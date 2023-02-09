Read full article on original website
Birmingham car cannibals leaves woman 'in shock'
A woman has spoken of her shock after returning to her car to find it stripped of parts. Charaya White, 28, from Birmingham, said she suffered a panic attack when she found much of her Citroen C1 had been scavenged at the city's New Canal Street car park in May 2022.
Cardiff: Drag queen was reported as missing by husband, inquest hears
A man was found dead in a city centre after being reported missing by his husband, an inquest has heard. Darren Haydn Meah-Moore's body was found on Park Lane, in Cardiff city centre, at about 19:35 GMT on 22 January. The 39-year-old from Newport was a drag artist who performed...
Great Yarmouth: Clear-up begins after World War Two bomb explodes
Clear-up operations are under way after a World War Two bomb exploded while work was carried out to defuse it. Army specialists were attempting to disarm the device at Bollards Quay in Great Yarmouth on Friday when an unplanned detonation happened at about 17:00 GMT. People on social media said...
Charity walk by Gloucestershire man nears end
A man from Gloucestershire has almost completed a 4,000 mile walk around the coast of England and Wales. Steve Tilley, 63, set off from his home in Slimbridge last March and has slept in a tent, at times enduring freezing temperatures. After almost 12 months on the road he will...
Most motorcycle road races in Northern Ireland cancelled
Most motorcycle road racing, short circuit racing and trials in Northern Ireland have been cancelled for 2023. After an emergency meeting, the organising clubs deemed it impossible to run events because of soaring insurance charges. However, the BBC understands the organisers of the flagship North West 200 are hoping it...
Lady Jane Grey: Grant to preserve ruins of nine days' queen's home
Plans to protect the ruins of the birthplace of England's nine days' queen Lady Jane Grey have been helped by a Historic England grant. The heritage watchdog has given £37,160 to help assess the condition of Bradgate House, in Leicestershire. Much of the mansion, now within Bradgate Park, has...
From Headingley 1948 to Mount Maunganui 2022: travelling through time to witness the best matches
The second part of the fantasy travelogue revisits iconic matches in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies and England
BBC: The broadcaster's first recording from Wales
Until 13 February 1923, if you had turned on a radio in Wales, all you would have heard would have been static fuzz, and maybe some Morse code if you were lucky. But 100 years ago on Monday, all that changed when 5WA - an indirect ancestor of BBC Radio Wales - took to the air.
Trei Daley named as Hackney Wick stabbing victim
Police investigating a double stabbing have identified a man who died in the early hours of Saturday. Trei Daley, 26, of Bromley, south London, died after being stabbed close to the Colour Factory nightclub in Queen's Yard, off White Post Lane in Hackney Wick, east London. Mr Daley and a...
Six Nations 2023: Warren Gatland admits Wales are in a 'bit of a hole'
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off:16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 26 February.
Great Yarmouth: Huge blast after unplanned WW2 bomb detonation
A World War Two bomb found in Great Yarmouth has detonated while work was being done to defuse it, causing a huge blast that was heard for miles. Army specialists were attempting to disarm it when there was an unplanned detonation at about 17:00 GMT. People on social media said...
Scottish Cup: Hamilton Accies captain Dylan McGowan on facing 'special' Hearts
Scottish Cup last 16: Hamilton Academical v Hearts. Date: Friday 10 February Venue: ZLX Stadium, Hamilton Kick-off: 19:45 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Scotland & iPlayer from 19:30 plus stream & text updates at BBC Sport website & app. Day one of a new job can be daunting. Many...
Netball Super League 2023: Defending champions Manchester Thunder win on opening day
Manchester Thunder got their title defence off to a winning start with victory over Celtic Dragons at the Netball Super League season opener in Nottingham. The four-time champions comfortably beat the Welsh outfit 68-42. Loughborough Lightning kicked off the bumper day with a ruthless 86-52 victory over Team Bath in...
Lidl wins appeal to build Brentwood supermarket
Lidl has won an appeal to build a town centre supermarket after plans were refused over traffic concerns. Brentwood Borough Council, advised by the county council, had denied plans for the store and 46 flats on Wales Way, off Ongar Road. It said a four-stage signal junction would have been...
Bix crash: Man killed was 'wonderful human'
The brother of a man killed in a car crash has said his family were "so immensely proud of the wonderful human being he was". Sammy Phillips, 19, and a 22-year-old friend, were the occupants of a BMW when it crashed on Friday. It crashed into a tree on the...
Australia begin T20 World Cup defence with emphatic defeat of New Zealand
Australia claimed a dominant 97-run win over their trans-Tasman rivals in their tournament opener in Paarl
Hugh Hudson, Director of Chariots of Fire, Dead at 86
Hudson died at London's Charing Cross hospital Friday following a short illness, his family said in a statement Acclaimed film director Hugh Hudson, who is best known for directing the Oscar-winning film Chariots of Fire, has died at the age of 86. Hudson's family confirmed the news to The Guardian, who first reported the story, saying the "beloved husband and father" had died at London's Charing Cross hospital on Friday following a "short illness." The family did not provide any other details about the cause of death. Hudson got...
Glamorgan: Welsh county will prepare for the 2023 season in Zimbabwe
Glamorgan's cricketers will visit Zimbabwe for their pre-season preparations, in their first spell abroad since before the Covid pandemic. They will be in southern Africa between March 1st and 17th. While there Glamorgan will face Durham, as well as playing local opponents in red-ball and limited-overs matches. "Zimbabwe offers a...
Turkey earthquake: Family caught in disaster after attending funeral
A grieving family who flew from the UK for a funeral found themselves in the middle of a disaster after getting caught up in the Turkey earthquake. Eylem Yildiz travelled to Besni for Wednesday's ceremony from Swindon, Wiltshire, with three relatives after her father died on Tuesday, 31 January. Daughter...
Far-right extremist jailed after Lake District tunnel plan
A far-right extremist group discussed creating an underground Lake District base, a court has heard. "Chief propagandist" Kurt McGowan, of Workington, Cumbria, was jailed for seven years after pleading guilty to seven terrorist offences. The cell called him "our very own Goebbels", a reference to Nazi Joseph Goebbels, in a...
