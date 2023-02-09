HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Blue Dragons scored a season-low 35 points in a 69-35 loss to No. 11 Dodge City on Saturday at the Sports Arena. Hutchinson trailed the Conquistadors 35-24 at halftime, but a 12-0 run to start the second half by Dodge City extended the lead to 23 with 6:35 remaining in the third quarter. The Blue Dragons did not score their first points of the second half until the 6:18 mark when Mya Williams hit a jumper. Jenna Rose Mafua hit a pair of three-pointers to help the Conqs establish a strong start to the third period.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO