TORRINGTON — The icy waters of the pond at Camp Moe won't stop teams of hardy jumpers from taking a plunge to raise money for children's summer camp. The event benefits The Kids of Summer foundation, which provides money to underprivileged children in the greater Torrington community, allowing them to attend to summer camp. Jon Sheaffer, founder of The Kids of Summer, started the nonprofit because he remembers how hard it was to pay for camp when he was young.

TORRINGTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO