We are all aware of the love-hate relationship between cat and mouse. Thanks to years of watching "Tom and Jerry," where Tom spent his entire life trying to catch Jerry for all his mischief. However, life is full of surprises and brings you some of the most wholesome yet unusual moments. Such as this unbreakable bond between Perseya, the cat and Filya, the rat. Their mom, Irina Kamenskaya, shares cute pictures and videos of grooming each other, their everyday antics, playing and even sharing a kiss. On TikTok, the cat and mouse duo have attracted the attention of over 142K followers.

4 DAYS AGO