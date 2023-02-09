Bud Barn celebrates one year in Winchendon

WINCHENDON – What started as just a tiny seed of an idea has flowered into a successful Toy Town business. The owners of the Bud Barn are celebrating one year of operations.

The recreational marijuana dispensary at 682 Spring St. opened its doors last year on Jan. 28. The business, which remains the only cannabis store in the town, sits on a three-acre lot next to Anthony’s Seafood Emporium and just a few steps away from the popular Rail Trail.

“It’s been a year of learning and a lot of experience, but it is going excellent,” said co-owner Marla Lagrassa, who added that she and her co-investors had to educate themselves on ways to run a successful business over the past 12 months.

“We had to learn about keeping the employees happy and learning how to operate a lot of the systems that we use. So, now we know everything and how everything works.”

The Bud Barn, which is the second recreational marijuana shop to open in Greater Gardner, employs about 15 people, Lagrassa said. Sanctuary Medicinals opened in Gardner in 2019.

Although the process of opening the shop involved several years of filling out paperwork and applying for permits, it didn’t take long for the business to establish a local and loyal following, she said.

“It all fell into place,” Lagrassa explained. “We have many repeat customers who come in two or three times a week, and that has a lot to do with our budtenders and how they handle their customers, their service, and how quickly they fill the orders. We’ve been very impressed with what we did this first year – we’re very happy.”

During its time in the town, the Bud Barn has proven to be a financial benefit to local government, generating two quarterly excise tax payments totaling $107,579, according to Town Manager Justin Sultzbach.

“The Bud Barn has been a great addition to the town of Winchendon,” Sultzbach explained. “They have been excellent neighbors, are dedicated to the community, and we appreciate the business they do in town.”

Officials said residents will decide how to utilize revenue generated through The Bud Barn at their next Town Meeting in May.

Lagrassa said the Bud Barn owners were grateful for the positive response their business has received from the residents and other business owners.

“No issues whatsoever,” Lagrassa said.

Recreational use of marijuana was legalized in Massachusetts in 2016.