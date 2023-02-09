Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 5 SE “Georgetown” Set For Holiday 2023 Release
Sticking close to colors of its collegiate-level partners, Jordan Brand is ready to deliver yet another Georgetown-themed colorway of the Air Jordan 5 Retro SE. Semi-officially viewed as Player Exclusive releases for the general population, this series of Air Jordan 5 Retro SE drops are giving the fans a taste of what it might be like to be a friend of the program.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Two Trey Prepares Its Own “Lucky Green” Colorway
Jordan Brand is clearly fixated on “Lucky Green,” applying it to classics the likes of the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3. Even silhouettes beyond the core line-up are receiving a Celtics-friendly makeover, as further evidenced by this newly-revealed Jordan Two Trey. Adding to a healthy supply...
sneakernews.com
Pink Airbrush Paint Animates This Clean Nike Air Max 97’s Soles
The Nike Air Max 97 is no longer celebrating a milestone anniversary, but it continues to play an important role in the Swoosh’s lineup of products. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Christian Tresser’s iconic design emerged in a pretty white and pink ensemble, complete with fuzzy swoosh logos.
hypebeast.com
Here Is a First Look at the Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint"
The Jordan Brand is once again expanding its OG “Flight” series with a new Air Jordan 13 colorway. Arriving in “Black Flint,” the new release is a clean, black-and-white staple in the rotation. The shoe comes dressed in a black, university red, flint grey and white...
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid Goes Pink For Valentine’s Day
The Jordan 1 Mid continues to get some shine. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, then these last few years have been fantastic for you. The Jordan 1 Mid is one of those shoes that is known for being accessible and inexpensive. Additionally, this is an offering that is constantly getting some dope new colorways.
sneakernews.com
“Safety Orange” Accents Liven The GS Nike Air Max TW
Introducing the running ecosystem to Air cushioning via its 1978 constructed Nike Tailwind, the silhouette that started it all has since undergone a bevy of disparate constructions and design knives in its over four decades of existence, such as last summers Air Max infused effort. Now coordinating a slew of...
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Alternate Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” Looksee Sample
The Air Jordan 11 is beloved not only by MJ but also sneaker culture as a whole. And with the onset of a new year, speculation is at an all-time high, with sneakerheads making their best guesses for what colorway will land during the Holiday Season. Unfortunately — despite much outcry — rumors of the “Gamma Blue” returning later this year have been completely squashed. We can, however, find some bittersweet solace in the appearance of this unreleased alternate.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 Dons An Understated, White-On-Navy Colorway
The Nike Air Max Terrascape 97, much like its Air Max 90 and Air Max Plus-inspired counterparts, is receiving a few new colorways for 2023. This white and navy pair is but the latest, with more likely to surface leading up to Air Max Day. Among one of the silhouette’s...
sneakernews.com
Tones Of “Sequoia” Coat The Nike Air Max 90
Suedes have been harkened overwhelmingly when it comes to the Nike Air Max 90 as of late. Now continuing to establish military-inspired aesthetics of years past, the latest upscaled Air Max effort indulges in a “Sequoia” coated proposition. Establishing just as many shades of green as the silhouette’s...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 11 “DMP” Is Expected To Return Holiday 2023
Although we’re only in the first month of 2023, speculation surrounding the annual holiday season Air Jordan 11 retro has already begun. Recently known sneaker-leaker, @zSneakerHeadz on Instagram, and online publication, Sneaker Files, have added more fuel to the rumor fire as they’ve reported that the “Defining Moments Pack” (“DMP”) style of Michel Jordan’s eleventh signature sneaker will return for the first time since 2006.
sneakernews.com
Multi-Color Cotton Candy Coats The Nike Vapormax Plus
Inspired by the iconic Nike Air Max Plus, the modernized Vapormax Plus has effectively cemented itself within the cushioned sneaker community in under half a decade. Maintaining its widely-adorned appreciation through a reinvigorated slate of offerings, yet another colorful gradient coats the silhouette’s plush neoprene mimicking the multi-color cotton candy found at ballparks.
Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park Clothing Sales Down 50%: Report
Sales of Beyoncé’s Ivy Park clothing line, which is in partnership with adidas, are reportedly down 50%. The news certainly raises eyebrows since anything affiliated with Queen Bey is easy money, right? While Ivy Park certainly sells, it seems like it didn’t live up to adidas’ projections, which are being described as “weak sales.” Reports […] The post Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park Clothing Sales Down 50%: Report appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 90 Goes Greyscale For Its Latest Colorway
The Nike Air Max 90 — not counting the Air Max 90 Futura and Air Max Terrascape 90 — kept it relatively simple throughout much of January. It seems February will continue this trend, as the Tinker Hatfield-designed silhouette has just surfaced in an all-grey colorway. Among the...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Cross Trainer 3 Low Dons A “Shattered Backboard” Reminiscent Colorway
Following its return back in 2020, the Nike Air Cross Trainer 3 Low has gone on to release numerous inline colorways as well as a collaborative duo with none other than Supreme New York. The silhouette continues to keep up the momentum in 2023, unveiling a “Shattered Backboard” reminiscent colorway via official images.
sneakernews.com
“Black/University Blue” Takes Over The Latest Nike Air Max 90
Although the Nike Air Max 90 debuted thirty-three years ago, the silhouette continues to play an important role in the Swoosh’s lineup of products. Ahead of spring and summer, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design has emerged in a “Black’ and “University Blue” ensemble. Akin to...
sneakernews.com
A Wave Of “Cobalt Bliss” Lands On The Nike Air Max 90 Futura
Since its recent debut in early 2022, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura has gone on to explore a seldom yet effective slate of offerings. While tonal cures and casts have been readily employed as of late, a colorful wash of “Cobalt Bliss” now livens the futuristic Air Max tooling.
Jordan Brand Earned Nike $19B Of Which Michael Jordan Only Gets 5%
While Jordan Brand products generate $3 million for Nike every five hours, Michael Jordan only gets 5% of each sale. The post Jordan Brand Earned Nike $19B Of Which Michael Jordan Only Gets 5% appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape Appears In Black And Red
With Air Max Day 2023 fast approaching, the Swoosh is gradually expanding upon several of their franchises, including but not limited to the “Terrascape” line-up. The Air Max Terrascape 90, of course, is seeing new colorways much like its siblings, this newly-revealed pair clothed in the classic “Black/Red” palette.
sneakernews.com
Mismatched “University Red” And “Game Royal” Pulses Across The Nike Ja 1
While we were treated to the Nike Ja 1’s initial slate of colorways this past week, Ja Morant’s first signature silhouette with The Swoosh has only just begun to explore the full breadth of its scheduled lineup. As such, the Beaverton brand’s latest signature series is continuing to indulge in 12’s admiration for mismatched ensembles and Nike Tech Fleece Packs.
