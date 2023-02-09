Read full article on original website
Small Town Charm: 3 "Hidden" Gems in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is known for its charming and quaint small towns. Some of the more popular places to visit are Jim Thorpe, New Hope, and Lititz (also named the coolest small town in the country back in the day).
Opinion: Pennsylvania Might Be the Next State to Legalize Recreational Marijuana
It seems as though legalizing recreational marijuana in PA is becoming a bipartisan effort. Pennsylvania seems to be on the cusp of legalizing recreational cannabis. The former Governor and Lt. Governor, Tom Wolf and John Fetterman made it a large part of their agenda, but the Republicans had the majority in the state House and Senate, and they couldn't come to any agreements on how to move forward.
OnlyInYourState
The Unique Restaurant In Pennsylvania Where Every Order Comes With A Free Smiley Cookie
Every Pennsylvania restaurant has that one characteristic that sets it apart from all others – whether it’s a unique setting like a former library, or it serves sandwiches topped with fries. There’s another Pennsylvania restaurant, a locally-founded and run chain, that’s known for a few things, too. If you haven’t been to this Pennsylvania institution, you probably want to add it to the top of your must-visit list.
New guidelines from Pa. commission could end battle reenactments at certain sites
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A new decision by a state commission could spell the end of battle reenactments at certain Pennsylvania historical sites, including one in Westmoreland County. Depending on who you speak to, the new state guidelines are either eliminating history for the sake of political correctness or making the reenactments more genuine by having native peoples play the roles their long-lost relatives did in real life.The Battle of Bushy Run reenactment at the historic site just outside of Jeannette shows British soldiers ambushed by a group of Native Americans representing various local tribes. "They've been doing this for over 40...
Pennsylvania issues $9 million for crisis services
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s battle against addiction and mental illness continues as the state announced almost $9 million in grants to expand treatment for those in crisis. The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs will supply four county organizations with grants of up to $3 million to create or expand their crisis stabilization centers, aimed at serving those struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues. “There has never...
travelawaits.com
13 Cozy Pennsylvania Towns To Snuggle Up In This Winter
Are you dreaming of a cozy winter getaway that embraces the snow-filled season? All around Pennsylvania, small towns offer scenic beauty, warm hospitality, and plenty of activities to keep you busy during your stay! From quaint shops to delicious local cuisine and one-of-a-kind attractions, these charming towns make for an ideal destination when searching for a tranquil place to escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
Funding for school districts across PA may change
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The educational landscape in Pennsylvania could soon change after a commonwealth court ruling. A judge found that Pennsylvania was violating the constitutional rights of students, namely in poorer districts, by the way, it allocates state funds to districts. Words like “Historic and landmark” are being used to describe the judge’s ruling. […]
