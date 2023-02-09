ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michiana, MI

WNDU

Sunshine Sunday! Mild Temps! A True Stunner!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sunday: Plenty of sunshine once again. Highs in the upper 40s. Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Looking ahead: Sunshine fills back in for Monday afternoon with temps in the mid 40s. Temperatures will rise into the 50s to near 60 in the week ahead with chances for rain showers. A cold front on Thursday will drop temps into the 30s by Friday with some lake effect snow possible.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

More sunshine and above-average temperatures to round out the weekend

Another quiet day in Michiana with sunshine and above-average temperatures to end the weekend. Highs today will hover around 50 and high pressure will keep clouds away. We'll continue to see sun to kick off the week, but expect breezy conditions and slightly cooler temperatures for Monday. Tuesday won't be as nice, the day will start partly cloudy but clouds build in throughout the day ahead of showers developing later in the day. Anyone with Valentine's Day dinner plans will want to bring an umbrella along. Rain and gusty winds will stick with us into Tuesday night, moving out earlier in the night. Wednesday will be dry, but still windy - temperatures will be the warmest of the week, in the upper 50's. Expect more rain and wind through the end of the week. We're keeping an eye on more impactful weather for Thursday with rain turning to snow leading into Friday.
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

Your Super Bowl Sunday matchup: clear skies vs. warm temps

I hope you are ready for a streak of abnormally quiet weather because that is what is in store for Michiana in the next few days! A northerly high-pressure system passing through Canada is limiting the potential for cloud development, leaving us with clear skies going into tonight and Sunday. Super Bowl Sunday will be nothing short of pleasant with sunny skies and temperatures in the high 40s. Monday will feel quite similar to Sunday, although a few degrees cooler as clouds roll into the area. Make sure to double check your Valentines Day plans on Tuesday as we are expecting some light PM showers to develop into a steady rain just around midnight. Temperatures on Tuesday, however, will be the warmest of the week so far, sitting in the low 50s.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Water main break forms a sinkhole in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind.- A water main break resulted in a sinkhole near the intersection of Lynn Street and Borley Avenue Friday. Mayor Dave Wood shared a photo via Twitter as crews worked to repair the roadway. No vehicles were damaged and no one was injured. Emergency repair work is expected to...
MISHAWAKA, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Portage getting ready for two road projects

The city of Portage is gearing up for the Central Avenue West reconstruction. Director of planning and community development A.J. Monroe says some preliminary work has already begun, and the first phase of construction should start later this month. Central is tentatively scheduled to be closed entirely between Willowdale and Swanson from late April to late September.
PORTAGE, IN
22 WSBT

Vehicle crashes into South Bend building, causes temporary road closure

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A crash late Saturday night in South Bend has caused a temporary road closure. According to South Bend Police, a vehicle crashed into a building on Olive Street around 11:30 p.m. The driver was arrested, while a passenger received non-life-threatening injuries. Officials have closed...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Ethnic Festival to return to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s last Ethnic Festival was held about 20 years ago, but its next Ethnic Festival is just 212 days away. The 2023 version of the Ethnic Festival has been scheduled for Sept. 9. That’s the Saturday after Labor Day weekend. The new Ethnic Festival will be held in and around Howard Park. Details will be released at a later date.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Pet Vet: Urinary Issues in Pets

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If your pet is having accidents in the home, it can be a very frustrating situation. Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to tell us about urinary problems in dogs and cats, and how a solution could just be a vet-visit away.
SOUTH BEND, IN
News Now Warsaw

State’s ‘heat map’ shows hot spots for Narcan use

WARSAW — An online tool made available through the Indiana Department of Health is shedding light on how often Narcan is being used to fight the opioid epidemic. Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is the drug used to resuscitate people in the midst of an opioid overdose, which often involves fentanyl.
WARSAW, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

A Night to Shine in La Porte

(La Porte, IN) - On Friday night a special prom for some special people took place at La Porte’s First Church of God on East Lincolnway. The memorable evening, five months in the planning, was made possible by the Tim Tebow foundation and a host of local volunteers. Organizers said it’s the first time La Porte has hosted the nationwide program, known as a Night to Shine.
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

South Bend moves to buy old Claeys Candy building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like the city of South Bend will finally be in the “driver’s seat” where parking at its baseball stadium is concerned. The city has long leased some of the land it uses for stadium parking from the candy company next door to the ballpark.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

One person killed in I-94 crash in La Porte County

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - One person was killed in a crash on I-94, near mile marker 38, on Thursday, according to Indiana State Police. At 10:08 p.m., troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on eastbound I-94, about two miles west of exit 40 to Michigan City and La Porte.
LA PORTE, IN
WANE 15

Indiana man killed in Michigan snowmobile crash

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – An Indiana man has died as the result of a snowmobile crash in Luce County on Wednesday. According to Michigan State Police (MSP), troopers responded to an area near the intersection of Devil’s Hallow Lake Trail and County Road 371 around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say a Robert Huffmaster from […]
LUCE COUNTY, MI

