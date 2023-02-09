Read full article on original website
This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenConnecticut State
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Large retail store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersSouthbury, CT
NY School Serves Fried Chicken and Watermelon For Black History MonthMCNyack, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Ridgefield continues success at Zeoli Field House with boys basketball victory over Wilton
WILTON — The chants came from the Ridgefield student section late in Friday’s game against Wilton. “This is our house!” came the chant. Sure, that chant happens almost every time the road team wins, or is comfortably ahead. But in this case, there is definitely some merit to it for Ridgefield, which defeated Wilton 69-55 at Zeoli Field House.
Torrington 'plunge' at Camp Moe will help kids go to summer camp
TORRINGTON — The icy waters of the pond at Camp Moe won't stop teams of hardy jumpers from taking a plunge to raise money for children's summer camp. The event benefits The Kids of Summer foundation, which provides money to underprivileged children in the greater Torrington community, allowing them to attend to summer camp. Jon Sheaffer, founder of The Kids of Summer, started the nonprofit because he remembers how hard it was to pay for camp when he was young.
Update: Boy drowns after fall through ice at Taconic State Park
MILLERTON – A Webutuck High School senior drowned on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Iron Mine Pond area off Shagroy Road in Taconic State Park after he and a friend fell through the ice, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office. Noah Thompson, 17, of Amenia, was at...
The legends of Stamford High School athletics
Boyle Stadium, Kuczo Gym, and Robustelli Field – they are iconic in the Stamford High School community, but have you ever thought about how our sporting grounds acquired these names, or who they are honoring? Here is a deeper look into the stories of these athletic facilities and the incredible players after whom they are named.
Shepaug Observation Area: See bald eagles soar and swoop in their natural habitat
SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Visitors are flocking to Southbury to see incredible birds at the Shepaug Bald Eagle Observation Area in Connecticut. “I’m really into wildlife and birds and eagles are really cool,” Mary Pat Cieri of Redding said. At the Shepaug Bald Eagle Reservation, wintering bald eagles come from the north to find open […]
MLK39 project, still in progress, aims to bring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream to CT towns
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A mural depicting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., President John F. Kennedy and former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg looking out over Kennedy Park in Danbury is a reminder of the importance of fighting for civil rights, residents say.
Michael Ian Black surprises Mark Twain Library with $78K donation from game show winnings
Comedian and actor Michael Ian Black surprised the Mark Twain Library with a $78,000 donation Wednesday. Black won the money while on the game show "Name That Tune," where contestants guess which songs musical notes belong to. Black was able to win $20,000 by determining that the keyboard note host Randy Jackson played was from the song "Come on Eileen."
Conn. family's missing bench turns up on LI months after nor'easter swept it out to sea
A family’s memorial bench that was swept away from the Connecticut coast by a nor’easter last November turned up in Suffolk County after crossing the Long Island Sound in a monthslong journey.
5 dogs from western Connecticut shelters on Puppy Bowl roster
Now in its 19th year, Team Ruff faces Team Fluff in what's not just a cute contest but a promotion for pet adoption.
Beloved wishing booth in Chester removed by state
CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a beloved piece of local charm in one Connecticut town. A wishing booth – where neighbors and visitors alike could take a moment to dream big. But now – their wish is that it would come back – after the booth was suddenly taken down. The wishing booth once […]
New leader takes command of the Wilton Police Department: 'Everybody is calling me chief now'
WILTON — Standing outside the station house off Danbury Road, Thomas Conlan — Wilton's new police chief— heard a robust shout from someone nearby. "Congratulations!" yelled a Planning & Zoning Department official who, like many in the town, knows Conlan as a familiar face and veritable fixture in town.
This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's Paradise
Some of us are die-hard foodies. We religiously watch the Food Network, we love to try new restaurants, and dining out does not mean simply visiting a fast-food chain. From local eateries to upscale cafes, there is an abundance of excellent restaurants in Connecticut but some towns, simply offer a bit more than others.
Route 36 Is Retired In Memory of RPS Bus Driver, Rob Doerr
Editor's note: A celebration of life gathering for Rob Doerr will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 from 5pm-7pm at Danbury Memorial Funeral Home (117 South Street, Danbury). To send the family condolence please visit the Tribute Wall via the funeral home website here. Route 36 Is Retired In...
The Puppy Bowl Is a Reminder That Special-Needs Dogs Can Be Your Lifelong Loves
At Puppy Bowl XIX, more than 120 puppies and several kittens will romp, roll, and play on a miniature football field for three hours. You'll soon notice some of the pups are different. Joey is missing his front legs. Clover has a fused front leg. Mykonos has a cleft palate....
Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons City Updates
$5.25 Million in Federal Funding for City Projects: I joined Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Richard Blumenthal, and Congressman Jim Himes to highlight the over $5 million in federal funding Stamford is receiving to build a new library branch on the East Side, street light improvements, and a new regional police academy at the Stamford Police Department.
Meriden Mall | Shopping mall in Meriden, Connecticut
Meriden Mall (formerly Meriden Square and Westfield Meriden) is a shopping mall located in Meriden, Connecticut. At almost 900,000 square feet, Meriden is Connecticut's seventh largest mall, housing over 140 shops. As of 2022, the mall maintains the chains Boscov's, and Dick's Sporting Goods. The facility, originally built and owned...
Seven Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in CT to Close
Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be closing 150 more stores as the home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The store closure list posted on the company’s website includes three more Connecticut stores, bringing the total to seven that will be closing. The...
Teen Pronounced Dead After Being Pulled From Icy Waters In Town Of North East
Police are investigating an apparent drowning after a young male was pulled from icy waters in the Hudson Valley near the Connecticut border. At about 2:50 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Taconic State Park on Shagroy Road in the Town of North East for a report of someone who had fallen through the ice.
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
WPLR New Haven Duo ‘Chaz And AJ’ Celebrate 20 Years Together.
The champagne bottles will be popping at Connoisseur Media classic rock WPLR New Haven, CT (99.1) on Monday, Feb. 13 as the “Chaz and AJ” morning show celebrates 20 years together. The show was formed in 2003 with Chaz moving from nights to mornings at WPLR and AJ joining the station from the company’s Long Island cluster.
