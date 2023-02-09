Read full article on original website
Related
Upworthy
This unique friendship between a cat and a mouse is winning hearts on the internet
We are all aware of the love-hate relationship between cat and mouse. Thanks to years of watching "Tom and Jerry," where Tom spent his entire life trying to catch Jerry for all his mischief. However, life is full of surprises and brings you some of the most wholesome yet unusual moments. Such as this unbreakable bond between Perseya, the cat and Filya, the rat. Their mom, Irina Kamenskaya, shares cute pictures and videos of grooming each other, their everyday antics, playing and even sharing a kiss. On TikTok, the cat and mouse duo have attracted the attention of over 142K followers.
Jeannie Mai-Jenkins' Daughter Monaco Looks As Content As Can Be While 'Hanging With Daddy'
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Jeannie Mai-Jenkins just showed how happy, and content, her emotive daughter Monaco looked ahead of her adorable daddy-daughter day. Get ready: because your heart is about to melt! On Jan 25, the Real alum shared an adorable snapshot of Monaco in her playpen surrounded by her plushes, laying on a very comfortable-looking sloth stuffed animal with the caption, “Hanging with Daddy today @monacomaijenkins.” In the photo, we see Monaco looking so content and cute as she lies, drinking from her bottle. Her...
So In Love: Eve Sheds Happy ‘Tears’ For Son Wilde Wolfe’s 1st Birthday
Rapper Eve is shedding happy tears after celebrating her son Wilde Wolfe‘s first birthday on Wednesday. The “Let Me Blow Your Mind” hitmaker shared an adorable photo slide highlighting how she and her husband Maximillion chose to ring in their son’s first birthday. “Wilde’s #1stbirthday #tears...
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
PopSugar
Meet Lauren London's 2 Sons, Kameron and Kross
When Nipsey Hussle was killed on March 31, 2019, the world immediately came together not only to grieve but to support his long-term girlfriend and the mother of his child: Lauren London. Together, the couple welcomed son Kross in 2016, making their blended family a clan of five — London has another son, 11-year-old Kameron, whom she shares with her ex Lil Wayne, and Hussle's daughter, Emani, is now 12.
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Davis welcome their second baby together
Gucci Mane’s wife, Keyshia Ka’oir Davis, has given birth to their second baby together, a daughter. Iceland arrived on Wednesday. “Im so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy,” the proud dad gushed via Instagram Thursday. “Our little princess is here!” Ka’oir Davis wrote in a post of her own. “Beautiful & Healthy!” The 38-year-old revealed her pregnancy news in a September 2022 post. “Let’s Have Another Baby ICE Needs Somebody To Play With,” the model wrote at the time, referencing her and the rapper’s 2-year-old son. In the sweet social media upload, the then-expectant star showed her husband, 42,...
Ancient Tablet Discovered in 1868 Has Finally Been Deciphered – And a Stunning Confirmation of Biblical Narrative Found
A new examination of an old Levantine item may have uncovered a reference to a prominent individual from the Bible's Old Testament. According to the Jewish News Syndicate, two French experts claim to have discovered a reference to the "House of David" on the Mesha Stele, a basalt rock with writings dating back to the ninth century before Christ.
Love Is in the Air With Lizzo’s ‘Hard Launch’ of Boyfriend Myke Wright
The Grammy Award-winning singer finally went IG official with her partner.
thesource.com
Beyonce’s Stylist Reveals She Rocked Her ‘Natural Curly Hair’ At Roc Nation Brunch
Beyoncé has slayed her golden tresses for decades and just like the rest of is, the queen has been rocking protective styles to protect her tresses. In the ’90s, it wasn’t uncommon to see her sporting micro and individual braided hairstyles. “The Brown Skin Girl” singer was om to lace fronts—just like the King of Pop Michael Jackason before they became mainstream. Her mother Tina Knowles has often posted on social media combing through her daughter’s tresses to show that the girl has some serious length.
thezoereport.com
Rihanna’s Latest Look Brought All The Drama Ahead Of Her Super Bowl Performance
We’re in the middle of New York Fashion Week madness, but one can’t forget about another major event going down on Sunday, Feb. 12: the Super Bowl LVII. Over 100 million viewers will watch the Kansas City Chiefs play against the Philadelphia Eagles, although the real draw for us non-sports folks (myself included) is always the halftime performance. This year, Rihanna will take the stage and in preparation for her big moment, on Feb. 9 she attended a press conference at the Phoenix Convention Center to promote the show. While on stage, Rihanna wore lace-up python heels from Gianvito Rossi — a label beloved by the likes of Kate Middleton.
A toddler's toybox trinket purchased for just $30 is discovered to be a precious brooch once worn by Russian royalty
In 2011, a British woman Thea Jourdan bought a sparkly brooch at a thrift store in the UK for around $30. Thea assumed that the brooch was a piece of costume jewelry and that the diamonds surrounding the large orange gemstone in the center were fake.
Prince Harry Makes Strange Gesture That Body Language Expert Has Never Seen Anyone Do Before
During the promotional tour for his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews which royal watchers and experts have discussed and dissected. But it’s one of his earlier interviews in 2022 that a body language and behavioral expert found most interesting as the prince made a gesture “no one else ever does.”
Are You Ordering Cardi B And Offset’s Valentine’s Day Meal From McDonald’s?
McDonald’s may get a slew of new consumers this Valentine’s Day, as Cardi B and Offset are reported to be the faces of a new meal curated for two lovers to share. Following buzz about an alleged Micky D’s commercial to air during Super Bowl LVII featuring the couple, an image of the perceived meal has found its way on social media.More from VIBE.comCardi B And Offset To Appear In McDonald’s Super Bowl CommercialJ Prince Accuses Quavo's Friend Of Lying To Police About Takeoff's MurderCardi B Heard Yelling Backstage At GRAMMYs Amid Reports Of Offset, Quavo Fight According to The Neighborhood Talk, the shareable...
thesource.com
Nia Long Reveals Her Youngest Son Is Having A Hard Time Following Split
In a sit-down interview with New York magazine’s The Cut, actress Nia Long revealed her recent breakup has been hard on her youngest son. Nia admitted she is exhausted by the life change and assuming the roles of both parents to her youngest son. Long says it’s difficult raising her youngest son without his father, Ime Udoka. The 52-year-old actress split from Udoka after he cheated on her with a Boston Celtics employee.
Essence
Shaunie Henderson Originally Thought It Would Be 'Really Boring' Dating Pastor Keion
The reality TV mogul and her husband, Pastor Keion Henderson, discussed how they started dating on the first episode of their new podcast. Pastor Keion Henderson and his wife, Basketball Wives producer and entrepreneur Shaunie Henderson, recently launched a podcast called The Groow Zone. The couple released the first episode, which was about how the pastor managed to woo a reality TV mogul, or “heathen,” as Shaunie joked during the chat.
lovemeow.com
Cat and Her One Kitten Pull Through Together with Help from Many, She Turns into a Stunner
A cat and her one kitten pulled through together with help from many people. She turned into quite a stunner. A 7-year-old cat, Sarabi, found herself at an emergency veterinary clinic when her family could no longer keep her and afford her care. 10 days before her arrival, she gave...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape Appears In Black And Red
With Air Max Day 2023 fast approaching, the Swoosh is gradually expanding upon several of their franchises, including but not limited to the “Terrascape” line-up. The Air Max Terrascape 90, of course, is seeing new colorways much like its siblings, this newly-revealed pair clothed in the classic “Black/Red” palette.
Ralphie the ‘Demon Dog’ Finds Forever Home With ‘Completely in Love’ New Mom
Remember Ralphie the demon dog? (How could you forget, right?) Well, the French Bulldog who went viral for being described as a “jerk” in his adoption ad has found a forever home. Ralphie the Demon Dog Gets Rehomed The 26-pound pup got his 15 minutes of internet fame last month after Niagra SPCA posted the […] The post Ralphie the ‘Demon Dog’ Finds Forever Home With ‘Completely in Love’ New Mom appeared first on DogTime.
Comments / 0