NOLA82
3d ago
This doesn't make sense to me, neither. Why not leave the name Lawless? Isn't there an MLK school located blocks away at N. Claiborne & Fats Domino? Not my battle; just curious.
NOLA.com
School district can remove Martin Luther King Jr. name from Lower 9th Ward school, judge rules
The Orleans Parish School Board can physically remove the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. High School name from a Lower 9th Ward high school and replace it with Dr. Alfred Lawless, a judge in New Orleans ruled Friday. Civil District Court Judge Omar K. Mason issued the decision after hearing...
NOLA.com
2 New Orleans schools, Mildred Osborne Charter and Akili Academy, will merge next year
The operators of Mildred Osborne Charter School and Akili Academy in New Orleans relinquished their charters this week and plan to form a new school at Mildred Osborne’s Kenilworth campus next school year. Crescent City Schools, which runs Akili and several other schools in the city, and Arise Schools,...
Call-to-action: “Keep our students marching in parades safe”
Some marching units can number up to 500 students including pep teams, band, flag teams, cheerleaders and majorettes.
NOLA.com
Personnel moves at St. Tammany Corp., Dignity Memorial, Steeg Law Firm
-- Erica Fryoux has joined Dignity Memorial as marketing campaign manager. Fryoux will oversee community development and coordinate pre-planning seminars for seven Greater New Orleans area funeral homes: Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home & Cemeteries, Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, St. Bernard Memorial Funeral Home & Gardens, Mount Olivet Cemetery, H.C. Alexander Funeral Home and Grace Funeral Home & St. Lazarus of Bethany Memorial Garden.
WDSU
Some are questioning work of New Orleans 'Nightlife Mayor,' Cantrell defends appointee
NEW ORLEANS — In the French Quarter, there are plenty of nuisance issues, from noise, to overcrowded short-term rentals, to trash in public. And as parades start rolling, the city's most storied neighborhood will be on full display. Last summer, to help polish the quarter and other areas, the...
NOLA.com
Tired of fielding complaints, Mandeville City Council to hire expert on panhandling laws
Citing calls from unhappy constituents about the growing number of panhandlers, the Mandeville City Council voted to spend $5,000 for a New York-based attorney who specializes in 1st Amendment issues to provide an overview of what other cities have tried to do to prohibit them. Skelly Kreller was the sole...
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council leaders demand answers on LaToya Cantrell mailer sent using city funds
The at-large members of the New Orleans City Council are demanding to know how City Hall paid for a mailer touting Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s accomplishments sent to over 100,000 New Orleans households at a cost of more than $50,000. In a letter sent to Cantrell communications director Gregory Joseph...
Why Is Newell obsessed with Mayor Latoya Cantrell?
I love these texts…“Newell, are you obsessed with Mayor Cantrell?” I don’t think so. Obviously you believe that I am. But when people are pointing out that there’s a lack of attention to the crime problem for years, what is one to do?
fox8live.com
Professor Longhair’s daughter works to preserve father’s legacy
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over the next two weeks, Mardi Gras goers will hear one song, perhaps more than any other. Professor Longhair’s Big Chief is a carnival anthem, and his daughter is determined to keep her father’s legacy alive. Since 1990, Professor Longhair’s daughter, Patricia Byrd, has...
NOLA.com
James Gill: Carnival not what it used to be, when parades had class
Beads, according to research conducted by my colleague Doug MacCash, became part of Mardi Gras currency in New Orleans shortly before World War 1. Float riders tossed trinkets and beads to the crowds, but this was a more modest era, long before young ladies would flash intimate parts of their anatomy in exchange for a few worthless pieces of plastic on a string.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish urges state Bond Commission to back $445M purchase of Avondale shipyard
With the future of the former Avondale shipyard hanging in the balance, the Jefferson Parish Council is urging a panel of key state officials to support the Port of South Louisiana’s request for $445 million in state-approved bonds to buy the site. The port last month agreed to buy...
NOLA.com
Parades on Saturday: Choctaw, Freret, Pontchartrain and more. See maps, times, throws
Parades are staged today in four parishes. The 17th annual Nemesis parade rolls as St. Bernard Parish’s only parade. Nemesis features 18 floats and 320 male and female riders who toss decorated T-shirts. Beginning at 11:30 a.m. and lasting late into the evening, six parades travel along St. Charles...
fox8live.com
Fire extinguished Sunday inside Orleans Parish Civil District Court
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Firefighters worked to quell a fire inside the Orleans Parish Civil District Court early Sunday (Feb. 12). More than two dozen firefighters from eight units of the New Orleans Fire Department responded to the fire, which first was reported at 7:12 a.m., according to NOFD spokesman Capt. Edwin Holmes.
NOLA.com
Why do 'neutral grounds' divide New Orleans streets? Curious Louisiana investigates.
Among the linguistic peculiarities that set apart New Orleans speech ("Where y'at, dawlin'?") one of the most peculiar is the way residents describe the grassy strips that run down the middle of major streets. What's called a median elsewhere is a "neutral ground" here, a name that comes naturally to...
NOLA.com
Clancy DuBos: As deadline to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell nears, other issues arise
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the solemn season of Lent, but some folks in New Orleans will be celebrating on that day this year. Who’s celebrating depends on whether organizers of the recall drive against Mayor LaToya Cantrell garner enough signatures to force a referendum on whether Heronner stays or goes.
NOLA.com
Femme Fatale, Carrollton, King Arthur: Schedule, route, how to watch Sunday parades
Three parades roll this morning as Carnival parading season continues. Catch the krewes of Femme Fatale, Carrollton and King Arthur make their way along the Uptown route. All three parades will be broadcast live on the NOLA.com Parade Cam. The broadcast begins at 11 a.m. and you can watch in...
NOLA.com
Early Sunday fire put out at Orleans Parish Civil District Court, New Orleans Fire Department says
A Sunday morning fire at Orleans Parish Civil District Court that caused smoke and water damage to the first floor of the building was put out within half an hour, according to a New Orleans Fire Department news release. The cause of what the news release called "a very suspicious...
NOLA.com
Photos: Krewe of Tchefuncte's armada of merriment parades in Madisonville
The Krewe of Tchefuncte parades on the Tchefuncte River in Madisonville Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Paul Gitz reigned as king and Sibley Brumfield as queen over the armada of merriment, organized 50 years ago.
wgno.com
City of Mandeville looking at panhandler options
MANDEVILLE, La (WGNO) — Responding to complaints from residents, Mandeville city leaders are asking a law firm for help dealing with panhandlers in the city. During Thursday’s meeting of the Mandeville City Council, the council approved a resolution to hire the Holland & Knight law firm to research the topic.
wrkf.org
In New Orleans, doctors and churches are teaming up to help Black parishioners get needed care
At St. Joseph the Worker Church in Marrero, Louisiana, a handful of parishioners shuffle into a brightly lit church on a Monday morning for daily mass. It’s an opportunity to get together and pray for loved ones — from a friend who has landed in the hospital to a child that is sick.
