legally purchase marijuana and cannot be in possession of more than three ounces of the substance at any one time.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

California man shipped at least 32 kilos of meth to Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A California man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for shipping large amounts of methamphetamine to Missouri, according to US Attorney Teresa A. Moore. Nicknamed “Pancho,” Francisco Magallon, 37, was sentenced to 21 years and 8 months in federal prison without parole. The San...
MOUNT VERNON, MO
stlpublicradio.org

How early German immigrants helped shape Missouri and St. Louis

The first wave of German immigrants came to Missouri in the mid-1830s. Within just a few years, the German population in the Show-Me State, and St. Louis in particular, increased exponentially. “People in what we now call Germany — but at that particular time, the early 19th century, were a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri lawmakers make push for legal sports betting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Around $16 million is expected to be wagered on the Super Bowl , according to the American Gaming Association. But despite Missouri being the home of one Super Bowl team, the state will receive none of the gambling revenue. Sports betting is illegal in Missouri, but lawmakers have been pushing to The post Missouri lawmakers make push for legal sports betting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
ksgf.com

Changes Proposed To Missouri’s Sunshine Law

(KTTS News) — The Senate has heard testimony about a Republican bill that would amend Missouri’s Sunshine Law. Senator Andrew Koenig from St. Louis sponsors the bill. He says the Sunshine Law has been abused over the years. Koenig says his amendment would keep people’s private information private....
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri judge orders steps to avoid waiting lists for public defenders

(Missouri Independent) – Indigent defendants facing imprisonment must be represented by a public defender no later than two weeks after they qualify, a judge ruled this week in a case over waiting lists in thousands of criminal cases across Missouri. Phelps County Circuit Judge William Hickle, overruling the state’s...
MISSOURI STATE

