A look inside Great Wolf Lodge's biggest water park. Now opening sooner near Delaware.

By Molly McVety, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 3 days ago

The new Great Wolf Lodge Maryland, located off I-95 a short drive from Delaware, has accelerated its opening day from Aug. 1 to July 15.

Delaware Online/The News Journal got an exclusive look inside of the chain's 20th North American resort, its largest waterpark yet. Read on for details on what to expect and how to save on booking your stay.

Behind the scenes of the resort's progress

A 20-minute drive from Newark and a stone's throw away from Perryville, Maryland's Hollywood Casino stands the newest Great Wolf Lodge. The six-story, 700-room hotel can be seen from the highway, and if you squint, you may catch sight of a water slide or two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RGu6N_0khWsjJN00

The construction project, overseen by Turner Construction, has been in the works for about two years. Over 500 employees have had a hand in working on the site.

Background: Great Wolf Lodge to open its biggest park ever near Delaware. We have an early look.

A floor-to-ceiling fireplace stands in the middle of the lobby's entrance, which Great Wolf Lodge employees have called the "heart of the hotel," which will house arts and crafts, yoga sessions and dance parties.

To the left of the lobby is what will be the Freshwood Market, a typical grab-and-go spot that will be supplied with everything from sandwiches to bottles of wine. Barnwood restaurant is situated just across the lobby, where elevated, locally sourced dining options will be available.

Forest-themed hotel rooms and magic quests

Great Wolf Lodge Maryland offers a variety of housing options, where up to 13 people can be accommodated in adjoining rooms. Forestry wallpaper lines the halls, with light fixtures featuring silhouettes of animals such as bears and caribou. (Tip: If you ever get lost, the heads of the animals always point to the lobby.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16aYet_0khWsjJN00

Suites feature partially enclosed areas made especially for kids, with bunk beds and moon-shaped light fixtures overhead to create an authentic campground atmosphere.

Just past the gift shop (with a Build-a-Bear station) and candy shop is the lodge's 7,500-square-foot conference center, which adjoins an outdoor space and can be split into three separate sections.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v5f6b_0khWsjJN00

Within the skeleton of the resort, there are corners of hallways that are blocked off for the resort’s MagiQuest experience; an interactive magic activity that sends its users on a journey throughout the resort with wands that advance them through complex storylines.

The Adventure Park

Now for the fun stuff. Once you're able to pass the lobby's various dining and activity options, the Adventure Park lies just ahead. The 57,000-square-foot center already has its foundations in place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GSyfX_0khWsjJN00

The convoluted ropes obstacle course reaches the ceiling. Bordering the adventure park’s centerpiece are what will become a miniature bowling alley, miniature golf course, arcade, Dunkin’, ice cream shop, buffet and more. For those in need of a more low-key activity, the adventure park also will house the “mining experience,” where kids can “pan” for minerals in a continuously flowing waterfall.

More development: Judge dismisses Capano lawsuit against Middletown over the developer's apartment project

The water park

Walking through the adventure park leads to the hallmark of the Great Wolf Lodge experience: the water park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rey3Y_0khWsjJN00

The wave pool is the first thing visible when you enter the waterpark, where 3-foot waves will crash every five minutes following the echoing sound of a wolf’s howl. Two slide towers border the arena-sized enclosure, with slides that weave in and out of the building, funneling into high-speed 360-degree turns and steep drops.

To the left of the park is the lodge’s winding lazy river and activity pool, where small basketball hoops are already in place. For customers of legal age, a bar will be featured on the edge of the lazy river.

Exclusive discount and more tips

In honor of the lodge's early opening, an exclusive deal is up for grabs.

Guests can take 25% off a single-night stay or 30% off a multinight stay. This is valid for stays between July 15 and Dec. 31. The stay must be booked by Feb. 19 and use discount code JULYOPEN.

Additional tips

  • Pack and plays are available for families upon request.
  • If you ever get lost, the heads of the animals on the light fixtures always point toward the lobby.
  • If you have any food allergies, let a staff member know and you will be personally connected to a member of the culinary staff, who will ensure your meals are safe.
  • Sensory-sensitive children can be accommodated in quieter areas; just check in with a staff member.
  • Wristbands can be granted to children that limit the intensity of the rides they're allowed on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3weA5M_0khWsjJN00

Like knowing what stores, restaurants and developments are coming and going in Delaware? Join our Facebook group What's Going There in Delaware and subscribe to our What's Going There in Delaware newsletter .

Contact Molly McVety at mmcvety@delawareonline.com .

Comments / 3

Kenneth Matthew
3d ago

opening sooner. that means cutting corners to get done faster. nope. take your time and build it right.

Reply
4
