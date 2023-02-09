Read full article on original website
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
The Unstoppable Rise of Patrick Mahomes: How the Two-Time MVP Proved His Dominance in the NFLPPKansas City, MO
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
NFL rumors: Eagles may lose offensive, defensive coordinators after Super Bowl
The Eagles may very well win the Super Bowl, but they could lose both their offensive and defensive coordinators before the dust settles. In just a few hours, the Philadelphia Eagles will be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Win or lose, the offseason starts tomorrow and the Eagles have already gotten word that there may be some big changes on the horizon.
Notre Dame closing in on USC’s nightmare to replace Tommy Rees as OC
Notre Dame is on the verge of hiring USC’s kryptonite to be their next offensive coordinator. With Notre Dame having to replace Tommy Rees, do not be surprised if Andy Ludwig leaves Salt Lake City for a more high-profile job over in South Bend. Utah may be the two-time...
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
CC believes championship Auburn football quarterback’s NFL career may be done
The end of line may have been reached by BCS championship-winning Auburn football legend Cam Newton in the NFL — this at least according to Dean Jones of Cat Crave, FanSided’s Carolina Panthers-themed site. Jones included Newton in a piece titled ‘3 key departures the Carolina Panthers missed...
Eagles signed a 2-week secret weapon to prepare for Chiefs’ defense
Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles decided to rely on a secret weapon to help them prepare for the Chiefs’ defense. The Philadelphia Eagles know what they have to do to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. That also means getting some help from the outside.
Sean Payton reveals why returning to Saints wasn’t feasible despite desire to
Sean Payton wanted to return to the New Orleans Saints to coach, but an awkward personnel swap precluded his ability to do so. Sean Payton was burnt out with coaching, that much has been suggested by beat reporters who cover the New Orleans Saints day in and day out. A one-year reprieve as a broadcast analyst was all he needed to get the fire burning for head coaching again, as the head coach accepted a role to be the next leader of the Denver Broncos.
Best College Basketball Odds for Every Game Today (Odds, Spreads and Totals for Sunday, February 12)
We have arrived at Super Bowl Sunday, but don't get it twisted, football isn't the only sport to watch and bet on today. After all, the big game doesn't start until 6:30 p.m. EST. That means we have a whole day of games to wager on, including plenty in the college basketball world. The final game of the day will tip-off at 4 p.m. EST, meaning we can get all games in before kick-off.
Devin Booker is already tired of the Super Bowl shenanigans in Phoenix
For the past two weeks, Super Bowl preparations have transformed Phoenix. Devin Booker is ready to get his city back. Hosting the Super Bowl is a big deal for a city. It brings hundreds of thousands of visitors and fans, countless media members and the slew of associated events fill every available venue and hotel room for weeks. Getting an Uber can be difficult, a restaurant reservation nearly impossible and the traffic is the physical manifestation of a migraine.
Brittany Mahomes pre-Super Bowl is all of us
Brittany Mahomes pre-Super Bowl is all of us. We’re just hours from kick-off for Super Bowl 57 and fans are already getting excited. And no one can relate to the pre-game excitement much like Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes who took her thoughts to Twitter early Sunday morning.
Best ways to watch the Eagles play in Super Bowl LVII without a ticket
Here are a few places where to watch Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup. The Super Bowl is here, and if you haven’t found a place to watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs for the Lombardi Trophy, we might have a few last-minute ideas for you.
Latest Derek Carr, Saints trade update sounds good for New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints could see a true successor to Drew Brees if the talks with quarterback Derek Carr continue trending in a positive direction. The New Orleans Saints may have lost Sean Payton, but they could still land the talent they need to turn around their franchise: Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.
NBA best bets today (Predictions for Celtics-Grizzlies and Pistons-Raptors)
There are just two NBA games on Super Bowl Sunday, but that’s not going to stop me from giving out plays in both of the matchups. The Boston Celtics are favorites against the Memphis Grizzlies in what should be a terrific game, while the Toronto Raptors fight for a playoff spot continues against the Detroit Pistons.
Sean Payton revealed how Ron Rivera’s grim employment prospects are
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton revealed a grim detail about Ron Rivera’s employment status leading the Washington Commanders. Sean Payton spilled some major tea on Radio Row in the lead-up to Super Bowl 57 in Arizona. The brand-new head coach of the Denver Broncos must be forgetting that...
Iowa vs. Minnesota prediction and odds for Sunday, February 12 (Back the Golden Gophers)
There’s a handful of Big Ten basketball games set to go down in the afternoon of Super Bowl Sunday. One of those is a showdown between Iowa and Minnesota. Despite being 7-6 in Big Ten play, the Hawkeyes are only two wins behind second place in what has been a log jam of a conference.
Alabama QB battle has early leader after Tommy Rees hire
Tommy Rees taking over the reins of the Alabama offense is huge for this one quarterback. With Tommy Rees getting hired as Alabama’s new offensive coordinator, it is fantastic news for Ty Simpson’s chances of winning the starting quarterback job. Bryce Young has turned pro, and will probably...
