ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Vestal Museum Displays Glass Artifacts Found in Downtown Binghamton

The Vestal Museum is displaying glass artifacts found at Downtown excavation sites. The museum's project, titled "Found in the Ground," features an assortment of glass artifacts that were extracted from the site of Twin River Commons and the Binghamton Bus Station. Some of the displayed findings show a unique picture of everyday life in the past.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

These Are The Top 5 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety of cuisines to choose from. And it is not just New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have excellent restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Caribbean to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Kristen Thorne officially named new Elmira Chief of Police

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Kristen Thorne officially became the 20th Police Chief of the city of Elmira in a ceremony Friday afternoon. Family, friends and fellow officers gathered in the City of Elmira to see Thorne officially be appointed to Chief of Police. “There were numerous agencies; Horseheads PD, the...
ELMIRA, NY
Binghamton University Pipe Dream

‘No justice, no peace!’: Students march to honor Tyre Nichols

“No Justice, No Peace,” echoed around Binghamton University as students and community members marched in solidarity for Tyre Nichols. On Feb. 8, the Black Student Union (BSU) organized a march and rally for Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who was beaten by Memphis Police Department officers and died days later. The protest started in front of the MarketPlace, with members of the BSU leading a moment of silence for Nichols. It was followed by an open mic, where BSU members and other students were given opportunities to speak. Organizers passed out black flags with the names of Black Americans who were killed by police. Protesters then marched down the Spine through the Lecture Hall and Glenn G. Bartle Library, stopping periodically to remember past victims of police violence.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WKTV

Scam and arrest in Cayuga County prompts warning for others

THROOP, NY (WKTV) - An arrest out of Cayuga County serves as a warning for people to hold on to their money and use caution when it comes to potential scams. On Wednesday, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported larceny complaint in the Town of Throop. It was reported that an elderly couple had been contacted by a subject via telephone claiming to be their grandson. The individual told them that he was in jail and needed money to make bail after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. Unaware that it was a scam, the couple went to the bank and withdrew $9,500.00 cash, believing they were helping their grandson.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

U-Haul Trailer Missing Out Of Syracuse Area Mysteriously Returned 14 Years Later

How did you miss this story from 2018? A missing U-Haul trailer was returned 14 years later after going missing in Syracuse. Weird right?. Where was this trailer for more than 14 years? Was it truly moving across America? Over the weekend, I stumbled into a YouTube rabbit hole of missing objects showing up long after they go missing. I was starting to fall asleep when a video about Syracuse caught my little ears.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

B'Ville Diner returning to 24 hours, two days a week

Baldwinsville, N.Y. — The B'ville Diner, a longtime staple of the Baldwinsville community is trying to take back its status as the place to hangout 24 hours a day. For the first time since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, the diner will be open 24 hours on Friday and Saturday.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
waer.org

Local artist honors victims of Syracuse gun violence in new mural

A mural is set to be unveiled Saturday on Syracuse’s West Side to honor victims of gun violence. It features Kihary Blue, Rashadd Walker, Dior Harris and Torres-Ortiz. All individuals were killed in gang-related violence, ranging in age from 11 months to 19 years old. Co-founder of Rebirth Syracuse...
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

My Weather App isn't Working!

Have you ever wondered why your Weather App says it's cloudy, but you are observing snow showers outside your front door? There's a reason behind this! The National Weather Service has a Radar near Binghamton. This Radar provides coverage for use in the Twin Tiers. However, not everyone gets the same coverage from this Radar! The farther away you are from a Radar, the more likely it is that Radar won't tell you the full story.
BINGHAMTON, NY
localsyr.com

The NYS Blues Fest headliners announced

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Buckle up, the New York State Blues Festival is bringing three days of tunes to Chevy Court, at the New York State Fairgrounds!. This festival is free to attend so make your way down, all ages are welcome!. Thursday, June 15, 2023. Blood Brothers –...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy