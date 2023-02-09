Hudson died at London's Charing Cross hospital Friday following a short illness, his family said in a statement Acclaimed film director Hugh Hudson, who is best known for directing the Oscar-winning film Chariots of Fire, has died at the age of 86. Hudson's family confirmed the news to The Guardian, who first reported the story, saying the "beloved husband and father" had died at London's Charing Cross hospital on Friday following a "short illness." The family did not provide any other details about the cause of death. Hudson got...

18 HOURS AGO