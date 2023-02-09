Open in App
Pennsylvania State
WBRE

Senator Fetterman hospitalized, tests rule out new stroke

By George StockburgerMadison Montag,

12 days ago

WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman was hospitalized on Wednesday after his office says he felt lightheaded while at a Senate Democratic retreat.

Fetterman, who was hospitalized after suffering a stroke last May, was taken to The George Washington University Hospital for tests which have now ruled out the possibility that Fetterman suffered a new stroke.

Fetterman’s office originally sent out a release that said “initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke, but doctors are running more tests and John is remaining overnight for observation. He is in good spirits and talking with his staff and family. We will provide more information when we have it.”

On Thursday, Fetterman’s office released a new statement that said, “About an hour ago, Senator John Fetterman received the results of his MRI. According to John’s doctors at The George Washington University Hospital, the results of the MRI, along with the results of all of the other tests the doctors ran, rule out a new stroke. He is being monitored with an EEG for signs of seizure – so far there are no signs of seizure, but he is still being monitored.”

News of Fetterman’s hospitalization comes less than 24 hours after he attended the State of the Union in Washington D.C.

Fetterman overcomes health issues, polls to win U.S. Senate seat

Following the stroke experienced last year, Fetterman underwent surgery to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator. Fetterman has said the stroke was caused by a heart condition called atrial fibrillation.

Fetterman’s doctor acknowledged in October that Fetterman continued to “exhibit symptoms of an auditory processing disorder which can come across as hearing difficulty” but that he was recovering well from the near-fatal stroke .

His doctor noted speech therapy would continue and concluded Fetterman is “well and shows strong commitment to maintaining good fitness and health practices. He has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office.”

Fetterman was able to participate in a debate hosted by abc27 less than a week after the letter was released. Since the stroke Fetterman has relied on closed captioning on the campaign trail, in the debate, and while working in the Senate.

Fetterman was sworn-in to the U.S. Senate on January 2 after defeating Republican Mehmet Oz with more than 51% of the vote. Fetterman’s victory helped Democrats retain control of the Senate.

In the Senate Fetterman serves on the Committees on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry; Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs; and Environment & Public Works. He also serves on the Joint Economic Committee and the Special Committee on Aging.

Pennsylvania’s senior U.S. Senator Bob Casey also recently experienced health issues after disclosing he was diagnosed with prostate cancer . Casey says he anticipates making a full recovery with minimal disruption to his work in the Senate.

This is a developing story

