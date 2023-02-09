ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

A pair of huge cartoonish boots are about to go on sale for $350 and the internet is obsessed with them

MSCHF will put the boots on sale Feb. 16 for $350. StockX, an online reseller and marketplace for sneakerheads, is already listing the resale value at $1,789. Fashion is something that’s innately personal, but you’d be hard pressed to find anyone who thinks the oversized red boots released by art house/retailer MSCHF are haute couture. But that’s not stopping the online world from going crazy over them.
hypebeast.com

Givenchy Drops a New Range of Structural "Show" Rainboots

Matthew M Williams continues to evolve his futuristic vision at Givenchy with the House’s all-new “Show” line, and underpinning the drop is the range of rainboots you see above. Arriving in either a high or ankle-cut silhouette in both “Black” and “Off White” hues, the new style...
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Outlines the LV Trainer in Vintage Comics

During his time at the helm of menswear, Virgil Abloh introduced his own interpretation of luxury streetwear. Over a year after his passing, Abloh’s presence is still felt in every crevice of the Vuitton design language, continuing to pay tribute to the late designer by keeping his staple garments in rotation every season.
Complex

Best Style Releases: Denim Tears, Stüssy x Nike, Palace, Brigade, and More

New York Fashion Week starts on Friday. Valentine’s Day is less than a week away. Wherever you are, it’s probably a good time to refresh your closet rotation. Thankfully, there’s a lot of great drops this week that will have you looking your best. Whether you’re attending a runway show or an intimate dinner with your significant other.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

Bodega Joins Forces With G-SHOCK to Debut New DW-5600 Watch

Teaming up with Boston streetwear boutique Bodega, G-SHOCK has unveiled a newly reiterated DW-5600 timepiece in celebrating its 40th anniversary. Sets to appeal to regular users, enthusiasts, and seasoned collectors, the DW-5600BDG23-1 inherits the quintessential model’s incredible shock and water resistance. Appearance-wise, it combines Bodega’s distinctive vision and design aesthetics with G-SHOCKS’s utilitarian appeal to form a one-of-a-kind accessory that doubles as a functional time-teller.
TODAY.com

Cindy Crawford tests out 'trauma bangs' in a selfie, and the internet is divided

A fashion icon is trying out an iconic look. On Feb. 8, Cindy Crawford posted a selfie on Instagram with a new hairstyle. “Not exactly trauma bangs. Just testing,” the supermodel, 56, captioned the photo, which featured strands of hair falling over her eyebrows and into her eyes. “Trauma...
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 6 “Aqua” Releasing Holiday 2023

Jordan Brand has been giving some undivided attention to the Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” colorway from 1992. The recent release of the Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” utilizes the aqua blue and yellow to give it some pop, while the upcoming Air Jordan 9 “Olive Concord” combines its own OG colorway with the same touches. There’s no explaining this spike in “Aqua”, but there are no complains as long as the color-blocking is properly executed.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam” Officially Revealed

Of all of Tinker Hatfield’s Air Jordan models, people tend to gravitate towards the Air Jordan 4 the most. It is easily one of his best and most accessible creations. The silhouette itself is very clean, and overall, there are just so many fantastic colorways of it. Throughout 2023,...
hypebeast.com

Jordan Legacy 312 Low "23" Pays Homage to the GOAT

Michael Jordan‘s own namesake brand is paying homage to his accomplishments and GOAT status with the release of the Jordan Legacy 312 Low “23.” In celebration of Jordan himself, the silhouette arrives in the classic Chicago Bulls color makeup. The shoe surfaces in a white, black and...
sneakernews.com

The Packer x Clarks Wallabee “Croc” Is An Exercise In Luxury

From the New Balance 992 to the Reebok Club C, Packer has reimagined several of the most prolific silhouettes on the market. And for 2023, the storefront is continuing this trend, bringing hints of luxury to the much-beloved Clarks Wallabee. Associated with the likes of Wu-Tang rapper Ghostface Killah as...
People

See Disney's New Collection of Princess Bridal Gowns Inspired by Tiana, Cinderella and Snow White!

The collection, a collaboration with Allure Bridals, is now in its fourth year, and for the first time includes bridesmaids dresses Brides-to-be, meet the wedding gowns of your princess dreams! Disney's new 2023 Fairy Tale Wedding Gown dress collection in collaboration with Allure Bridals includes a tribute to Cinderella, Snow White and Tiana, as well as gowns inspired by Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas and Rapunzel. For the first time, the dreamy collection of 21 gowns also includes bridesmaid dresses, all of which are revealed Feb. 10 in a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Penny 2 Arrives in Classic "Black Patent"

Is bringing back the Air Penny 2 with full speed. Recently, the silhouette has been unveiled in a selection of new colorways and collaborations for the Penny Hardaway signature shoe. Arriving in an almost all-black, sleek iteration, the “Black Patent” sees the classic signature model dressed in black, white and...
hypebeast.com

Stüssy Reveals Nike Air Penny II Apparel Collaboration

Stüssy is the gift that keeps on giving. Just over one month deep into the new year, the skating imprint has already delivered much-talked-about collaborations with the likes of Timberland and Our Legacy WORK SHOP, as well as a fully-fledged Spring 2023 collection — and it’s showing no signs of braking. On Monday, Shawn Stüssy’s label revealed its full collaboration with.
hypebeast.com

Former Nike Designer Nathan VanHook Named Vice President of adidas Basketball Footwear

Following the announcement of the new direction for Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God x adidas collaborative partnership. , adidas has now announced a major move for its basketball division. The German sportswear brand has now named former. designer Nathan VanHook as the new Vice President of Design for adidas...
In Style

Short Stiletto Nails Are About to Take Over

If you’ve ever wanted to try a stiletto nail but found it difficult to incorporate it into your daily life, you’re in luck. 2023 is the year of the short stiletto nail. Stiletto nails are that girl; these nails are everyone’s go-to if they want to make a bold statement. Usually long, they are filed and shaped with a sharp or almond-shaped point at the tip. While fabulous looking, one of their major downsides is that it makes it really hard to do basic everyday things (e.g. typing on your phone or taking out your contacts). This year, however, the beloved nail shape is getting a slight — and more practical — update.

Comments / 0

Community Policy