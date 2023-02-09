ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, CT

wiltonbulletin.com

Ridgefield continues success at Zeoli Field House with boys basketball victory over Wilton

WILTON — The chants came from the Ridgefield student section late in Friday’s game against Wilton. “This is our house!” came the chant. Sure, that chant happens almost every time the road team wins, or is comfortably ahead. But in this case, there is definitely some merit to it for Ridgefield, which defeated Wilton 69-55 at Zeoli Field House.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Torrington 'plunge' at Camp Moe will help kids go to summer camp

TORRINGTON — The icy waters of the pond at Camp Moe won't stop teams of hardy jumpers from taking a plunge to raise money for children's summer camp. The event benefits The Kids of Summer foundation, which provides money to underprivileged children in the greater Torrington community, allowing them to attend to summer camp. Jon Sheaffer, founder of The Kids of Summer, started the nonprofit because he remembers how hard it was to pay for camp when he was young.
TORRINGTON, CT
shsroundtable.com

The legends of Stamford High School athletics

Boyle Stadium, Kuczo Gym, and Robustelli Field – they are iconic in the Stamford High School community, but have you ever thought about how our sporting grounds acquired these names, or who they are honoring? Here is a deeper look into the stories of these athletic facilities and the incredible players after whom they are named.
STAMFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Michael Ian Black surprises Mark Twain Library with $78K donation from game show winnings

Comedian and actor Michael Ian Black surprised the Mark Twain Library with a $78,000 donation Wednesday. Black won the money while on the game show "Name That Tune," where contestants guess which songs musical notes belong to. Black was able to win $20,000 by determining that the keyboard note host Randy Jackson played was from the song "Come on Eileen."
REDDING, CT
WTNH

Beloved wishing booth in Chester removed by state

CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a beloved piece of local charm in one Connecticut town. A wishing booth – where neighbors and visitors alike could take a moment to dream big. But now – their wish is that it would come back – after the booth was suddenly taken down. The wishing booth once […]
CHESTER, CT
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's Paradise

Some of us are die-hard foodies. We religiously watch the Food Network, we love to try new restaurants, and dining out does not mean simply visiting a fast-food chain. From local eateries to upscale cafes, there is an abundance of excellent restaurants in Connecticut but some towns, simply offer a bit more than others.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

Route 36 Is Retired In Memory of RPS Bus Driver, Rob Doerr

Editor's note: A celebration of life gathering for Rob Doerr will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 from 5pm-7pm at Danbury Memorial Funeral Home (117 South Street, Danbury). To send the family condolence please visit the Tribute Wall via the funeral home website here. Route 36 Is Retired In...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons City Updates

$5.25 Million in Federal Funding for City Projects: I joined Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Richard Blumenthal, and Congressman Jim Himes to highlight the over $5 million in federal funding Stamford is receiving to build a new library branch on the East Side, street light improvements, and a new regional police academy at the Stamford Police Department.
STAMFORD, CT
tourcounsel.com

Meriden Mall | Shopping mall in Meriden, Connecticut

Meriden Mall (formerly Meriden Square and Westfield Meriden) is a shopping mall located in Meriden, Connecticut. At almost 900,000 square feet, Meriden is Connecticut's seventh largest mall, housing over 140 shops. As of 2022, the mall maintains the chains Boscov's, and Dick's Sporting Goods. The facility, originally built and owned...
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Seven Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in CT to Close

Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be closing 150 more stores as the home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The store closure list posted on the company’s website includes three more Connecticut stores, bringing the total to seven that will be closing. The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut

- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
insideradio.com

WPLR New Haven Duo ‘Chaz And AJ’ Celebrate 20 Years Together.

The champagne bottles will be popping at Connoisseur Media classic rock WPLR New Haven, CT (99.1) on Monday, Feb. 13 as the “Chaz and AJ” morning show celebrates 20 years together. The show was formed in 2003 with Chaz moving from nights to mornings at WPLR and AJ joining the station from the company’s Long Island cluster.
NEW HAVEN, CT

