Prisoners are set to be held in police cells within weeks as plans to cut “acute and sudden” overcrowding in jails were put into action.Last year, the Government announced it had asked to use 400 police cells to hold inmates after a surge in overcrowding in male prisons and youth jails over the last few months.Justice minister Damian Hinds told MPs it was the “first time ever” such a rapid increase had occurred, while the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) described an “unprecedented increase” in the number of offenders coming into prisons in the north of England.On Monday, the MoJ gave...

6 DAYS AGO