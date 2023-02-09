Read full article on original website
A pair of huge cartoonish boots are about to go on sale for $350 and the internet is obsessed with them
MSCHF will put the boots on sale Feb. 16 for $350. StockX, an online reseller and marketplace for sneakerheads, is already listing the resale value at $1,789. Fashion is something that’s innately personal, but you’d be hard pressed to find anyone who thinks the oversized red boots released by art house/retailer MSCHF are haute couture. But that’s not stopping the online world from going crazy over them.
hypebeast.com
Givenchy Drops a New Range of Structural "Show" Rainboots
Matthew M Williams continues to evolve his futuristic vision at Givenchy with the House’s all-new “Show” line, and underpinning the drop is the range of rainboots you see above. Arriving in either a high or ankle-cut silhouette in both “Black” and “Off White” hues, the new style...
hypebeast.com
Louis Vuitton Outlines the LV Trainer in Vintage Comics
During his time at the helm of menswear, Virgil Abloh introduced his own interpretation of luxury streetwear. Over a year after his passing, Abloh’s presence is still felt in every crevice of the Vuitton design language, continuing to pay tribute to the late designer by keeping his staple garments in rotation every season.
Complex
Best Style Releases: Denim Tears, Stüssy x Nike, Palace, Brigade, and More
New York Fashion Week starts on Friday. Valentine’s Day is less than a week away. Wherever you are, it’s probably a good time to refresh your closet rotation. Thankfully, there’s a lot of great drops this week that will have you looking your best. Whether you’re attending a runway show or an intimate dinner with your significant other.
hypebeast.com
Bodega Joins Forces With G-SHOCK to Debut New DW-5600 Watch
Teaming up with Boston streetwear boutique Bodega, G-SHOCK has unveiled a newly reiterated DW-5600 timepiece in celebrating its 40th anniversary. Sets to appeal to regular users, enthusiasts, and seasoned collectors, the DW-5600BDG23-1 inherits the quintessential model’s incredible shock and water resistance. Appearance-wise, it combines Bodega’s distinctive vision and design aesthetics with G-SHOCKS’s utilitarian appeal to form a one-of-a-kind accessory that doubles as a functional time-teller.
TODAY.com
Cindy Crawford tests out 'trauma bangs' in a selfie, and the internet is divided
A fashion icon is trying out an iconic look. On Feb. 8, Cindy Crawford posted a selfie on Instagram with a new hairstyle. “Not exactly trauma bangs. Just testing,” the supermodel, 56, captioned the photo, which featured strands of hair falling over her eyebrows and into her eyes. “Trauma...
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 6 “Aqua” Releasing Holiday 2023
Jordan Brand has been giving some undivided attention to the Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” colorway from 1992. The recent release of the Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” utilizes the aqua blue and yellow to give it some pop, while the upcoming Air Jordan 9 “Olive Concord” combines its own OG colorway with the same touches. There’s no explaining this spike in “Aqua”, but there are no complains as long as the color-blocking is properly executed.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam” Officially Revealed
Of all of Tinker Hatfield’s Air Jordan models, people tend to gravitate towards the Air Jordan 4 the most. It is easily one of his best and most accessible creations. The silhouette itself is very clean, and overall, there are just so many fantastic colorways of it. Throughout 2023,...
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
hypebeast.com
Jordan Legacy 312 Low "23" Pays Homage to the GOAT
Michael Jordan‘s own namesake brand is paying homage to his accomplishments and GOAT status with the release of the Jordan Legacy 312 Low “23.” In celebration of Jordan himself, the silhouette arrives in the classic Chicago Bulls color makeup. The shoe surfaces in a white, black and...
sneakernews.com
The Packer x Clarks Wallabee “Croc” Is An Exercise In Luxury
From the New Balance 992 to the Reebok Club C, Packer has reimagined several of the most prolific silhouettes on the market. And for 2023, the storefront is continuing this trend, bringing hints of luxury to the much-beloved Clarks Wallabee. Associated with the likes of Wu-Tang rapper Ghostface Killah as...
See Disney's New Collection of Princess Bridal Gowns Inspired by Tiana, Cinderella and Snow White!
The collection, a collaboration with Allure Bridals, is now in its fourth year, and for the first time includes bridesmaids dresses Brides-to-be, meet the wedding gowns of your princess dreams! Disney's new 2023 Fairy Tale Wedding Gown dress collection in collaboration with Allure Bridals includes a tribute to Cinderella, Snow White and Tiana, as well as gowns inspired by Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas and Rapunzel. For the first time, the dreamy collection of 21 gowns also includes bridesmaid dresses, all of which are revealed Feb. 10 in a...
A toddler's toybox trinket purchased for just $30 is discovered to be a precious brooch once worn by Russian royalty
In 2011, a British woman Thea Jourdan bought a sparkly brooch at a thrift store in the UK for around $30. Thea assumed that the brooch was a piece of costume jewelry and that the diamonds surrounding the large orange gemstone in the center were fake.
Woman Creates Beautiful Wall Art Using Wallpaper Samples and It's Low-Key Genius
Cheaply upgrade your home store artwork.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Penny 2 Arrives in Classic "Black Patent"
Is bringing back the Air Penny 2 with full speed. Recently, the silhouette has been unveiled in a selection of new colorways and collaborations for the Penny Hardaway signature shoe. Arriving in an almost all-black, sleek iteration, the “Black Patent” sees the classic signature model dressed in black, white and...
hypebeast.com
Stüssy Reveals Nike Air Penny II Apparel Collaboration
Stüssy is the gift that keeps on giving. Just over one month deep into the new year, the skating imprint has already delivered much-talked-about collaborations with the likes of Timberland and Our Legacy WORK SHOP, as well as a fully-fledged Spring 2023 collection — and it’s showing no signs of braking. On Monday, Shawn Stüssy’s label revealed its full collaboration with.
Woman Paints Trim Same Dark Color as Walls Despite Everyone Telling Her Not to
The drama it brings to the room is undeniable.
hypebeast.com
Former Nike Designer Nathan VanHook Named Vice President of adidas Basketball Footwear
Following the announcement of the new direction for Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God x adidas collaborative partnership. , adidas has now announced a major move for its basketball division. The German sportswear brand has now named former. designer Nathan VanHook as the new Vice President of Design for adidas...
In Style
Short Stiletto Nails Are About to Take Over
If you’ve ever wanted to try a stiletto nail but found it difficult to incorporate it into your daily life, you’re in luck. 2023 is the year of the short stiletto nail. Stiletto nails are that girl; these nails are everyone’s go-to if they want to make a bold statement. Usually long, they are filed and shaped with a sharp or almond-shaped point at the tip. While fabulous looking, one of their major downsides is that it makes it really hard to do basic everyday things (e.g. typing on your phone or taking out your contacts). This year, however, the beloved nail shape is getting a slight — and more practical — update.
