Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
Related
On National 211 Day, group reminds Central New Yorkers about ways to get help
Syracuse N.Y. –– Calls to Central New York’s 211 hotline were down slightly in 2022, according to a local center that helps people in crisis. The helpline is a confidential service that allows counselors to connect individuals with human and community services, such as help getting food, shelter or health care services.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Vestal Museum Displays Glass Artifacts Found in Downtown Binghamton
The Vestal Museum is displaying glass artifacts found at Downtown excavation sites. The museum's project, titled "Found in the Ground," features an assortment of glass artifacts that were extracted from the site of Twin River Commons and the Binghamton Bus Station. Some of the displayed findings show a unique picture of everyday life in the past.
urbancny.com
Disbanding of Syracuse cold case unit means longer odds for victims’ families
It’s been 47 years since Terry Cornell was found murdered in Syracuse but her sister, Robin Cornell Gushlaw, is still waiting for answers. “To this day you still wonder is it someone we knew,” she said. “Could it have been that person? You go back and think.”
These Are The Top 5 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety of cuisines to choose from. And it is not just New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have excellent restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Caribbean to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down.
NewsChannel 36
Kristen Thorne officially named new Elmira Chief of Police
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Kristen Thorne officially became the 20th Police Chief of the city of Elmira in a ceremony Friday afternoon. Family, friends and fellow officers gathered in the City of Elmira to see Thorne officially be appointed to Chief of Police. “There were numerous agencies; Horseheads PD, the...
Bus service cuts have caused lasting trouble for some riders, but TCAT is aiming to turn things around
ITHACA, N.Y.—Over the last few years, the regular bus passengers of Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) have had to contend with reduced service levels due to the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing challenges that the bus company has faced. The most impacted populations include people with incomes too low to...
Missing! New York State Police Seek Your Help Locating These 2 Individuals
Have you ever had a friend or family member go missing? At first you think they will pop up at any moment. Then you start to get worried that something is wrong. As time passes panic can begin to set in and you start reaching out for help locating your loved one.
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
‘No justice, no peace!’: Students march to honor Tyre Nichols
“No Justice, No Peace,” echoed around Binghamton University as students and community members marched in solidarity for Tyre Nichols. On Feb. 8, the Black Student Union (BSU) organized a march and rally for Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who was beaten by Memphis Police Department officers and died days later. The protest started in front of the MarketPlace, with members of the BSU leading a moment of silence for Nichols. It was followed by an open mic, where BSU members and other students were given opportunities to speak. Organizers passed out black flags with the names of Black Americans who were killed by police. Protesters then marched down the Spine through the Lecture Hall and Glenn G. Bartle Library, stopping periodically to remember past victims of police violence.
How Late Into Spring Has Binghamton Gotten Surprise Snow?
As I write this article during the second week of February 2023, to date, the total snowfall for this winter according to the Binghamton National Weather Service is 38 inches as recorded at the Binghamton Airport, and that's just over a foot less than normal. The Binghamton National Weather Service...
NYSP: 3 people charged with grand larceny after scamming $24,000 from elderly couple
New York State Police say the perpetrators sent a courier via Uber Package to pick up the money, which they had ordered to place in a box, and be delivered to them at a location in Syracuse.
Union sues Upstate University Hospital to reinstate nurse fired for refusing Covid shot
Syracuse, N.Y — A union is suing SUNY Upstate University Hospital to make it reinstate a nurse fired for failing to get a state mandated Covid vaccination. The Public Employees Federation, which represents nurses at Upstate and other state hospitals, filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Upstate in Onondaga County Supreme Court.
WKTV
Scam and arrest in Cayuga County prompts warning for others
THROOP, NY (WKTV) - An arrest out of Cayuga County serves as a warning for people to hold on to their money and use caution when it comes to potential scams. On Wednesday, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported larceny complaint in the Town of Throop. It was reported that an elderly couple had been contacted by a subject via telephone claiming to be their grandson. The individual told them that he was in jail and needed money to make bail after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. Unaware that it was a scam, the couple went to the bank and withdrew $9,500.00 cash, believing they were helping their grandson.
U-Haul Trailer Missing Out Of Syracuse Area Mysteriously Returned 14 Years Later
How did you miss this story from 2018? A missing U-Haul trailer was returned 14 years later after going missing in Syracuse. Weird right?. Where was this trailer for more than 14 years? Was it truly moving across America? Over the weekend, I stumbled into a YouTube rabbit hole of missing objects showing up long after they go missing. I was starting to fall asleep when a video about Syracuse caught my little ears.
cnycentral.com
B'Ville Diner returning to 24 hours, two days a week
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — The B'ville Diner, a longtime staple of the Baldwinsville community is trying to take back its status as the place to hangout 24 hours a day. For the first time since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, the diner will be open 24 hours on Friday and Saturday.
First adult-use cannabis dispensary in Upstate NY, Southern Tier opens for business
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — The first adult-use cannabis dispensary north of New York City opened for business Friday on Court Street in Binghamton. It's no short drive for Western New Yorkers, at seven hours round-trip, but it is half the distance to the next-closest legal dispensaries in Manhattan. Just Breathe....
waer.org
Local artist honors victims of Syracuse gun violence in new mural
A mural is set to be unveiled Saturday on Syracuse’s West Side to honor victims of gun violence. It features Kihary Blue, Rashadd Walker, Dior Harris and Torres-Ortiz. All individuals were killed in gang-related violence, ranging in age from 11 months to 19 years old. Co-founder of Rebirth Syracuse...
Broome County desperate for workers
The county government is struggling to fill about 400 open positions.
NewsChannel 36
My Weather App isn't Working!
Have you ever wondered why your Weather App says it's cloudy, but you are observing snow showers outside your front door? There's a reason behind this! The National Weather Service has a Radar near Binghamton. This Radar provides coverage for use in the Twin Tiers. However, not everyone gets the same coverage from this Radar! The farther away you are from a Radar, the more likely it is that Radar won't tell you the full story.
Cortland man allegedly sent harassing messages to child
A Cortland man has been arrested for sending harassing messages to a child.
localsyr.com
The NYS Blues Fest headliners announced
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Buckle up, the New York State Blues Festival is bringing three days of tunes to Chevy Court, at the New York State Fairgrounds!. This festival is free to attend so make your way down, all ages are welcome!. Thursday, June 15, 2023. Blood Brothers –...
Comments / 0