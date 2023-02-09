Read full article on original website
In East Palo Alto, about 30 miles south of San Francisco, nearly four inches of rain fell on New Year's Eve, as a storm parked over the San Francisco Bay Area. Trees came down. The power went out. Murky brown water from San Francisquito Creek spilled into a neighborhood of mostly low-income apartments and single-family homes.
The U.S. military shot down a "high-altitude object" over Alaska within the last hour, said John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council. The object was tracked over Alaska at an altitude of 40,000 feet over the past 24 hours, Kirby told reporters at the White House briefing. It was deemed to pose a "reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flights" and "out of an abundance of caution" Biden ordered it to be shot down at the recommendation of Pentagon leaders, Kirby said.
*** The American public could barely get over dramatic news of an alleged Chinese spy balloon floating over the U.S. before the U.S. military spotted a second so-called high-altitude object. This time, the military took it down as it was floating over Alaska to avoid danger to commercial flights. NPR's Jenna McLaughlin joins us now. Jenna, thanks so much for being with us.
It's been nearly a week since the U.S. shot down the spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. The incident is reverberating in Washington as the Navy and FBI work to recover the balloon's remains.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Fewer than five months after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration flew about 50 migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, Mass. – a move that cost the state around $1.5 million and is the subject of legal challenges – the Republican supermajority in the legislature has granted the administration another $10 million to transport migrants from other states.
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Democratic Congressmen Maxwell Frost of Florida and Republican Mike Lawler of New York about the president's State of the Union speech.
RALEIGH, N.C. — A bill increasing punishments for violent protests following the 2020 demonstrations over George Floyd's murder passed the North Carolina House on Wednesday despite harsh criticism from social justice advocates. Some bipartisan support signals a potential override of any veto by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who issued one that blocked similar legislation two years ago.
It's been a bit of a rough week for The Walt Disney Company. CEO Bob Iger announced yesterday that the corporation is cutting 7,000 jobs in an attempt to slash more than 5 billion in costs. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Yeah, and this comes just as Florida is expected to end...
RALEIGH, N.C. — A federal appeals court sided again with North Carolina's attorney general on Wednesday, saying a 1931 libel law is most likely unconstitutional. Josh Stein has sought to block a fellow Democrat from using the law to prosecute him over a 2020 campaign commercial. In a unanimous...
The FBI is conducting a search of former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home, according to a source familiar with the matter and a Justice Department official.
Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., was discharged from the George Washington University Hospital Friday afternoon. He spent Wednesday night in the hospital after feeling lightheaded. Tests ruled out a stroke and found no evidence of a seizure, Fetterman's communications director, Joe Calvello, wrote in a news release. "John is looking forward...
Representative Angie Craig, D-Minn., is bruised but otherwise OK after fighting off an attacker in the elevator of her D.C. apartment building Thursday. Police say the suspected assailant, 26-year-old Kendrick Hamlin, is in custody, charged with simple assault. The attack did not appear to be politically motivated, said Craig's chief of staff, Nick Coe, in a statement.
FBI agents recovered a single classified document from former Vice President Mike Pence's residence in Indiana yesterday. Now, that's on top of the small number of documents that one of Mr. Pence's aides reported finding at the house earlier this year. NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson has been covering the story. Carrie, thanks so much for being with us.
