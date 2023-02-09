ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Apartment Therapy

IKEA’s KUGGIS Collection Is the Best Way to Get More Concealed Storage Out of Your Pantry or Craft Closet

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I know it sounds like I’m exaggerating, but I mean it when I say it: One slight shift in IKEA containers changed how I organized craft supplies and pantry staples on the BILLY/OXBERG Bookcase nestled in our breakfast nook/creativity corner. Initially, I used the best-selling VAREIA boxes to sort my children’s art items. Even though our BILLY bookcase has doors, things were getting out of hand. I could see the brightly-colored chaos inside peeping out at me each time I opened our cabinet.
hypebeast.com

Supreme Shares Its SS23 Collection Teaser

Brace yourself, Supreme season lies ahead. The brand’s biannual break is all but over as it has revealed its teaser for the upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Despite Supreme keeping a low profile over the past month, there’s plenty to look forward to. A rumored list of collaborators include UNDERCOVER, Nike on the Air Bakin and SB Dunk, Tamagotchi and typical partners such as The North Face. Adding to the mayhem, they’ve officially switched over to Shopify for hosting its web shops and a West Hollywood store is set to open. Topping it all off, it’s said to be Tremaine Emory’s first full collection as creative director.
Hypebae

EXCLUSIVE: Marimekko x IKEA Launch Long-Awaited Homeware Collaboration

IKEA has joined forces with Finnish design brand Marimekko on a second collaborative home range. The Swedish company first teamed up with the Helsinki-based label in June last year, revealing a co-created shower curtain signaling the beginning of a wider release in March 2023. Comprised of 26 products in total, the full collaboration dubbed “BASTUA (translated to “sauna” in Småland, a region in Southern Sweden)” celebrates well-being and self-care, taking inspiration from the Nordic sauna culture. The designs span furniture, glassware and textiles, offering a pop of color and print to any space.
hypebeast.com

Bang & Olufsen Releases Limited Edition Lime Green EX Earbuds

Bang & Olufsen has announced a new colorway of its award-winning EX true wireless earbuds, part of a new made-to-order program that’ll see some of the brand’s most popular products receive a unique makeover and a highly limited release. The limited edition ‘lime green’ earbuds are the first...
12tomatoes.com

A Look Inside an Amish Home for Sale

If you grew up near any Amish communities then you may already know a bit more about this closed group than the general public does. But, unless you have a business relationship or a friendship with an Amish person it’s unlikely you’d see into their homes for any reason.
AOL Corp

'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12

It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
Popculture

Rice Recall Details and What to Know

You might want to double-check that box of rice. Per a U.K. recall notice issued in December, Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
livingetc.com

Should curtains be lighter or darker than walls? Here are the rules designers live by

How many times have you gone back and forth over the right curtains for your room? And once you’ve decided on the style of curtains, then comes the deliberation over the color choice. Should your drapes stand out? Or blend in? And should curtains be lighter or darker than the walls they’re placed next to?
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...

