More injuries, more struggles for Blue Hens vs. basketball rival Drexel

By Kevin Tresolini, Delaware News Journal
 3 days ago

Absent two starters and a key reserve, Delaware faced difficult odds in its Colonial Athletic Association basketball encounter with Drexel on Wednesday night.

The Blue Hens, despite being undermanned, were still in a position to win as the second half began at the Carpenter Center, though they trailed by 6.

That didn't happen, however, as Delaware continued to flounder in a 58-54 setback, its third straight and seventh in the last nine games, to the disappointment of 2,685 in attendance.

BOX SCORE: Drexel 58, Delaware 54

Missing persons

Preseason All-CAA pick Jyare Davis, averaging 16.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, was out with a wrist injury suffered in Saturday's loss to Charleston. He's listed as day-to-day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dU5qg_0khWsiQe00

So is valuable sub Johnny McCoy, who missed the game due to a non-COVID illness. Starting guard L.J. Owens also missed his fourth straight game with a wrist injury that will keep him out for several more weeks.

Delaware already had depth issues. The 6-foot-9 Nigel Shadd, who'd played eight total minutes in Delaware's first 12 CAA games, got the start, just his fifth in 51 college basketball games over five years at Kansas State, Pacific and Delaware.

Shooting comes and goes

Delaware shot 52 percent in the first half and trailed by just six at the break. But the Hens started the second half 5-for-23 and promptly fell behind 48-34.

They were still down 13 with a minute left before Ebby Asamoah made three 3-pointers as they cut the Drexel lead to four. But that's as close as the Hens got.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UYMrq_0khWsiQe00

Delaware scored just 15 points in the first 18:15 of the second half and 15 in the last 1:45.

"You hold them to 58 points, you've gotta score the basketball better," Delaware coach Martin Ingelsby said. "I thought we had some good looks in the second half."

Lack of 3-pointers hurts

Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 15 points, Christian Ray had his fifth double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds and Gianmarco Arletti was close with 10 points and nine boards.

But Delaware did not make a 3-pointer until Asamoah's trio in the final minute, starting 0-for-10, as Davis' absence allowed Drexel to defend the perimeter better.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fVB2f_0khWsiQe00

The Hens needed more sooner, especially from Asamoah, whose production has dipped this year.

He was a 45.8-percent 3-point shooter in 2020-21, 39.1 percent last year and is at 31.6 percent this year, though Delaware's lack of size inside has certainly hurt.

Rivalry reckoning

With the win, Drexel swept the teams' home-and-home series for the first time since 2010-11. Delaware rallied to force overtime but lost to the Dragons 77-74 in Philadelphia on Jan. 21,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36oVW1_0khWsiQe00

They had split their regular-season series each of the last nine seasons since Delaware swept both games in 2012-13, not including 2020-21 when they did not meet due to COVID-19 protocols.

Delaware (12-14 overall, 4-9 CAA) and Drexel (14-11, 8-5) met for the 167th time in the CAA’s oldest -- the schools first played in 1912 -- and most-played rivalry. Delaware leads 85-82.

CAA STANDINGS: Blue Hens far out of contention

Play-in possibility

With 13 teams now in the CAA, the 12th and 13th seeds square off in a conference tournament play-in game. Delaware is dangerously close to being one of those teams.

The Hens are in 11th place, one-half game ahead of Hampton and Elon, going into Monday's home game with Stony Brook.

Have an idea for a compelling local sports story or is there an issue that needs public scrutiny? Contact Kevin Tresolini at ktresolini@delawareonline.com and follow on Twitter @kevintresolini.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: More injuries, more struggles for Blue Hens vs. basketball rival Drexel

Delaware LIVE News

State Police Arrest Four People on Drug Dealing and Gun Charges

The Delaware State Police have arrested 23-year-old John Wyatte of Dover, Delaware and three other people after concluding a drug investigation yesterday in Dover. On February 8, 2023, at approximately […] The post State Police Arrest Four People on Drug Dealing and Gun Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
DOVER, DE
