Kansas City, MO

CBS Sports

Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

NFL rumors: Eagles may lose offensive, defensive coordinators after Super Bowl

The Eagles may very well win the Super Bowl, but they could lose both their offensive and defensive coordinators before the dust settles. In just a few hours, the Philadelphia Eagles will be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Win or lose, the offseason starts tomorrow and the Eagles have already gotten word that there may be some big changes on the horizon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Sean Payton reveals why returning to Saints wasn’t feasible despite desire to

Sean Payton wanted to return to the New Orleans Saints to coach, but an awkward personnel swap precluded his ability to do so. Sean Payton was burnt out with coaching, that much has been suggested by beat reporters who cover the New Orleans Saints day in and day out. A one-year reprieve as a broadcast analyst was all he needed to get the fire burning for head coaching again, as the head coach accepted a role to be the next leader of the Denver Broncos.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Best College Basketball Odds for Every Game Today (Odds, Spreads and Totals for Sunday, February 12)

We have arrived at Super Bowl Sunday, but don't get it twisted, football isn't the only sport to watch and bet on today. After all, the big game doesn't start until 6:30 p.m. EST. That means we have a whole day of games to wager on, including plenty in the college basketball world. The final game of the day will tip-off at 4 p.m. EST, meaning we can get all games in before kick-off.
INDIANA STATE
FanSided

Devin Booker is already tired of the Super Bowl shenanigans in Phoenix

For the past two weeks, Super Bowl preparations have transformed Phoenix. Devin Booker is ready to get his city back. Hosting the Super Bowl is a big deal for a city. It brings hundreds of thousands of visitors and fans, countless media members and the slew of associated events fill every available venue and hotel room for weeks. Getting an Uber can be difficult, a restaurant reservation nearly impossible and the traffic is the physical manifestation of a migraine.
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

Brittany Mahomes pre-Super Bowl is all of us

Brittany Mahomes pre-Super Bowl is all of us. We’re just hours from kick-off for Super Bowl 57 and fans are already getting excited. And no one can relate to the pre-game excitement much like Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes who took her thoughts to Twitter early Sunday morning.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Alabama QB battle has early leader after Tommy Rees hire

Tommy Rees taking over the reins of the Alabama offense is huge for this one quarterback. With Tommy Rees getting hired as Alabama’s new offensive coordinator, it is fantastic news for Ty Simpson’s chances of winning the starting quarterback job. Bryce Young has turned pro, and will probably...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

FanSided

