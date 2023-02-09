ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perquimans County, NC

Seafood firm to buy Perquimans-owned tract for $200K

By By Reggie Ponder Staff Writer
The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 3 days ago

Perquimans County has agreed to sell five acres on the Perquimans River for $200,000 to Story’s Seafood to build a new waterfront restaurant.

The Perquimans Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to authorize County Manager Frank Heath and County Attorney Hackney High to develop and enter into a contract for the sale.

The site is located on the river at the county’s Marine Commerce Park.

The contract is subject to a public hearing before the sale can be final, High told commissioners. Heath said the public hearing will be scheduled for the board’s March meeting.

A survey of the property is still being completed and details of the contract are still being worked out, but Heath said Story’s and the county have agreed on a price of $200,000 for the five-acre tract.

The county does not have to follow the upset-bid process for the sale because the land is being sold for economic development.

Story’s operates a popular seafood restaurant on Commerce Drive in Hertford and has expressed a need to expand the restaurant and also a wish to relocate to a waterfront site.

The expansion is expected to create a number of additional jobs. County officials also have noted that the sale will put the property in private ownership, where it will generate property tax revenue.

Heath said it’s exciting to see plans for a new restaurant on the river in Hertford.

There are very few riverfront restaurants remaining in the whole area, he noted.

The commissioners also heard other updates at the meeting on the Perquimans County Marine Industrial Park.

Heath reported to commissioners that Sen. Norman Sanderson, R-Pamlico, came and toured the construction site at the marine park deep-water basin in January.

Work is continuing on the basin, Heath said.

Board Chairman Wallace Nelson said he was glad Sanderson was able to tour the site. He said the senator came away with a favorable impression of the project.

Good things are happening at the marine commerce park and county officials are excited about the project, Heath said.

Comments / 0

Related
thewashingtondailynews.com

Fifteenth Street improvements planned for near future

The Fifteenth Street and Carolina Avenue area will look very different in the next three to five years if the City of Washington’s plans for the area come to fruition. The City of Washington is exercising its partnership of two years with Electricities of North Carolina and Retail Strategies, LLC to assist with recruiting and retaining traditional and dining businesses, Mayor Donald Sadler said.
WASHINGTON, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Nags Head strengthens tree protections, sets fines

Board vote comes amid concerns over clear-cutting of trees. In the wake of residents’ concerns over the clear-cutting of trees, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners unanimously voted during its Jan. 6 meeting to amend the Town’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) to strengthen tree protections and implement fines for the unlawful removals of live oaks.
NAGS HEAD, NC
WNCT

Food Lion awards Elizabeth City store manager

SALISBURY, NC – Christian Dendy, store manager of the Food Lion located at 1313 N. Road St. in Elizabeth City has been named a 2022 Food Lion Divisional Store Manager of the Year. Dendy is recognized for her dedication to the greater Elizabeth City community, embodying Food Lion’s core value of care and its commitment […]
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WNCT

People & Places: Mackeys Ferry Peanuts

JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This week’s People & Places introduces you to the individuals behind a spot people really go nuts for. Mackeys Ferry Peanuts started 40 years ago in Washington County and is now alive and thriving across the border in Martin County. It’s a roadside gem that moved to its current location when […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Vehicle on Portsmouth Blvd. in Suffolk damaged in fire

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle was damaged as the result of a fire Thursday evening on Portsmouth Boulevard in Suffolk. Suffolk Fire & Rescue’s Engine 3 and Ladder 3 responded to the fire in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard at 9:29 p.m. There were no injuries...
SUFFOLK, VA
OnlyInYourState

Washington Is A North Carolina Town That’s Anything But Ordinary

Beaufort County’s seat, Washington, North Carolina, is located at the junction of the Tar and Pamlico rivers and is the gateway to the East Coast’s second-largest estuary, the Pamlico-Albemarle sounds. The gorgeous backdrop to this unique and charming town makes it one of the most picturesque places in the state. Established in 1776, this is the first city named after U.S. President George Washington, providing deep history showcased by several antebellum structures which astoundingly survived fires in 1864 and 1900. From historic walking tours to new shops and boutiques, you’ll find Washington is a North Carolina Town that’s anything but ordinary.
WASHINGTON, NC
WAVY News 10

Hague Pharmacy at CHKD closes abruptly

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Hague Pharmacy at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters closed abruptly on Wednesday after its lease was terminated, leaving patients confused and worried about how they’ll get needed medications. “We regret to inform you that our pharmacy will be closing its...
NORFOLK, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Edgar A. White of Elizabeth City, February 9

Edgar “Eddie” Adrian White, age 68, of Elizabeth City, NC peacefully transitioned to his heavenly home on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at his home. Born in Liverpool, England on July 4, 1954 to Albert Edgar White and the late Edna Mae Gee White, he was the husband of Lyree Jennings White. Eddie worked as a merchandiser for retail sales and was a member of Fountain of Life Church.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
13News Now

Virginia Beach pet groomers charged with multiple counts of 'inadequate care'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach couple who owns a pet grooming business is accused of mistreating their animals, and several of their dogs have been seized. Vicki Piva is facing 15 charges of failing to provide adequate care, treatment, and transportation. This includes 12 counts of failure to provide adequate care under 3.2-6503, a Class 4 misdemeanor punishable by up to a $250 fine.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
tourcounsel.com

Chesapeake Square | Shopping mall in Chesapeake, Virginia

Chesapeake Square is a 717,282 square feet (66,637.7 m2) regional mall in Chesapeake, Virginia, in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. The mall has approximately 70 stores, four anchors (Burlington, Cinemark Theatres, JCPenney, and Target), several eateries at the mall's food court including one restaurant: Big Woody's (located at the mall's main entry).
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Lockdown lifted at Ghent School in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A student was in possession of bullets inside Ghent School in Norfolk Friday morning, prompting a lockdown that has since been lifted, a school division spokesperson said. Following the discovery, school administration put into place safety and security protocols, including calling Norfolk Police, the spokesperson said. The incident has been resolved […]
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

7 displaced following house fire in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Seven people were displaced as the result of a residential fire in the 300 block of 22nd Street at Virginia Beach’s Oceanfront Friday. Mary Upham is one of the seven people without a home after the fire. She and her husband, Tony were at their home Saturday afternoon picking up […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
582
Followers
1K+
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

Comments / 0

Community Policy