Hutchinson man arrested after shots fired Friday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A Hutchinson man was arrested Friday night after police were called on shots fired early Friday morning. According to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp, at 1:31 a.m. Friday, officers of the Hutchinson Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 blk E 4th Ave in reference to a shooting.
2 hospitalized after Harvey Co. 3-vehicle crash
HARVEY COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just before 7 p.m. Friday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Chevy Equinox driven by Hope L. Smith-Becker, 81, Halstead, was northbound on Halstead Road one mile north of Halstead. The driver failed to yield right...
Rezoning request for South Hutch daycare at city council Monday
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As part of its meeting on Monday, the South Hutchinson City Council will consider the zoning change request from Open Arms Daycare. According to agenda documents, Open Arms Daycare (OAD) seeks to rezone their property from commercial to residential as a prerequisite to re-establishing eligibility for a federal government program that reimburses the costs of meals provided by the facility.
Pretrial hearing date set in case of former cop charged with rape
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The rape case against a former Hutchinson police officer will have its pretrial hearing in April. Following a Wednesday status conference, Judge Daniel Gilligan set the pretrial hearing for Todd W. Allen for April 10 at 8:30 a.m. The formal charges filed against Allen include 17...
HABIT and Yoder sewer district estimate expected Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners will talk again about the HABIT and Yoder sewer districts at their meeting on Tuesday. The Reno County Commission discussed options for the sewer districts serving the HABIT and Yoder areas at a Tuesday, Feb. 7 study session. The commission had asked staff...
New Starbucks in Newton has opening date
NEWTON, Kan. — The new Starbucks on the south end of Newton at 1609 South Kansas will open later this month. According to the weekly update from Newton City Manager Kelly McElroy, a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy was issued to Starbucks last week. Their public opening is now slated for Feb. 27.
Chicken ordinance to be part of spring update
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new chicken ordinance has not yet come home to roost in the Salt City. After questions from the public, Hutchinson City Manager Kendal Francis said this week that any changes will come as part of the larger update of all the city's planning and zoning regulations in April.
VITA tax site open with hours this Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The VITA tax site at the Salvation Army at 700 North Walnut in Hutchinson is now open and will be open through April 13. The site will be open on Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Wednesdays & Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Newton CVB looking for funding partners
NEWTON, Kan. — According to an update from Newton City Manager Kelly McElroy, the Newton Convention & Visitors Bureau has traditionally offered funding to help sponsor events and programs that draw tourists to Newton. Last month, the Newton CVB Advisory Board approved an application and scoring matrix to formalize...
New arthritis treatment for cats available in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Solensia (frunevetmab injection), the first treatment for the control of pain associated with osteoarthritis in cats in January. It is available in Hutchinson. "For the longest time, we haven't really had anything that we can do long term for...
Buhler school board to receive bond issue update Monday
BUHLER, Kan. — A public vote for Buhler USD 313 patrons on a proposed $8 million bond issue will take place in person on April 4th, 2023, with advance voting starting March 27th. The Buhler USD 313 Board of Education will receive an update on the progress of informing...
Nominations open for USD 308 staff awards
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Nominations are open for the 2022-2023 Classified Employee of the Year and the Certified Employee of the Year in USD 308. Any certified staff member may be nominated for the Certified Employee of the Year. This award is separate from the Davis Teacher of the Year and KSDE Kansas Teacher of the Year awards.
South Hutch earns second bond rating upgrade in 11 months
SOUTH HUTCHINSON – Moody’s Investor Service announced it has upgraded the City of South Hutchinson’s bond rating for the second time in less than a year. It raised the City’s bond rating from A3 to A2 equaling the highest grade the City has ever held by Moody’s. The City was previously downgraded twice in 2017 and 2018 from A2 to Baa1.
Buhler band student will play with U.S. Navy Band at Wichita concert
BUHLER, Kan. — The United States Navy Band, from Washington, D.C., will present a free concert at Central Community Church in Wichita, Kansas on March 6th at 7:00 p.m. and a Buhler band student has been invited as a guest student performer. According to a social media post, French...
USGS: 3.2 magnitude quake shakes south-central Kansas
KINGMAN COUNTY—A small earthquake shook portions of south-central Kansas Friday evening. The quake at 8:29 p.m. measured a magnitude 3.2 and was centered approximately 5 miles north of Norwich, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There are no reports of damage. The threshold for damage usually starts at 4.0,...
🏀 WBB: Blue Dragons held to season-low in loss to No. 11 Dodge City
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Blue Dragons scored a season-low 35 points in a 69-35 loss to No. 11 Dodge City on Saturday at the Sports Arena. Hutchinson trailed the Conquistadors 35-24 at halftime, but a 12-0 run to start the second half by Dodge City extended the lead to 23 with 6:35 remaining in the third quarter. The Blue Dragons did not score their first points of the second half until the 6:18 mark when Mya Williams hit a jumper. Jenna Rose Mafua hit a pair of three-pointers to help the Conqs establish a strong start to the third period.
🏀 MBB: Blue Dragons falter in second half loss to No. 14 Dodge City
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Blue Dragons dropped their third-straight game and fifth out of their last six games on Saturday, falling to No. 14 Dodge City inside the Sports Arena, 104-88. Hutchinson trailed 41-34 at halftime before the Conquistadors outscored the Blue Dragons 63-54 in the second half to pull away.
🏀 Salthawks roll past Maize
HUTCHINSON, Kan.—Both of the Hutchinson High Salthawk basketball teams got wins over the visiting Maize Eagles on homecoming night at the Salthawk Activity Center on Friday, with the Salthawk Girls (12-4) slipping past Maize 32 to 28 and the boys winning the late game in fine fashion 62 to 49.
🥎 Dragon SB suffers first loss
DENISON, Texas - The No. 17-ranked Hutchinson Community College softball team suffered its first loss of the season on Friday, falling 6-2 to Eastern Oklahoma State in the opening game of the THF Winter Blast. Hutchinson’s second game against Grayson College was canceled because of weather conditions. Saturday’s game for...
🏀 MBB: Wichita State hosts SMU on Sunday
WICHITA, Kan.—Wichita State will host SMU on Sunday afternoon. SMU (9-16, 4-8) at WICHITA STATE (12-12, 5-7) Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 | 3:01 p.m. CT. Wichita, Kan. | Charles Koch Arena (10,506) Tickets: 316-978-3267 (FANS) or goshockers.com/tickets. TV: ESPN w/ Mike Corey & Terrence Oglesby. Radio: KEYN 103.7 FM...
