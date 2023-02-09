Read full article on original website
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
As the earthquake death toll soars, so does criticism of Turkey's government response
ISTANBUL — Rescuers continue to search for bodies from underneath thousands of toppled buildings in southern Turkey, and more than 380,000 people in the region have been left homeless. Monday's magnitude 7.8 earthquake and its hundreds of aftershocks are historic in scale and would be difficult for the best...
The earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria has impacted a community in New Jersey
Jasmine Garsd is an Argentine-American journalist living in New York. She is currently NPR's Criminal Justice correspondent and the host of The Last Cup. She started her career as the co-host of Alt.Latino, an NPR show about Latin music. Throughout her reporting career she's focused extensively on women's issues and immigrant communities in America. She's currently writing a book of stories about women she's met throughout her travels.
Survivors are still being found as the earthquake's death toll tops 25,000
ANTAKYA, Turkey— Rescue crews on Saturday pulled more survivors, including entire families, from toppled buildings despite diminishing hopes as the death toll of the enormous quake that struck a border region of Turkey and Syria five days ago surpassed 25,000. Dramatic rescues were being broadcast on Turkish television, including...
Hopes fade as rescuers press search for quake survivors in Turkey and Syria
ISTANBUL — Rescue workers pressed their search Thursday across Turkey and Syria for survivors from this week's massive earthquake and aftershocks as the window to find people alive began to close. Rescue crews braved freezing temperatures to pull bodies from the rubble of thousands of buildings that have toppled...
After a decade of war, quake that struck northwest Syria made a bad situation worse
The United States Treasury Department says that it will issue a license permitting earthquake aid to arrive in Syria that would have otherwise been prohibited by U.S. sanctions. According to the United Nations, northwestern Syria is home to about 1.8 million displaced people who are already suffering from more than a decade of war - and now this. Among the international aid groups on the ground is Mercy Corps. I spoke earlier by Skype with the group's Syria country director, Kieren Barnes, and he told me about the particular challenges of providing earthquake relief in the area.
Syrian refugees starting over in Turkey are hit hard by the earthquake
Over 20,000 people are dead from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, according to the Associated Press. The Turkish government reported that over 3,000 buildings have collapsed. Assalah Shikhani, 35, is one of the hundreds of thousands who have been left homeless by the earthquakes. She lives with her...
Earthquake survivors in northern Syria. already ravaged by war, are unable to receive aid
In northern Syria, people already displaced by civil war are now suffering from the effects of this week's earthquake. But aid has been unable to reach them.
The earthquake in Turkey could have political aftershocks
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Turkey correspondent for The Economist, Piotr Zalewski, about the political implications in the aftermath of the earthquake there.
Northern Syria is desperate for aid after the earthquake
We're going to begin tonight's program in Syria, where survivors are desperate for help after the earthquake that killed thousands of their loved ones and left even more without homes and in the cold. The death toll is actually higher in Turkey. Altogether, more than 28,000 have died in the two countries. But while aid is flowing into Turkey, in Syria, it's another story. There's a civil war there, and the government still opposes aid going directly to large areas controlled by rebels. NPR's Ruth Sherlock got rare permission from Turkey to cross the border into rebel-held northern Syria and has this report.
Iranians are protesting their government on the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution
Today is Revolution Day in Iran, the anniversary of the Islamic revolution that toppled the U.S.-backed shah. This year, many Iranians are protesting the government that came to power. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is...
The U.S. military shot down an unidentified object over Canada's Yukon territory
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he ordered the take-down of an unidentified object flying over Canada's Yukon territory on Saturday. The object was shot down by a U.S. F-22 from the U.S. and Canadian North American Aerospace Defense Command, Trudeau said. "I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian...
A rare glimpse of the earthquake aftermath in rebel-held Syria
NPR got a rare glimpse into the earthquake zone in rebel-held Syria, where it's been incredibly difficult to get aid in and news out. The disaster left devastation and people crying out for more aid. Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and...
In Turkey, the focus shifts from rescuing earthquake survivors to recovering bodies
The vast destruction of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria is becoming clearer with each day. The scene in one flattened city that has a population over a million gives a glimpse at the scale.
Economists face off about where the country is headed this year
Economists — team recession and team soft landing — are facing off about where the U.S. is headed in 2023. At stake is what this year is going to hold for Americans' jobs, finances and futures. Stacey Vanek Smith is the co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet...
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
