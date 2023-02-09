Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
The New Balance 1906R Lands In A Y2K Reminiscent Style
Trends, as we all know, are cyclical, constantly weaving in and out of style. And much like the bell bottom jean, the footwear and colorways of the early aughts are now all of a sudden back in vogue. The New Balance 1906R, for example, is among one of the many silhouettes that have seen a recent resurgence, doing so in both new and familiar, Y2K-inspired colorways alike.
hypebeast.com
Take a Closer Look at the Balenciaga Point Toe Clogs
After getting a closer look at the Defender Extreme Tire Tread Clogs, we now have a closer look at the Balenciaga Point Toe Clogs. The unique footwear style was originally unveiled at the fashion house’s Summer 2023 “The Mud Show” collection presentation last year. Made in Italy,...
Latto Gives Us Style Goals In An All Denim Ensemble
Latto stepped out over the weekend giving us early 2000s fashion vibes in an all denim two piece look that we love.
hypebeast.com
Nike Is Bringing Back the LeBron 4 "Graffiti" for a Wider Release
Back in 2006, and LeBron James hosted a special pop-up activation in SoHo, New York for the release of a limited-edition sneaker: the Nike LeBron 4 “Graffiti.” Only 250 pairs were released to the public, making it one of The King’s most exclusive launches at the time. However, the Swoosh’s basketball team has elected to reissue the kicks at a larger scale during the 2023 holiday season.
sneakernews.com
Pink Airbrush Paint Animates This Clean Nike Air Max 97’s Soles
The Nike Air Max 97 is no longer celebrating a milestone anniversary, but it continues to play an important role in the Swoosh’s lineup of products. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Christian Tresser’s iconic design emerged in a pretty white and pink ensemble, complete with fuzzy swoosh logos.
hypebeast.com
Here Is a First Look at the Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint"
The Jordan Brand is once again expanding its OG “Flight” series with a new Air Jordan 13 colorway. Arriving in “Black Flint,” the new release is a clean, black-and-white staple in the rotation. The shoe comes dressed in a black, university red, flint grey and white...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid Goes Pink For Valentine’s Day
The Jordan 1 Mid continues to get some shine. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, then these last few years have been fantastic for you. The Jordan 1 Mid is one of those shoes that is known for being accessible and inexpensive. Additionally, this is an offering that is constantly getting some dope new colorways.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Alternate Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” Looksee Sample
The Air Jordan 11 is beloved not only by MJ but also sneaker culture as a whole. And with the onset of a new year, speculation is at an all-time high, with sneakerheads making their best guesses for what colorway will land during the Holiday Season. Unfortunately — despite much outcry — rumors of the “Gamma Blue” returning later this year have been completely squashed. We can, however, find some bittersweet solace in the appearance of this unreleased alternate.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Gets New Release Date
The Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” is dropping in just a couple of weeks. Tinker Hatfield made some incredible sneakers for Michael Jordan, including the Air Jordan 5. Overall, this model is iconic for a plethora of reasons. Firstly, it helped kick off the 90s. Secondly, it featured shark teeth on the midsole and some 3M tongues which ultimately gave the shoe an iconic look.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 11 “DMP” Is Expected To Return Holiday 2023
Although we’re only in the first month of 2023, speculation surrounding the annual holiday season Air Jordan 11 retro has already begun. Recently known sneaker-leaker, @zSneakerHeadz on Instagram, and online publication, Sneaker Files, have added more fuel to the rumor fire as they’ve reported that the “Defining Moments Pack” (“DMP”) style of Michel Jordan’s eleventh signature sneaker will return for the first time since 2006.
The 'Very Flattering' Hanes Sweatshirt Amazon Shoppers Love Is Just $11 Right Now
It’s the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday Amazon's best-selling women's sweatshirt is on sale — and it's the best price we've seen since Black Friday weekend. More than 35,000 shoppers have rated the Hanes Women's EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt five stars, making it the number one seller in its category. "This sweatshirt is very flattering," said one reviewer, adding, "It looks expensive." And it's only $11 right now. The Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck is a medium-weight fabric, delivering warmth without bulk. It comes in sizes S to XXL, and...
hypebeast.com
Nike Dresses Its Air Max 97 in an All-New "Oxidized" Colorway
Has presented its latest Air Max 97 iteration and this time the sneaker has been coated in an “Oxidized” colorway. As one of the Swooshes’ most popular silhouettes, the 97 has been blessed with a slew of general release colorways. Some stand-outs from recent times come in the form of the reissued “Silver Bullet” for a cleaner example, while more experimental additions — such as the “Kiss My Air” version — have ticked the box for those looking for something slightly different.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Cross Trainer 3 Low Dons A “Shattered Backboard” Reminiscent Colorway
Following its return back in 2020, the Nike Air Cross Trainer 3 Low has gone on to release numerous inline colorways as well as a collaborative duo with none other than Supreme New York. The silhouette continues to keep up the momentum in 2023, unveiling a “Shattered Backboard” reminiscent colorway via official images.
Hypebae
Billie Eilish x Jordan Brand Reunite for All-Black Hex Mule
Billie Eilish continues her partnership with Nike and Jordan Brand, gearing up for another footwear release. This time around, the collaboration isn’t an Air Force 1 or and Air Jordan 15 — it’s the new women’s exclusive Hex Mule. The musician has worked with the footwear...
sneakernews.com
A Rayguns Colorway Zaps Onto The Nike Air Max 90 “Double Swoosh”
Throughout the past few months, the Beaverton brand has been toying with the appearance of its iconic Swoosh, rendering it in melted conditions and spray-painted aesthetics, with the latter now coordinating a Roswell Rayguns-inspired colorway across the Nike Air Max 90. While the pair is devoid of any spray paint...
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Air Jordan 4 “Oil Green”
Jordan Brand has overwhelmed the market with an onslaught of inline colorways cast across its retro lineup. With the Beaverton brand’s springtime releases just getting underway, a bevy of iconic and newly drummed-up propositions are ready to offer a dynamic range of styles, such as tomorrow’s release of the women’s exclusive Air Jordan 4 “Oil Green”.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air More Uptempo Slide Gets a Classic White, Red and Black Color Scheme
Whether for the cozy airport fits, bold street style get-ups or just to lounge around the house in, slides have dominated the sneaker marketplace and have essentially forced brands to continue pumping out new silhouettes. Brands like. have been responding to these trends quickly, and one model that will be...
hypebeast.com
Nike Pays Tribute to Frank Rudy With This Air Max TW Colorway
One of the reasons has been able to sit at the top of the sportswear list for so long is because of its innovative technologies, one being Air. And this year, the brand is saluting Frank Rudy — inventor of the industry-shifting cushioning system — with a special Air Max TW colorway.
Tiffany Haddish Puts Colorful Spin on Adidas Track Jacket With Leopard Print Pom Pom Sneakers
Tiffany Haddish gave her casual style a colorful boost while out on Jan. 30. The Emmy Award-winning actress was spotted having lunch in Beverly Hills, Calif. Haddish looked cool and comfortable for the occasion. The “Girls Trip” star sported a light blue Adidas track jacket. The athletic outerwear was embossed with Adidas signature 3-Stripes on the sleeves and also had a round neckline, thick cuffs and zipper detailing at the center. She teamed the top with faded blue skinny jeans. To keep her hands free, Haddish carried a backpack on her shoulder and strapped her cell phone across her body. She continued...
Comments / 2