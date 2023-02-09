ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NOLA82
3d ago

This doesn't make sense to me, neither. Why not leave the name Lawless? Isn't there an MLK school located blocks away at N. Claiborne & Fats Domino? Not my battle; just curious.

NOLA.com

Personnel moves at St. Tammany Corp., Dignity Memorial, Steeg Law Firm

-- Erica Fryoux has joined Dignity Memorial as marketing campaign manager. Fryoux will oversee community development and coordinate pre-planning seminars for seven Greater New Orleans area funeral homes: Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home & Cemeteries, Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, St. Bernard Memorial Funeral Home & Gardens, Mount Olivet Cemetery, H.C. Alexander Funeral Home and Grace Funeral Home & St. Lazarus of Bethany Memorial Garden.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Professor Longhair’s daughter works to preserve father’s legacy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over the next two weeks, Mardi Gras goers will hear one song, perhaps more than any other. Professor Longhair’s Big Chief is a carnival anthem, and his daughter is determined to keep her father’s legacy alive. Since 1990, Professor Longhair’s daughter, Patricia Byrd, has...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

James Gill: Carnival not what it used to be, when parades had class

Beads, according to research conducted by my colleague Doug MacCash, became part of Mardi Gras currency in New Orleans shortly before World War 1. Float riders tossed trinkets and beads to the crowds, but this was a more modest era, long before young ladies would flash intimate parts of their anatomy in exchange for a few worthless pieces of plastic on a string.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Fire extinguished Sunday inside Orleans Parish Civil District Court

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Firefighters worked to quell a fire inside the Orleans Parish Civil District Court early Sunday (Feb. 12). More than two dozen firefighters from eight units of the New Orleans Fire Department responded to the fire, which first was reported at 7:12 a.m., according to NOFD spokesman Capt. Edwin Holmes.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

City of Mandeville looking at panhandler options

MANDEVILLE, La (WGNO) — Responding to complaints from residents, Mandeville city leaders are asking a law firm for help dealing with panhandlers in the city. During Thursday’s meeting of the Mandeville City Council, the council approved a resolution to hire the Holland & Knight law firm to research the topic.
MANDEVILLE, LA

