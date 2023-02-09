ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Birmingham brothers jailed after woman's spine severed

Two brothers have been jailed over disorder in which a woman's spine was partially severed, "nearly paralysing" her. Brandon Holmes, 25, stabbed her in the back and she required surgery to remove the tip of a knife, police said. Meanwhile, elder brother Dale Holmes, 32, hit someone with a scaffolding...
BBC

Stop using hotels to house migrant children, say charities

More than 100 charities have written to Rishi Sunak calling for an end to housing child asylum seekers in hotels, after about 200 went missing. The organisations warned the prime minster that children were at risk of exploitation, with one calling it a "child protection scandal". There is concern children...
BBC

Pair jailed for neglecting and assaulting children

A man and woman who left four young children hungry in a rubbish-strewn house have both been jailed for a year. Shane Curran, 47, and Nicola McCall, 44, were found guilty of neglecting the children, three of whom were also physically assaulted, while living at a house in Glasgow's southside.
BBC

Cardiff: Drag queen was reported as missing by husband, inquest hears

A man was found dead in a city centre after being reported missing by his husband, an inquest has heard. Darren Haydn Meah-Moore's body was found on Park Lane, in Cardiff city centre, at about 19:35 GMT on 22 January. The 39-year-old from Newport was a drag artist who performed...
BBC

Illegal cigarettes found hidden in Newcastle-under-Lyme shop ceiling

A shopkeeper has been handed a suspended jail term for selling illegal tobacco in Newcastle-under-Lyme. Jamal Mohammed pleaded guilty to 28 charges relating to the sale and supply of a stash with a street value of more than £21,000. Trading Standards officers found the packets hidden in the ceiling...
BBC

Five arrested after Ashford schoolgirl hurt in racial attack

Five people have been arrested after a teenage girl was injured in what police have described as a "serious racially aggravated assault" outside a school. A 16-year-old girl, two girls aged 11, a 39-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man have been arrested. A sixth suspect, a 15-year-old girl, is being...
BBC

Watch: WW2 bomb goes off in unplanned detonation

The moment a World War Two bomb exploded in an unplanned detonation has been captured in aerial pictures. The footage released by Norfolk Police shows smoke and debris rising high into the air in Great Yarmouth. All Army and emergency service personnel have been accounted for, the force said. Work...
The Independent

Prisoners to be held in police cells after surge in jail overcrowding

Prisoners are set to be held in police cells within weeks as plans to cut “acute and sudden” overcrowding in jails were put into action.Last year, the Government announced it had asked to use 400 police cells to hold inmates after a surge in overcrowding in male prisons and youth jails over the last few months.Justice minister Damian Hinds told MPs it was the “first time ever” such a rapid increase had occurred, while the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) described an “unprecedented increase” in the number of offenders coming into prisons in the north of England.On Monday, the MoJ gave...
BBC

AKA shot dead: Top South African rapper killed with friend

One of South Africa's leading rappers, popularly known as AKA, has been shot dead outside a restaurant in the coastal city of Durban. Kiernan Forbes was killed along with his close friend, the chef and entrepreneur Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane. The pair are thought to have been on their way to...
BBC

Child abuser Andrew Hadwin dies in HMP Durham awaiting sentence

A child abuser who fed his victims soap and forced them into boiling showers has died in prison while awaiting sentence. Andrew Hadwin, 39, and his partner Cheryl Pickles, 35, both of Bowburn, County Durham, were found guilty of child neglect in January. Hadwin, who was also convicted of raping...
BBC

Archie Battersbee died in prank gone wrong - coroner

Archie Battersbee died accidentally following a "prank or experiment" that went wrong, a coroner concluded. Archie, 12, was found unconscious at the family home in Southend-on-Sea on 7 April. He died four months later in August, following his parents' legal battle with the NHS hospital treating him in London. The...
The Independent

Mother finally granted temporary visa to visit daughter left fighting for her life in Florida hospital

A Colombian mother was finally granted a humanitarian visa that allowed her to fly to the US and be by her daughter’s side as she fights for her life. Hellen Pachon, 21, suffered life-threatening injuries during a vehicle crash on 26 January in Broward County, Florida. According to her mother Paola Andrea Duran, Ms Pachon has two broken legs, severe lung injuries and several broken ribs as a result of the accident. But what concerned doctors at Broward Health North the most is that Ms Pachon also suffered a serious brain injury. Ms Duran said that she was informed...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BBC

Birmingham car cannibals leaves woman 'in shock'

A woman has spoken of her shock after returning to her car to find it stripped of parts. Charaya White, 28, from Birmingham, said she suffered a panic attack when she found much of her Citroen C1 had been scavenged at the city's New Canal Street car park in May 2022.
BBC

I felt like a monster after stabbing baby, mum tells Belfast court

A woman who stabbed her baby and toddler told police she "felt like a monster", her trial has heard. The mother is charged with murdering her eight-week-old son and attempting to murder his two-year-old sister in July 2021. She accepts she stabbed the children but denies the charges. On Thursday,...
BBC

Epsom College: Gun law plea renewed after family found dead

A woman fighting for changes to UK gun laws after her sister and nieces were shot dead has demanded immediate action after the Epsom College tragedy. Emma Ambler's sister Kelly Fitzgibbons and her two daughters were killed in Sussex in 2020 by partner Robert Needham who then killed himself. She...

