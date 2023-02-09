Behind UConn president Radenka Maric's shift from athletics skeptic to supporter: 'Gives us prominence'

Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier And Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90's Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
wiltonbulletin.com
Why Adama Sanogo's 3-point prowess could mean more playing time for UConn freshman Donovan Clingan
OMAHA, Neb. — Maybe it was symbolic of the strange nature of Saturday's loss to Creighton. Maybe it was symbolic of Adama Sanogo's ability to improve an aspect of his game. Maybe it was a little of both. Either way, the fact that UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley...
Eyewitness News
State budget could mean a rise in tuition at UConn, university president says
STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Frustration is growing at the University of Connecticut following Governor Ned Lamont’s state budget address on Wednesday. The president of UConn is raising a red flag over how the budget will potentially slash funding for the university. Dr. Radenka Maric is concerned about what this...
nepm.org
UConn president: Hartford XL Center games could be reevaluated in wake of state budget proposal
University of Connecticut President Radenka Maric is reacting to Gov. Ned Lamont’s budget plan, which proposes cutting some of UConn’s state funding. The move would leave the university with a shortfall of $159.6 million next year and $197.1 million in 2025. In comments to a UConn journalism class...
UConn threatens to pull sports from XL Center in response to cuts
UConn President Radenka Maric said covering a funding shortfall with tuition alone would mean hikes of $3,000 per student.
UC Daily Campus
It’s time to ditch Eversource
The University of Connecticut faces a cocktail of crises as $160 million in budget cuts by the state government threaten the university’s ambitions to reach carbon neutrality by 2030 and curb its ability to remain prepared during the ongoing and neglected COVID-19 pandemic, according to reporting by The Daily Campus. The Daily Campus Editorial Board will address these dramatic cuts in more detail in the future; nonetheless, they should draw the attention of UConn administrators and community members to another crucial expense that stymies both our fiscal and environmental sustainability efforts: energy.
Gov. Ned Lamont faces backlash from UConn over budget plan
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont delivered his two-year, $50.5 billion budget plan to a joint session of the Democratic-controlled General Assembly. The Democrat faces backlash over how much funding is in his proposed budget for the University of Connecticut and UConn Health. Dr. Radenka Maric, the university president, sent a scathing note […]
Eyewitness News
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Yahoo cutting workforce, Disney+ loses subscribers, U.S. spirts market share
Medical Marijuana patients in the State of Connecticut said they are fired up. Proposed budget cuts could force the University of Connecticut to stop hosting athletic events at the XL Center in Hartford. Madison's Jack Driscoll prepares to play in Super Bowl. Updated: 8 hours ago. Local football players from...
a-z-animals.com
5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Connecticut (And Where to See Fossils Today)
5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Connecticut (And Where to See Fossils Today) Connecticut is in the northeastern part of the U.S., an area that was greatly impacted by erosional forces in the past. As a result, fewer fossils from the time dinosaurs were alive remain in this area. Yet, some dinosaur fossils exist. We can use the fossils of dinosaurs that lived in Connecticut to determine which ones resided in the area and when they were around.
westportjournal.com
A bumpy road to 10-cent bottle deposits in Connecticut
In Connecticut, it’s still called the “bottle bill” even though a deposit and return system for bottles and cans has been actual law since 1978. That law has been updated only twice. The first time was in 2009 when bottled water was added to the very short list of beverages — soda and beer — that would carry a deposit, redeemable at designated collection locations. You paid five cents when you bought it; you got five cents back when you returned it.
Time to Own! Gov. Ned Lamont proposes plan to help young people buy homes in Conn.
If you have wanted to buy your first home in Connecticut but did not think you could afford it, Gov. Ned Lamont says to think again!
This Restaurant Serves Connecticut's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Lamont budget replaces free community college funding stream
Gov. Lamont in his budget proposes replacing a CT Lottery revenue stream for free community college with an annual appropriation. The post Lamont budget replaces free community college funding stream appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Connecticut
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food chains in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- February 9, 2023
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that it was a quieter week due to the cold and skim ice conditions on many of the smaller lakes/ponds. He has heard that the salmon bite on the Shetucket has remained strong for anglers that are still trying. The Salmon and Farmington River TMAs have also been fishing strong over the past few days, as most of the shelf ice is gone. You need to look to the larger lakes or the Connecticut River to find open water this weekend, but a strong bass and panfish bite should be available in most locations. Holdover striped bass action seems to be picking up once again after a slow week or two around the cold snap, and that will remain a steady option for anglers looking to kill time before the spring run.
OnlyInYourState
10 Quirky Facts About Connecticut That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
Connecticut has an unfair reputation as a boring state, but we actually are an interesting place! There are so many great places to check out in the Nutmeg State, from our restaurants to our parks. It’s also shocking how many inventions from Connecticut there are – the world has us to thank for hamburgers and lollipops, among other things. In a state with so much history, quite a few things have happened here. We’ve gathered up some of our favorite weird facts about Connecticut for your enjoyment:
Ten states are contributing to Connecticut’s smog problem
New data from the Environmental Protection Agency shows that ten states are contributing to high smog levels in Connecticut.
ctexaminer.com
Lamont’s Many New Subsidies Suggest Worsening Poverty
Reducing state income tax rates a year from now, raising state spending by only 5.3% over two years, and preventing state government from spending all the money it can get its hands on, thereby forcing state government to save during good years, Governor Lamont’s state budget proposal is far more conservative than might be expected from a Democrat.
10 years ago, infamous blizzard of 2013 slams Connecticut
Conn. (WTNH) — The snow this winter has been minimal, and to many Connecticut residents, the season has seemed rather mild. But back in 2013, this was not the case. One infamous blizzard blanketed the state, covering some areas with over 30 inches of snow, just over two feet. People waded through mounds of snow […]
Connecticut’s new bottle law — the bumpy road to 10 cents
CT's bottle and can deposit-and-return system saw changes in January, but there have been disputes and delays along the way.
NBC Connecticut
Seven Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in CT to Close
Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be closing 150 more stores as the home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The store closure list posted on the company’s website includes three more Connecticut stores, bringing the total to seven that will be closing. The...
