Another quiet day in Michiana with sunshine and above-average temperatures to end the weekend. Highs today will hover around 50 and high pressure will keep clouds away. We'll continue to see sun to kick off the week, but expect breezy conditions and slightly cooler temperatures for Monday. Tuesday won't be as nice, the day will start partly cloudy but clouds build in throughout the day ahead of showers developing later in the day. Anyone with Valentine's Day dinner plans will want to bring an umbrella along. Rain and gusty winds will stick with us into Tuesday night, moving out earlier in the night. Wednesday will be dry, but still windy - temperatures will be the warmest of the week, in the upper 50's. Expect more rain and wind through the end of the week. We're keeping an eye on more impactful weather for Thursday with rain turning to snow leading into Friday.

MICHIANA, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO