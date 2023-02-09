ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawmakers Ready Budget Guardrails

Connecticut lawmakers on Thursday set parameters for the coming state budget negotiations by voting to approve a fast-tracked bill that extends certain fiscal guardrails for five years rather than a 10-year period sought by the governor. Democratic House leaders detailed the bipartisan agreement following talks with Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration...
Bottle Bill Clarification, Dykes Approved

State lawmakers in the House approved the re-nomination of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes and clarified a change to Connecticut’s bottle deposit law that had previously held up her confirmation. One of several provisions passed unanimously by the House Thursday as part of an emergency certified bill,...
Tong Sues Retailers Over Unregulated THC Products

The state has begun lawsuits against five Connecticut retailers and sent warnings to 2,000 others after an investigation revealed widespread sale of unregulated and potentially dangerous THC products, Attorney General William Tong announced this week. Tong discussed the legal actions during a Thursday press conference in the lobby of his...
UConn President, Students Balk At Lamont’s Budget

University of Connecticut President Radenka Maric told the state that without replacing the federal revenue that’s currently propping up the university’s budget the university won’t be able to cover salaries and will have to increase tuition 19% under Gov. Ned Lamont’s budget proposal. The Lamont administration...
